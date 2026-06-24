GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses and Price Confirmed – All Ultimate Edition Rewards

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 price will be $80. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will also launch with a $100 Ultimate Edition. Here is every GTA 6 pre-order bonus, including new skins, weapons, and vehicles.

GTA 6 Price and Editions Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised players today by finally revealing the GTA 6 price ahead of pre-orders going live on June 25. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch digitally at $80 for the standard version of the game and $100 for the Ultimate Edition.

Videos by VICE

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes with vehicles, weapons, and even two exclusive side missions. For your convenience, we have broken down all pre-order bonuses in the list below so you can see which version of the game is the best for your money!

All GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Rewards

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Exclusive GTA 6 Vehicles

1995 Grotti Cheetah

1967 Vapid Dominator Buggy

Dinka Enduro Motorcycle

Shitzu Squalo Boat

Crest Kayak

1955 Vapid Stanier (Pre-Order Bonus)

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Weapons

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers

Girardi ES9 Custom Pistol

Klose K17 Custom Pistol

Tommy Vercetti-Inspired Weapon Skins (Pre-Order Bonus)

Exclusive GTA 6 Outfits & Cosmetics

Vice City Style Pack Exclusive outfits Tattoos Cosmetic items

Goodtime Gear Pack

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Businesses & Locations

Rideout Customs Vehicle Shop

One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop

Sara’s Unisex Salon

Stock 305 Clothing Store

Electric Fang Tattoo Shop

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Vehicle Customization

Ganada Retro Build Mod Kit

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Safehouse Bonuses

Dinka Enduro Motorcycle

Crest Kayak

Exclusive GTA 6 Side Missions

PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store Mission

Classic Car Collection Commission

All GTA 6 Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Even the standard version of GTA 6 will have pre-order bonuses. The base version of the game comes with the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes retro ’80s skins for Lucia and Jason. Here is a list of bonus rewards everyone will get for pre-ordering the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6:

Vintage Vice City Pack

1955 Vapid Stanier

Tommy Vercetti Weapon Patterns

Article is being updated…