GTA 6 Pre Load Date Revealed – When You Can Download on PS5

The GTA 6 pre load date has been confirmed, giving PS5 players a week to download the game before launch. Here is when you can start downloading Grand Theft Auto VI, and what we know about its rumored file size.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The GTA 6 pre load date on PS5 is Thursday, November 12, 2026. Players who preorder the digital version can download the game seven days before its November 19 release. Rockstar Games has confirmed the date on its official website.

Videos by VICE

Yes, that means you can get the download out of the way before heading into Vice City and Leonida. With rumors suggesting GTA 6 could require a substantial amount of storage, the weeklong preload window should be particularly helpful for anyone with a slower internet connection.

According to Rockstar Support, GTA 6 preloading begins at local midnight on November 12. However, its wording does not clarify how this will work across different US time zones. For now, the table below lists the announced preload date for each region without assuming a specific Pacific Time start.

Region Preload Date United States – Pacific November 12, 2026 United States – Eastern November 12, 2026 United Kingdom November 12, 2026 Central Europe November 12, 2026 Japan November 12, 2026 Australia November 12, 2026 New Zealand November 12, 2026

These dates follow Rockstar’s announced November 12 local preload schedule. Check the countdown attached to your PS5 preorder for the download availability shown for your account:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 12, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

GTA 6 File Size Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the GTA 6 file size. However, several reports claim that the PS5 download could be massive. That said, the figure remains unconfirmed and should be treated as a “rumored” size rather than an official storage requirement.

There have also been comparisons suggesting GTA 6 could be roughly twice the size of Red Dead Redemption 2. For now, we will have to wait for an official storage listing or the preload itself to find out exactly how much space Grand Theft Auto VI needs on PS5.

Does GTA 6 Preloading Give You Early Access?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Preloading lets you download GTA 6 ahead of its November 19, 2026 release date. It does not let you start playing a week early. The preload window is there so you can have the game downloaded before launch.

Rockstar has also confirmed that boxed copies contain a download code and will be available starting November 12 to support preloading. If you have ordered that version, you will need to receive and redeem your code before you can begin the download.