Incels never cease to find new whining points! Therefore, it’s no wonder that in a hilarious turn of events, not even virtual women will consent to cozy up to them. GTA 6 was just released and seems to be the talk of this very big town that we call the world. However, as The Post discussed, some are accusing GTA of having launched a “feminist” and “liberal” crusade against their manhood.

If you have bought into a brand known for sex and violence, you would naturally expect that brand to continue selling the goods for which it has become internationally renowned, right? You wouldn’t expect Rockstar Games, the developer, to sacrifice the former for a romantic Bonnie & Clyde-esque storyline or to punish pointless violence.

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Thus, fans (or now-ex fans) of GTA should be justified in feeling let down due to their lack of freedom to, as Jason Duval, get hot and heavy with sex workers, as in the past, or even to cheat on their partner, Lucia Caminos. Surely, such is only a man’s inalienable right?

The river cried by incels is the height of unbecoming. Streams of moans, like the following from X, have been voiced:

“GTA VI was 100% written by woke liberal white women. First, you can’t hire a hooker, and I am not allowed to cheat on my girlfriend Lucia with my hot neighbor Mandy.”

“Everything I don’t like is woke”

As for the claim that Grand Theft Auto was ruined by feminists, some feminists would argue that polyamory promotes freedom and that sex work is empowering. Maybe the game was simply “ruined” by a tiny bit of “those good old-fashioned values on which we used to rely.” Without them, incels are unlikely to become family guys. Granted, it really isn’t nice to use the term “incel,” and some perfectly chiseled Chads have taken to the internet to defend the unlucky, but you get the point…

And one Reddit user hit the nail on the head by noting that the complainers are taking the “Everything I don’t like is woke” approach, which, I might argue, is just as lazy as the “Everyone I don’t like is Hitler” phenomenon.

Another Instagrammer commented that the game receiving so much hate is “just treating a woman with respect.” Yet another penned, “Oh no, I have to treat people in a realistic game like people? Oh god the corporate slop.”

GTA 6 Is Facing Backlash From Players Who Are Upset They Can’t Cheat on Lucia

The irony here is that Lucia Caminos is the muse who is currently launching a thousand sexy AI bots designed in her image — countless men would pay big bucks for her company in the unholy sense. And yet, apparently, she is still not enough for some people who can’t understand the meaning of words like “girlfriend” and that having one entails certain responsibilities.

As the first non-optional female lead, Ms. Caminos is literally giving women the voice that they never fully had in the franchise. This groundbreaking baddie’s presence, of course, makes the game more appealing to female players.

Ultimately, as The Post pointed out, “Rockstar Games will seemingly have the last laugh: before the game was even released, data firm Sensor Tower estimated it had generated $1.65 billion across 17.07 million pre-orders.”