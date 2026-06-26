GTA 6 Preorders on PS5 Are Outselling Xbox 6-to-1 as Retailers Warn of Console Shortages

A major retailer has warned that major console shortages will impact the launch of GTA 6. The report comes as PS5 Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are reportedly outselling Xbox Series X by 6-to-1. According to the report, many players trying to get a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox console for GTA 6 will be out of luck, as retailers won’t have enough in stock.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Outpace Console Availability According to New Report

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

It’s only been 24 hours since GTA 6 pre-orders went live, and the stats are already insane. According to a new report from IGN, Grand Theft Auto 6 PS5 pre-orders are outselling Xbox Series X at 6 to 1. However, the bigger concern is that pre-orders have been so high that they might outpace actual console availability in stores.

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In a new interview with The Game Business, a major retailer warned the publication of massive console shortages this holiday season. According to the unnamed source, a popular retail chain has not been able to secure enough PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles to meet the demand for GTA 6 pre-orders.

“We’ve been informed that because of the on-going issues around hardware component availability, we won’t be getting the units we want ahead of GTA 6. Demand will likely outstrip supply during the year-end period.” If all of this is accurate, then it appears there won’t be enough consoles available in stores to meet Grand Theft Auto 6’s pre-order demand.

Sony and Microsoft Confirm GTA 6 Console Shortage Report

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, both Sony and Microsoft have recently confirmed that there will be console shortages in the back half of 2026. For example, in an interview with Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball, he backed up the claims that demand for consoles was going to exceed the supply they had. Disturbingly, Ball said:

“I can tell you definitively that the demand for our console exceeds the supply. We are putting them in as many stores as possible. We are producing them as quickly as possible. There is a severe limitation to how quickly we can do that, but it’s not a question of appetite. We need to do more, but there are constraints here.”

Sony also acknowledged shortages in their annual PlayStation report for 2026. According to the Japanese publisher, hardware components have become so expensive that they are reaching a point where they could actually lose money per PS5 sold without another price increase. This means that even if Microsoft and Sony could make more consoles to meet the GTA 6 demand, they would likely lose a lot of money doing it without another price hike.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

Speaking of that, Microsoft just announced a for all Xbox Series X consoles. The new pricing goes into effect on August 1, just months before the launch of GTA 6 on November 19. So not only will players likely not be able to find consoles in stores this holiday for Grand Theft Auto 6, but they will likely have to pay exorbitant costs for them. Yeah, pretty depressing stuff.