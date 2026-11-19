GTA 6 lets you unlock Paul Walker’s 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse as permanent ride for Jason and Lucia. Here’s where to find the Fast and Furious Easter egg in Grand Theft Auto VI, how to get the car, and what its stats look like.

Paul Walker’s Mitsubishi Eclipse Location in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, you can find Paul Walker’s 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse in a villa garage on Vespucci Island, part of the Rialto Islands. The secret Fast and Furious Easter egg is accessible early in the game if you know where to look.

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Here’s the exact location of Paul Walker’s iconic car on the Grand Theft Auto VI map:

GTA 6 Fast and Furious Easter Egg Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to get the Mitsubishi Eclipse in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

To get the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse in GTA 6, you’ll need to break into a garage near the center of Vespucci Island and steal it. Once you reach the villa marked on the map above, look for the side door next to the garage.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can either break into the garage or use a Snap Gun on the lock. I’d go with the Snap Gun since it lets you get inside without being detected by the occupants of the mansion.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once inside the garage, use a Slim Jim to quickly open the door to Paul Walker’s Eclipse’s so you can hotwire it. You unlock the Slim Jim item in Chapter 2 after meeting Moses in Port Gellhorn.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

However, before you drive off, cut the alarm on the garage wall so the police aren’t sent after you. Then take the Eclipse to the nearest Pay ’n’ Spray to register it. If done correctly, you can take the car in seconds without any resistance.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

It costs $6,750 to register Paul Walker’s Mitsubishi Eclipse in GTA 6. That’s a fairly cheap price, all things considered.

GTA 6 Fast and Furious Car Stats

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Mitsubishi Eclipse has pretty impressive stats in Grand Theft Auto VI, especially for a vehicle you can get early on. Plus, it’s the freaking car from Fast and Furious, and it just looks really cool.

Stat Rating Speed 7.2 Acceleration 7.6 Asphalt Handling 5.8 Off-Road Handling 1.9 Strength 3.0

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Eclipse’s speed and acceleration make it great for escaping the police, but its low Strength means it takes damage pretty quickly if you crash. I’d also keep it on the road since it spins out easily off-road.