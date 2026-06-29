GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Is Cheaper in Some Countries Than the $80 Base Game Is in the US

Some players are angry after discovering that GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is cheaper in other countries. Grand Theft Auto VI fans were surprised when they found out the $100 version is even less expensive than the base game in some territories. However, there is a catch.
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Price Is Cheaper in Some Countries
GTA 6 pre-orders have now been live for a week, and Rockstar Games has revealed the much-anticipated title will release with various editions. Grand Theft Auto VI will specifically launch with an $80 base version and a $100 Ultimate Edition. However, some players became annoyed after discovering that GTA 6 Ultimate Edition is actually cheaper in other countries. In some instances, it’s even less expensive than the $80 base version in North America.
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Fans first discovered the pricing differences when a regional pricing chart was posted on the Grand Theft Auto VI Reddit forum. For example, in South Korea, GTA 6 Ultimate Edition only costs ₩112,800 Won, which converts to $72.95. Doing the quick math, that means South Korea is roughly paying 27.05% less for GTA 6 Ultimate Edition than North American console owners.
Similarly, Japan only has to pay $75.95 for the $100 edition of the game. On the other end of the spectrum, some regions have to actually pay more for the Ultimate Edition. Canadian players, in particular, were angry about the more expensive price. “Sometimes I hate being Canadian. 110 holy ****,” a user on Reddit wrote.
For your convenience, here is the full list of GTA 6 prices by region:
GTA 6 Standard Edition Price by Country
|Rank
|Country
|Local Price
|GTA 6 Price (USD)
|1
|Israel
|ILS 319.00
|$106.88
|2
|Hungary
|HUF 31,990
|$101.85
|3
|Switzerland
|CHF 79.90
|$98.31
|4
|Czech Republic
|CZK 2,009
|$93.98
|5
|Poland
|PLN 349.00
|$92.30
|6
|United Kingdom
|£69.99
|$92.11
|7
|Sweden
|SEK 899.00
|$91.97
|8
|Denmark
|DKK 599.00
|$90.87
|9
|Eurozone
|€79.99
|$90.71
|10
|South Africa
|ZAR 1,499.00
|$90.23
|11
|Australia
|AUD 129.95
|$89.66
|12
|Romania
|RON 399.90
|$86.58
|13
|Brazil
|BRL 449.90
|$86.53
|14
|Turkey
|TRY 3,999.00
|$86.02
|15
|Mexico
|MXN 1,499.00
|$85.08
|16
|Singapore
|SGD 109.00
|$83.96
|17
|Malaysia
|MYR 339.00
|$81.92
|18
|Thailand
|THB 2,690.00
|$80.47
|19
|United States
|$79.99
|$79.99
|19
|Saudi Arabia
|$79.99
|$79.99
|19
|United Arab Emirates
|$79.99
|$79.99
|22
|New Zealand
|NZD 139.95
|$78.97
|23
|Ukraine
|UAH 3,499.00
|$77.98
|24
|Canada
|CAD 109.99
|$77.28
|25
|Hong Kong
|HKD 568.00
|$72.45
|26
|Indonesia
|IDR 1,190,000
|$66.20
|27
|India
|INR 5,999
|$63.36
|28
|Japan
|¥9,800
|$60.61
|29
|South Korea
|₩89,800
|$58.07
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Price by Country
|Rank
|Country
|Local Price
|GTA 6 Price (USD)
|1
|Israel
|ILS 399.00
|$133.68
|2
|Hungary
|HUF 39,990
|$127.32
|3
|Switzerland
|CHF 99.90
|$122.92
|4
|United Kingdom
|£89.99
|$118.43
|5
|Sweden
|SEK 1,149.00
|$117.54
|6
|Czech Republic
|CZK 2,499
|$116.88
|7
|South Africa
|ZAR 1,899.00
|$114.31
|8
|Denmark
|DKK 749.00
|$113.61
|9
|Poland
|PLN 429.00
|$113.45
|10
|Eurozone
|€99.99
|$113.39
|11
|Australia
|AUD 159.95
|$110.35
|12
|Romania
|RON 499.90
|$108.23
|13
|Turkey
|TRY 4,999.00
|$107.53
|14
|Mexico
|MXN 1,879.00
|$106.63
|15
|Brazil
|BRL 549.90
|$105.76
|16
|Singapore
|SGD 136.00
|$104.75
|17
|Thailand
|THB 3,390.00
|$101.43
|18
|Malaysia
|MYR 419.00
|$101.25
|19
|United States
|$99.99
|$99.99
|19
|Saudi Arabia
|$99.99
|$99.99
|19
|United Arab Emirates
|$99.99
|$99.99
|22
|New Zealand
|NZD 174.95
|$98.72
|23
|Canada
|CAD 139.99
|$98.35
|24
|Ukraine
|UAH 4,299.00
|$95.82
|25
|Hong Kong
|HKD 708.00
|$90.30
|26
|Indonesia
|IDR 1,490,000
|$82.88
|27
|India
|INR 7,499
|$79.20
|28
|Japan
|¥12,280
|$75.95
|29
|South Korea
|₩112,800
|$72.95
Why GTA 6 Is Cheaper in Some Countries
Now, before you get too angry, there are a few factors we have to consider here. Most countries already calculate their tax into the final sales price. The United States is tricky in that sense because it doesn’t. This means the $99 price will actually vary quite a bit depending on which U.S. state the purchaser is from.
As a result, this viral pricing list is a bit misleading. Like many publishers, Rockstar Games also likely takes a region’s purchasing power into account. For example, console sales aren’t as strong in South Korea. So it actually makes sense why the pricing would be a little lower, since they want to attract more players. There are also currency conversions to consider.
Regardless, some GTA 6 fans were not happy with the price differences. Those already upset with the $100 price tag were not thrilled when they found out the Ultimate Edition was cheaper than the base version in some countries. While regional pricing differences can seem unfair on the surface, there is usually a reason for it. Still, it’s easy to understand why some fans are frustrated when they see players in other countries paying less for the exact same game.