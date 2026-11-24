In Grand Theft Auto VI, you can unlock a rare pink Porsche by solving a puzzle in Boobie’s apartment. However, you only have one chapter to claim it. Here’s how to get the pink Porsche in GTA 6, including the laptop password and where to use the garage code.

How to Get the Pink Porsche in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6 chapter 3, you can unlock a secret Pink Porsche called Pfister Vanessa’s Growler. You can find it inside the Del Rio Boulevard Garage in southern La Perle, Vice City. To unlock it, read the message on the laptop in Boobie’s apartment and enter garage code 92665 during Chapter 3.

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You can start the puzzle once Jason and Lucia move into Bayside Apartments Safehouse during Welcome to Vice City. The laptop is in the bedroom, and there are three clues around the safehouse that give you the password.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

GTA 6 Laptop Password in Boobie’s Apartment

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The GTA 6 laptop password in Boobie’s Apartment is: Muffins → Queen → 15. If you’re missing any of those options, here’s where to find each clue.

Muffins comes from the framed dog photo on the table near the kitchen. Examine it to learn the dog’s name.

comes from the framed dog photo on the table near the kitchen. Examine it to learn the dog’s name. Queen comes from the drawing of a dog wearing a crown in the bedroom.

comes from the drawing of a dog wearing a crown in the bedroom. 15 is on the back of the same drawing. Flip it over to find the Class of ’15 clue.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’re in the email account, open the WhatUp app and select the conversation from Unknown. Read the message with the garage location and the 92665 code before heading out. The keypad requires you to discover the code on the laptop first.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

GTA 6 Pink Porsche Location and Garage Code

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Head to Del Rio Boulevard in southern La Perle. If you’re having trouble finding the garage, set a waypoint for Twa Ponya Tattoo. From there, cross the street and look for the parking lot behind Auntie’s Place.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Look for a gray garage door with a pink bow painted beside it. Enter 92665 on the keypad and drive the pink Growler out. You also unlock the Del Rio Boulevard Garage itself, which gives you another place to store your cars in Vice City.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Can You Miss the Pink Porsche in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes, Vanessa’s Growler is permanently missable if you leave Chapter 3 without claiming the pink porsche. The Cartel Heist is the chapter’s final mission, so you need to grab the car before starting it.

Even if you already know the code, you can’t use it to open the garage once you are in Chapter 4. Check out our GTA 6 Chapter 3 missables guide for a full list of all items and quests you can only get in the Vice City arc.

If you’ve already moved on to Chapter 4, load an earlier Chapter 3 save to go back for the car. If you’re still in Chapter 3, you can take care of the puzzle as soon as you move into the apartment and have the Growler in your garage well before the heist.