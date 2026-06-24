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GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses and Price Confirmed – All Ultimate Edition Rewards

Rockstar Games has revealed the GTA 6 price, Ultimate Edition rewards, and all pre-order bonuses, including vehicles, weapons, and skins.

 
 

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Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 price will be $80. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will also launch with a $100 Ultimate Edition. Here is every GTA 6 pre-order bonus, including new skins, weapons, and vehicles.

GTA 6 Price and Editions Explained

GTA 6 Pre-Order Skins
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised players today by finally revealing the GTA 6 price ahead of pre-orders going live on June 25. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch digitally at $80 for the standard version of the game and $100 for the Ultimate Edition.

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The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes with vehicles, weapons, and even two exclusive side missions. For your convenience, we have broken down all pre-order bonuses in the list below so you can see which version of the game is the best for your money!

All GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Rewards

GTA 6 Vintage City Pack
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Exclusive GTA 6 Vehicles

  • 1995 Grotti Cheetah
  • 1967 Vapid Dominator Buggy
  • Dinka Enduro Motorcycle
  • Shitzu Squalo Boat
  • Crest Kayak
  • 1955 Vapid Stanier (Pre-Order Bonus)

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Weapons

  • Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers
  • Girardi ES9 Custom Pistol
  • Klose K17 Custom Pistol
  • Tommy Vercetti-Inspired Weapon Skins (Pre-Order Bonus)

Exclusive GTA 6 Outfits & Cosmetics

  • Vice City Style Pack
    • Exclusive outfits
    • Tattoos
    • Cosmetic items
  • Goodtime Gear Pack

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Businesses & Locations

  • Rideout Customs Vehicle Shop
  • One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop
  • Sara’s Unisex Salon
  • Stock 305 Clothing Store
  • Electric Fang Tattoo Shop

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Vehicle Customization

  • Ganada Retro Build Mod Kit

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Safehouse Bonuses

  • Dinka Enduro Motorcycle
  • Crest Kayak

Exclusive GTA 6 Side Missions

  • PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store Mission
  • Classic Car Collection Commission

All GTA 6 Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Order Skins
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Even the standard version of GTA 6 will have pre-order bonuses. The base version of the game comes with the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes retro ’80s skins for Lucia and Jason. Here is a list of bonus rewards everyone will get for pre-ordering the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6:

  • Vintage Vice City Pack
  • 1955 Vapid Stanier
  • Tommy Vercetti Weapon Patterns

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