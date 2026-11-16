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All GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus Items and What Ultimate Edition Includes

Here are all of the GTA 6 pre-order bonus items, what the Ultimate Edition includes, and the last day to get the Vintage Vice City Pack.

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Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, and Rockstar is giving players a retro car, a garage, and more with its Vintage Vice City Pack. Here are all the GTA 6 pre-order items, what you get for spending an extra $20 on the Ultimate Edition, and how long you have to claim the bonuses.

All GTA 6 Pre-Order Items

GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses and Price Confirmed All Ultimate Edition Rewards
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 pre-order bonuses are the Vintage Vice City Pack and one free month of GTA+ on eligible digital purchases. Both the Standard and Ultimate editions get these rewards.

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As far as what specific bonuses are included, The Rockstar Store’s edition comparison site lists three sets of items in the Vintage Vice City Pack.

GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack Items

GTA 6 pre-order itemWhat you get
’55 Vapid Stanier Sedan and GarageA classic sedan and a garage to store it in
Outfits and hairstylesRetro looks for Jason and Lucia
Exclusive weapon patternA cosmetic design for a weapon
One month of GTA+A subscription bonus for eligible digital purchases
GTA 6 Pre-Order Skins
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Vintage Vice City Pack is also available with eligible boxed Standard Edition copies. The box contains a download code, with the free month of GTA+ offered separately through participating digital storefronts. If you’re buying a boxed copy, check the retailer’s listing for the Vintage Vice City Pack before ordering.

When Is the Last Day to Pre-Order GTA 6?

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Is Cheaper in Some Countries Than the $80 Base Game Is in the US
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Thursday, November 19, 2026, is the last day to buy GTA 6 and still qualify for the Vintage Vice City Pack. GTA 6 also launches that day, so you can buy it on release day and still get the pack. Rockstar’s preorder announcement confirms that purchases made before November 20 qualify.

The U.S. Xbox Store listing specifies a cutoff just before midnight on November 19 and gives a time of 11:59:59 p.m. without naming a time zone. PlayStation’s U.S. offer terms say eligible digital purchases through November 19 also get the free month of GTA+. If you’re buying late in the day, check that your store still shows the bonuses before checking out.

If you’re on the fence, Rockstar Support confirms you can buy the upgrade later through PlayStation or Xbox, including after redeeming a boxed Standard Edition code.

What Does GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Include?

What Does GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Include
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The $99.99 GTA 6 Ultimate Edition includes the full game and 16 additional story-mode extras, including the ’95 Grotti Cheetah, a pair of revolvers from the Vercetti Estate, and five exclusive shops.

According to the PlayStation Store’s Ultimate Edition listing, you’ll unlock new items as you progress through Jason and Lucia’s story. The ’95 Grotti Cheetah, for example, becomes available later in the game.

Ultimate Edition extraWhat it includes
’95 Grotti CheetahA ’90s sports car with a retro livery
Hawk & Little Morgan RevolversMatching revolvers from the Vercetti Estate, with engraved detailing and a scope
Personalized Weapon VariantsEngraved versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistols
Vice City StyleOutfits, hairstyles, and tattoos for Jason and Lucia
Jason’s Safehouse VehiclesA Dinka Enduro motorcycle and a Crest Kayak
Ganado Retro BuildCustom mods for Jason’s Vapid Ganado pickup
Shitzu SqualoA pink-and-blue boat docked at Washington Beach with a crate of explosives
’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and GarageAn off-road buggy and access to Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, which has a weapon locker and space to stash stolen goods
Goodtime GearClothing and accessories inspired by Macca the Gator
PTT Youngin$ CompoundA gang compound you can raid in Southside Vice City for special items and contraband
Classic Car CollectionA job from Wyman to track down and restore classic project cars
Rideout Customs Mod ShopCustom interiors, rims, and donk-style upgrades
Sara’s Unisex SalonHairstyles, facial hair for Jason, and makeup and nails for Lucia
Stock 305 Clothing StoreExclusive streetwear for both characters
Electric Fang Tattoo ParlorMore than 50 tattoos designed by the artist collective FAILE
One-Eyed Willie’s Mod ShopOff-road mods and hand-painted vehicle customization near Lake Leonida

GTA 6 Standard vs. Ultimate Edition

GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate
Screenshot: Rockstar Games
Standard EditionUltimate Edition
U.S. price$79.99$99.99
FormatDigital or boxed download codeDigital
Full GTA 6 storyYesYes
Vintage Vice City PackEligible orders before November 20Eligible orders before November 20
Free month of GTA+Eligible digital ordersEligible digital orders
16 Ultimate Edition extrasAvailable with a separate upgradeIncluded

If all you want is the ’55 Vapid Stanier and the rest of the Vintage Vice City Pack, I’d go with the Standard Edition and save the $20. The Ultimate Edition is more tempting if you want the extra shops and side activities, especially Wyman’s classic car restoration job.

How to Claim Your Free Month of GTA+

Free GTA Plus GTA 6
Screenshot: Rockstar Games
  • PS5: Look for the redemption instructions in your purchase confirmation email, then claim the offer from the GTA+ page on the same PlayStation account. You have until March 31, 2027. Existing subscribers can add the free month to their membership. The subscription renews at the regular price unless canceled. See the PlayStation GTA+ redemption FAQ.
  • Xbox Series X|S: Open the Store, select your profile icon, and look under Offers & credits. The Xbox listing says you have 180 days from when you placed your preorder to redeem the month.

The free month is for Rockstar’s GTA+ subscription, which includes perks for the existing GTA Online and access to games in the GTA+ library. The Ultimate Edition extras listed above are for Jason and Lucia’s single-player story.

After 13 years, Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For full release times check out our GTA 6 release date and launch times guide here.

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