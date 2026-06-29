GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Is Cheaper in Some Countries Than the $80 Base Game Is in the US

Some players are angry after discovering that GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is cheaper in other countries. Grand Theft Auto VI fans were surprised when they found out the $100 version is even less expensive than the base game in some territories. However, there is a catch.

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Price Is Cheaper in Some Countries

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 pre-orders have now been live for a week, and Rockstar Games has revealed the much-anticipated title will release with various editions. Grand Theft Auto VI will specifically launch with an $80 base version and a $100 Ultimate Edition. However, some players became annoyed after discovering that GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is actually cheaper in other countries. In some instances, it’s even less expensive than the $80 base version in North America.

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Fans first discovered the pricing differences when a was posted on the Grand Theft Auto VI Reddit forum. For example, in South Korea, GTA 6 Ultimate Edition only costs ₩112,800 Won, which converts to $72.95. Doing the quick math, that means South Korea is roughly paying 27.05% less for GTA 6 Ultimate Edition than North American console owners.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Similarly, Japan only has to pay $75.95 for the $100 edition of the game. On the other end of the spectrum, some regions have to actually pay more for the Ultimate Edition. Canadian players, in particular, were angry about the more expensive price. “Sometimes I hate being Canadian. 110 holy ****,” a user on Reddit wrote.

For your convenience, here is the full list of GTA 6 prices by region:

GTA 6 Standard Edition Price by Country

Rank Country Local Price GTA 6 Price (USD) 1 Israel ILS 319.00 $106.88 2 Hungary HUF 31,990 $101.85 3 Switzerland CHF 79.90 $98.31 4 Czech Republic CZK 2,009 $93.98 5 Poland PLN 349.00 $92.30 6 United Kingdom £69.99 $92.11 7 Sweden SEK 899.00 $91.97 8 Denmark DKK 599.00 $90.87 9 Eurozone €79.99 $90.71 10 South Africa ZAR 1,499.00 $90.23 11 Australia AUD 129.95 $89.66 12 Romania RON 399.90 $86.58 13 Brazil BRL 449.90 $86.53 14 Turkey TRY 3,999.00 $86.02 15 Mexico MXN 1,499.00 $85.08 16 Singapore SGD 109.00 $83.96 17 Malaysia MYR 339.00 $81.92 18 Thailand THB 2,690.00 $80.47 19 United States $79.99 $79.99 19 Saudi Arabia $79.99 $79.99 19 United Arab Emirates $79.99 $79.99 22 New Zealand NZD 139.95 $78.97 23 Ukraine UAH 3,499.00 $77.98 24 Canada CAD 109.99 $77.28 25 Hong Kong HKD 568.00 $72.45 26 Indonesia IDR 1,190,000 $66.20 27 India INR 5,999 $63.36 28 Japan ¥9,800 $60.61 29 South Korea ₩89,800 $58.07

GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Price by Country

Rank Country Local Price GTA 6 Price (USD) 1 Israel ILS 399.00 $133.68 2 Hungary HUF 39,990 $127.32 3 Switzerland CHF 99.90 $122.92 4 United Kingdom £89.99 $118.43 5 Sweden SEK 1,149.00 $117.54 6 Czech Republic CZK 2,499 $116.88 7 South Africa ZAR 1,899.00 $114.31 8 Denmark DKK 749.00 $113.61 9 Poland PLN 429.00 $113.45 10 Eurozone €99.99 $113.39 11 Australia AUD 159.95 $110.35 12 Romania RON 499.90 $108.23 13 Turkey TRY 4,999.00 $107.53 14 Mexico MXN 1,879.00 $106.63 15 Brazil BRL 549.90 $105.76 16 Singapore SGD 136.00 $104.75 17 Thailand THB 3,390.00 $101.43 18 Malaysia MYR 419.00 $101.25 19 United States $99.99 $99.99 19 Saudi Arabia $99.99 $99.99 19 United Arab Emirates $99.99 $99.99 22 New Zealand NZD 174.95 $98.72 23 Canada CAD 139.99 $98.35 24 Ukraine UAH 4,299.00 $95.82 25 Hong Kong HKD 708.00 $90.30 26 Indonesia IDR 1,490,000 $82.88 27 India INR 7,499 $79.20 28 Japan ¥12,280 $75.95 29 South Korea ₩112,800 $72.95

Why GTA 6 Is Cheaper in Some Countries

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Now, before you get too angry, there are a few factors we have to consider here. Most countries already calculate their tax into the final sales price. The United States is tricky in that sense because it doesn’t. This means the $99 price will actually vary quite a bit depending on which U.S. state the purchaser is from.

As a result, this viral pricing list is a bit misleading. Like many publishers, Rockstar Games also likely takes a region’s purchasing power into account. For example, console sales aren’t as strong in South Korea. So it actually makes sense why the pricing would be a little lower, since they want to attract more players. There are also currency conversions to consider.

Regardless, some GTA 6 fans were not happy with the price differences. Those already upset with the $100 price tag were not thrilled when they found out the Ultimate Edition was cheaper than the base version in some countries. While regional pricing differences can seem unfair on the surface, there is usually a reason for it. Still, it’s easy to understand why some fans are frustrated when they see players in other countries paying less for the exact same game.