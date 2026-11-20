Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here. With that, players are racing to discover all the game has to offer. On the radio, there are 22 stations featured on the main dial. But what gamers are discovering are hidden radio stations that you’ll need to scan certain posters to listen to. One of the main hidden playlists people have discovered is called The Sniper of La Perle. This radio station and playlist is hosted by none other than Florida rapper Kodak Black. With the game set in a fictional version of the Florida city of Miami, with specific real-life locations set to scale, it’s only fitting that the Florida rapper is featured in the game.

In order to unlock this radio station, you must find all four posters spread out across La Perle and Crosstown in Vice City. You have to scan each poster to unlock the playlist. Luckily, I’m about to tell you exactly where to go to find these.

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There’s one located near the cashier inside the restaurant Aunt Zola’s Soul Food in the La Perle neighborhood. Another one is located in the TWA Ponya Tattoo shop, also located in La Perle. You have to scan a poster found near the entrance of the tattoo studio. Next, there’s one located on the counter next to the clerk inside the Drip Drops clothing store in La Perle. And finally, head over to Crosstown to find the Jack of Hearts club. In the upstairs studio area, you’ll find the final poster to scan. This isn’t the only hidden playlist within the game, though. Another can be found within The Vault in Downtown Vice City.

Songs Featured On The GTA Hidden Station

Once you’ve scanned all four posters, you unlock the hidden station, The Sniper of La Perle. Once you unlock the playlist, you can listen to the station either inside a vehicle or on your character’s headphones. In order to 100% complete the new game, you’ll have to find all of these to complete the “Unique Playlists” requirement.

Here’s a full list of the songs on the hidden station, The Sniper of La Perle:

“Kanpe Devan’m” by 5Lan ft. TonyMix

“Chokola” by Alan Cavé

“Ou Paka Gangster” by Barikad Crew

“Fresh From Head To Toe” by Billy Blue

“Imma Zoe” by Black Dada

“Are You Ready” by Carimi

“Ou Paka Fè Sa” by DJ Platinum D

“La Familia” by Djakout

“Flanm” by Emeline Michel

“Haiti” by John Wicks ft. Kodak Black

“Koul Non” by King Posse

“300 Blackout” by Kodak Black

“Haitian Scarface” by Kodak Black

“Jessica” by Michaël Brun, J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black, J Perry

“6:45” by Naïka

“Magic Gouyad #6” by R Dydy

“Tranble” by Roody Roodboy

“Ville” by Top Adlerman

“Tu Me Touches” by T-Vice

“Guantanamera” by Wyclef Jean ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Celia Cruz, Jeni Fujita

“Child Support” by Zenglen

“Tèt Kale Bobis” by Kodak Black, Michaël Brun

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