Rockstar Announces GTA 6 Physical Map Will Be Sold After Launch – How to Buy

Rockstar Games has confirmed that a physical GTA 6 map will be available to purchase after launch. However, players will also be able to download a free printable version of Leonida on November 19. Here is how to get the Grand Theft Auto VI map and cover art poster.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

With Grand Theft Auto VI just weeks away from release, Rockstar has revealed how players can get an official map of Leonida. In a new Newswire update, the developer confirmed that a printable GTA 6 map and cover art poster will be available digitally when the game launches.

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If you want a physical copy, Rockstar is also releasing a double-sided version through the Rockstar Store. The GTA 6 physical map and poster will cost $0.99 on its own, or be included as a free gift with any Rockstar Store purchase.

However, you will have to wait a little longer for that version. While the free digital download arrives on November 19, Rockstar says the physical version will be available “shortly after launch.” An exact release date has not been announced.

How to Get the GTA 6 Map for Free or Buy a Physical Copy

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players have three options for getting the official GTA 6 map. Here is a breakdown of when each version will be available and how much it costs:

Version Release Date Price Where to Get It Printable digital map and cover art poster November 19, 2026 Free Official GTA 6 site Double-sided physical map and poster Shortly after launch $0.99 Rockstar Store Physical map and poster with a store purchase Shortly after launch Free gift with any purchase Rockstar Store

For the free digital version, visit the official GTA 6 site on November 19 and look for the printable download. You can then print your own copy. If you would prefer the official physical version, check the Rockstar Store after launch. You can purchase it separately or get it as a free gift when buying something else from the store.

Is the GTA 6 Map a Physical Edition Pre-Order Bonus?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

For players hoping to find a map inside their code in a box edition, Rockstar’s announcement points to a separate release. The map is being offered as a free digital download and a physical Rockstar Store item, rather than being announced as a physical edition pre-order bonus.

To be clear, the update does not explicitly address retailers and their own bonus items. However, players do not need to pre-order GTA 6 to access the free printable map, and the announced physical version will be available through the Rockstar Store after launch.