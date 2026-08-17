New GTA 6 PlayStation Commercial Shows Latest Graphics

Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing is in full swing after the game just got a new PlayStation commercial. The August GTA 6 PS5 ad gives us our most up-to-date look at the game’s graphics yet.

New GTA 6 PlayStation Commercial Debuts on PS5

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Sony surprised players today by releasing a new GTA 6 PlayStation commercial on their social media platforms. The new advertisement will reportedly play on television and online markets. Before you get too excited, the Grand Theft Auto 6 ad does not feature new gameplay or story footage. Every clip in it was featured in previous trailers.

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However, it does feature the most up-to-date GTA 6 footage we currently have. The trailer specifically includes the cutscene where Jason is riding his motorcycle under a plane. And the second clip features Lucia driving a getaway car, while Jason jumps on the back of the vehicle to try to get inside of it. The new GTA 6 commercial is a part of PlayStation’s “It Happens on PS5” advertisement campaign.

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In May, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had revealed that Rockstar Games had entered an exclusive marketing partnership with Sony for the new Grand Theft Auto title. Zelnick also said that more GTA 6 trailers would be released after the Netflix First Look stream on August 27. This new PS5 commercial appears to be a part of those plans.

Was GTA 6 Graphics Downgraded?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

While the GTA 6 PlayStation commercial didn’t feature new footage, it does feature the game’s most recent build we know of. As a result, eagle-eyed fans have been going over the footage to see whether the game has had any “downgrades” from what was shown off in the Trailer 1 and 2. The verdict? Players seem to be split on it.

The Jason and Lucia driving scene in particular has received criticism from some fans. For example, on Reddit one user wrote “Dang those graphics in image look kinda rough.” Another player critical of the game’s graphics exclaimed “Image two already looks like a downgrade from the trailers.”

However, not everyone agreed with the downgrade claims. Many argued that the footage in the PS5 Commercial is direct rips from GTA 6 trailer 2, meaning there would be no change. In all fairness, both scenes are also in motion, which makes it hard to really get an idea of the quality. Regardless, it appears that Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing is now beginning to roll out.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The next big preview of the game comes with the GTA 6 Netflix stream on August 27. The Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look event is expected to bring gameplay footage and new story details. It’s also rumored to be episodic and could run as long as an hour when combined. However, Rockstar has not confirmed this yet. So as of now, it’s just speculation.