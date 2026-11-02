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GTA 6 Pre Load Date Revealed – When You Can Download on PS5

GTA 6 pre load begins November 12 on PS5. Here are the preload dates by region and what we know about the rumored file size.

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The GTA 6 pre load date has been confirmed, giving PS5 players a week to download the game before launch. Here is when you can start downloading Grand Theft Auto VI, and what we know about its rumored file size.

When Is the GTA 6 Pre load Date on PS5?

GTA 6 Pre Load PS5
Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The GTA 6 pre load date on PS5 is Thursday, November 12, 2026. Players who preorder the digital version can download the game seven days before its November 19 release. Rockstar Games has confirmed the date on its official website.

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Yes, that means you can get the download out of the way before heading into Vice City and Leonida. With rumors suggesting GTA 6 could require a substantial amount of storage, the weeklong preload window should be particularly helpful for anyone with a slower internet connection.

According to Rockstar Support, GTA 6 preloading begins at local midnight on November 12. However, its wording does not clarify how this will work across different US time zones. For now, the table below lists the announced preload date for each region without assuming a specific Pacific Time start.

GTA 6 Preload Dates by Region

RegionPreload Date
United States – PacificNovember 12, 2026
United States – EasternNovember 12, 2026
United KingdomNovember 12, 2026
Central EuropeNovember 12, 2026
JapanNovember 12, 2026
AustraliaNovember 12, 2026
New ZealandNovember 12, 2026

These dates follow Rockstar’s announced November 12 local preload schedule. Check the countdown attached to your PS5 preorder for the download availability shown for your account:

Time Left to Enter:
Deadline: November 12, 2026
00
Days
 : 
00
Hours
 : 
00
Minutes
 : 
00
Seconds

GTA 6 File Size Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the GTA 6 file size. However, several reports claim that the PS5 download could be massive. That said, the figure remains unconfirmed and should be treated as a “rumored” size rather than an official storage requirement.

There have also been comparisons suggesting GTA 6 could be roughly twice the size of Red Dead Redemption 2. For now, we will have to wait for an official storage listing or the preload itself to find out exactly how much space Grand Theft Auto VI needs on PS5.

Does GTA 6 Preloading Give You Early Access?

Rockstar Didn’t Say GTA 6 Is Unfinished Weeks Before Launch
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Preloading lets you download GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026 release date. It does not let you start playing a week early. The preload window is there so you can have the game downloaded before launch.

Rockstar has also confirmed that boxed copies contain a download code and will be available starting November 12 to support preloading. If you have ordered that version, you will need to receive and redeem your code before you can begin the download.

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