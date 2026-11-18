One of Grand Theft Auto’s longest-running features is missing from GTA 6. Rockstar Games has explained why it dropped the option to hire prostitutes in Grand Theft Auto VI and how Jason and Lucia’s story shaped what made it into Vice City this time around.

Does GTA 6 Have Prostitutes?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, prostitutes are not in GTA 6 and you can’t hire them in the game. If you’ve played a Grand Theft Auto Game over the past three decades, one of its most well-known features is the ability to hire prostitutes, and even sleep with them. However, Rockstar Games recently confirmed that the feature has been removed entirely from GTA 6 in an interview with Shacknews.

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The feature dates back to GTA 3, where players could pick up a sex worker while driving around Liberty City. According to Rockstar, prostitutes were not included in GTA 6 due to the studio wanting to focus on Jason and Lucia’s relationship and romance plot instead.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

“GTA VI is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run. While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in VI has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell. Many aspects of previous titles are not present in GTA VI, but the elements we have we believe are all necessary and complementary to the feeling and motivations we wanted to emphasize as you play through Jason and Lucia’s story.”

How GTA 6 Handles Jason and Lucia’s Romance

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson offered more context in an interview with The Verge. When the team revisited character switching, it wanted to do something different from GTA 5, where Michael, Franklin and Trevor each had their own lives and came together for parts of the story. With Jason and Lucia, the challenge was making them feel like a couple even when players were between missions.

That’s why some of the new interactions are so small. Jason and Lucia can watch TV together, go dancing or make each other coffee. There’s even a dedicated button for holding hands. Nelson said you have to keep holding the button down, and getting that interaction working helped show the team how players could take part in the relationship through gameplay.

Players get to decide how much time they want to spend on that side of the game. As Nelson explained to The Guardian, Jason and Lucia start out together, and whether their relationship stays romantic is up to you. They can call or text each other when they’re apart, and a date can mean going out for a drink or even holding up a liquor store together.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Ultimately, it appears Rockstar’s left prostitutes out of GTA 6 because the feature didn’t fit the tone or character motivations the studio wanted to emphasize. As someone who reviewed Grand Theft Auto VI, this makes sense if you play the story.