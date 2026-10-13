GTA 6 PC Release Reportedly Planned for Early 2027

A new GamesBeat report claims that GTA 6 could release on PC within the first three months of 2027. If accurate, PC players could get Grand Theft Auto VI just a few months after its console launch. However, Rockstar Games has not publicly confirmed the reported release window.

When Is GTA 6 Coming to PC?

Screenshot: Steam, Rockstar Games

According to a new GamesBeat report, Rockstar Games plans to release GTA 6 on PC in the first quarter of 2027. That would put its launch sometime between January and March, although the report does not give a specific release date.

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GamesBeat says the information comes from four industry sources familiar with Rockstar’s plans. All four reportedly requested anonymity to avoid damaging business relationships. However, their identities and how they learned about the release window are unclear.

Rockstar Games has not publicly confirmed a PC release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. According to GamesBeat, a representative also did not respond to its request for comment before publication. So while the outlet says it has confirmed the plans through its sources, we are still waiting for an official announcement from Rockstar.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If the report is accurate, though, it would be a pretty big deal for PC players who were expecting a much longer wait.

GTA 6 PC Release Could Arrive Just Months After Consoles

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC release in early 2027 would mean players only have to wait roughly two to four months for the port if the GamesBeat report is accurate.

That would be a much quicker turnaround than Grand Theft Auto V. The previous game originally launched on consoles in September 2013, while its PC version didn’t arrive until April 2015. That was around a year and seven months of waiting.

Of course, a reported release window isn’t a guarantee. Even if Rockstar is targeting the first quarter of 2027 internally, those plans could change before the studio announces anything publicly. Still, if you were worried about having to wait until late 2027 or beyond to play GTA 6 on your PC, this report gives you some reason to be hopeful.