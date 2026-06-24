GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses and Price Confirmed – All Ultimate Edition Rewards

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 price will be $80. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will also launch with a $100 Ultimate Edition. Here is every GTA 6 pre-order bonus, including new skins, weapons, and vehicles.
GTA 6 Price and Editions Explained
Rockstar Games surprised players today by finally revealing the GTA 6 price ahead of pre-orders going live on June 25. Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch digitally at $80 for the standard version of the game and $100 for the Ultimate Edition.
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The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition comes with vehicles, weapons, and even two exclusive side missions. For your convenience, we have broken down all pre-order bonuses in the list below so you can see which version of the game is the best for your money!
All GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Rewards
Exclusive GTA 6 Vehicles
- 1995 Grotti Cheetah
- 1967 Vapid Dominator Buggy
- Dinka Enduro Motorcycle
- Shitzu Squalo Boat
- Crest Kayak
- 1955 Vapid Stanier (Pre-Order Bonus)
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Weapons
- Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers
- Girardi ES9 Custom Pistol
- Klose K17 Custom Pistol
- Tommy Vercetti-Inspired Weapon Skins (Pre-Order Bonus)
Exclusive GTA 6 Outfits & Cosmetics
- Vice City Style Pack
- Exclusive outfits
- Tattoos
- Cosmetic items
- Goodtime Gear Pack
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Businesses & Locations
- Rideout Customs Vehicle Shop
- One-Eyed Willie’s Mod Shop
- Sara’s Unisex Salon
- Stock 305 Clothing Store
- Electric Fang Tattoo Shop
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Vehicle Customization
- Ganada Retro Build Mod Kit
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Safehouse Bonuses
- Dinka Enduro Motorcycle
- Crest Kayak
Exclusive GTA 6 Side Missions
- PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store Mission
- Classic Car Collection Commission
All GTA 6 Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonuses
Even the standard version of GTA 6 will have pre-order bonuses. The base version of the game comes with the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes retro ’80s skins for Lucia and Jason. Here is a list of bonus rewards everyone will get for pre-ordering the standard edition of Grand Theft Auto 6:
- Vintage Vice City Pack
- 1955 Vapid Stanier
- Tommy Vercetti Weapon Patterns
Article is being updated…