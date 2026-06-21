GTA 6 Price Reportedly Leaked and It’s As Expensive As Mario Kart World

A major European retailer has reportedly leaked the GTA 6 price early online. If accurate, Rockstar Games will be following in Nintendo’s footsteps and charging the same expensive price as Mario Kart World.

GTA 6 Price Leak Suggests $80 Base Game and $200 Collector’s Edition

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This latest rumor first got started when eagle-eyed players discovered several new SKUs for Rockstar Games products on European retailer FNAC. On the site, the storefront recently added new product codes that are priced at €89.99 and €199.99. However, the reason this is relevant is that the new SKUs are specifically listed as Rockstar Games products with a November 19 release date.

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If accurate, that means the GTA 6 price will reportedly be $79.99 for the base game and $200 for a collector’s edition. This is interesting because it means Rockstar Games would be charging the same price as Mario Kart World. When the Nintendo Switch 2 launched in 2025, many players were shocked when Nintendo became the first major publisher to start charging $80 for a new game. If this latest European retailer leak is true, then GTA 6 will match Nintendo’s new pricing strategy.

The other reason Mario Kart World is being brought up is that, in Europe, it also retailed for €89.99 but was priced at $79.99 in the US. Before you ask, the conversion rates are not 1:1. Europe typically has higher prices due to VAT. While this FNAC leak is in fact real, we should, of course, take it with a grain of salt as we don’t know how accurate it is. Rockstar Games will also officially confirm the GTA 6 price when pre-orders go live on June 25.

Is the GTA 6 Price Leak From FNAC Legit?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

FNAC is actually one of the biggest retailers in Europe. They also have a history of accidentally leaking prices early through their online database. Similar to how GameStop will add SKUs to the backend of its store systems, FNAC does the same thing. The only difference is that FNAC’s database is searchable online by the public.

The European retailer has also leaked major game prices in the past, so they have a pretty accurate track record in that regard. However, it should be pointed out that it’s always possible these are placeholder prices. Given that go live in just a few days, it seems less likely that is the case. But then again, you never know.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, it should be pointed out that the new SKUs aren’t actually titled as GTA 6. Although they are listed as being published by Rockstar Games and having a November 19 release date. I mean, what else could they be? If Grand Theft Auto 6 ends up costing $80 digitally, though, it’s nowhere near as bad as some feared.

Given the hype and anticipation for the title, many worried that Rockstar Games would charge $100. While $69 would have been a much more appealing price, I think Grand Theft Auto 6 could easily justify an $80 price tag. Especially if Nintendo is charging that much for Mario Kart World in comparison. Only time will tell if this latest leak is accurate. Thankfully we only have to wait until June 25 to find out!