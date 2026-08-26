GTA 6 Previews Confirmed to Release After Netflix Extended Look

GTA 6 previews will be released following Rockstar Games’ Extended Look presentation on August 27. According to YouTuber TGG, select content creators and gaming press outlets were invited to Rockstar North and learned exclusive information about Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 Preview Release Times confirmed

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is set to premiere its extended look at GTA 6 on Netflix at 12 PM PT on August 27. However, it appears players will have even more information to look forward to once the special streaming presentation ends.

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YouTuber TGG recently revealed that they were invited to Rockstar North in Edinburgh last month, where they learned exclusive information about Grand Theft Auto 6. According to the YouTuber,content creators and major gaming outlets will reportedly publish GTA 6 previews once the Extended Look event goes live on Netflix.

Here is TGG’s full statement: “Last month I was invited to Rockstar North in Edinburgh While there, I learned exclusive information about GTA 6. As soon as the Extended Look is out, I’m telling you everything. Tomorrow. Thank you to everyone at Rockstar Games who made this happen, I can’t wait.” Rockstar Games then confirmed TGG’s statement by liking his tweet.

Screenshot: X @TGGonYT

For your convenience, here are the estimated GTA 6 previews release time for each region:

Region Estimated Preview Release Time Date US Pacific After 12 PM PT August 27 US Mountain After 1 PM MT August 27 US Central After 2 PM CT August 27 US Eastern After 3 PM ET August 27 United Kingdom After 8 PM BST August 27 Central Europe After 9 PM CEST August 27 Japan After 4 AM JST August 28 Australia East After 5 AM AEST August 28

Note: These times are estimates based on when the GTA 6 Extended Look begins. Depending on the length of the presentation, previews may not be published until 30 minutes or even an hour later.

How to Watch the GTA 6 Extended Look

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

The GTA 6 Extended Look will premiere exclusively on Netflix at 12 PM PT on August 27. The presentation will then be uploaded to Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel six hours later at 6 PM PT. For a full break down of GTA 6 Extended Look start times in every region, check out our .

Based on TGG’s announcement, previews will then begin going live after the Netflix premiere. This means subscribers will not only get to watch the Extended Look early, but will also be among the first to see new information from creators and press outlets who visited Rockstar North.

It is currently unclear what the previews will cover or whether anyone was allowed to actually play GTA 6 early. However, TGG’s promise to reveal “everything” suggests we could learn additional things about the game not covered in the Netflix Extended Look event.