GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Confirmed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders will go live soon at the end of June 2026. Take-Two also released the official Grand Theft Auto 6 box art for the very first time. Here is when you can pre-order GTA 6 and when we will finally know its pricing.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Officially Open on June 25, 2026

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised players today by revealing that GTA 6 Pre-Orders will go live on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The developer made the unexpected reveal in a post on X. According to the post, players will also find out the game’s official pricing.

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“Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers. Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork.” On the official website, Rockstar Games confirmed that pre-orders will only go live for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However it’s important to note that the June 25 date is for “digital storefronts” such as PlayStation store and a handful of physical retailers. At the time of writing we don’t know what “select retailers” will be included in the rollout. So if you are looking at getting Grand Theft Auto 6 physically, you will have to wait to see the full list of participating stores.

We also got our very first look at the GTA 6 box art which you can see below:

GTA 6 Box Art Also Released

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Could Be Released After Pre-Orders

Witch Rockstar Games confirming that GTA 6 Pre-Orders will go live on June 25, this might have also confirmed when marketing for the game will begin as well. In a with Strauss Zelnick, the Take-Two CEO said that Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing wouldn’t begin until this Summer. Well, Zelnick’s statement was exactly spot on, as Summertime techncially starts on the 21.

The reason this is interesting, is Zelnick also confirmed that we wouldn’t get Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 until after pre-orders go live. So it’s possible that we will also get the GTA 6 trailer 3 on June 25 after pre-orders open up. While this isn’t guaranteed, it seems likely we won’t have to wait very long after pre-orders to get more footage from the much-anticipated game.

Rockstar Reveals New GTA 6 Vice City Screenshot

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a new GTA 6 screenshot on the official pre-order page. In the image we get our first look at a full view of Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6. And wow, it looks absolutely stunning.

If you were already impressed with GTA 6’s graphics from the earlier trailers, the level of depth in this first official city screenshot is on another level. The new screenshot shows off Vice City harbor and its massive skyscrapers with insane levels of details.

We also get our first preview of the game’s day and night system. In the new Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshot, we can see what Vice City looks like during a sunset. The purple and orange hues in the sky particularly look incredible.

GTA 6 Story Summary confirms new details

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, Rockstar Games also released an update story summary for GTA 6:

When an easy score lands Jason and Lucia in a conspiracy stretching across the entire state of Leonida, the young criminal couple find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

I find the summary’s use of “conspiracy” interesting. Previous leaks and rumors claim the game will feature a storyline about South America and drug running. Based on the early trailer, it does appear that both Jason and Lucia get involved with a cartel-like smuggler. Although outside of this official plot summary, it’s just speculation.