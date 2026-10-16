GTA 6 PS5 Features Revealed by PlayStation Ahead of Launch

Sony has revealed the PS5 features players can expect when GTA 6 launches on November 19. From DualSense haptic feedback to faster loading, here is every confirmed PlayStation 5 feature for Grand Theft Auto VI, including what we know about its PS5 Pro enhancements.

All Confirmed GTA 6 PS5 Features

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Rockstar Games surprised players this week by dropping the massive GTA 6 launch trailer, which puts Jason and Lucia’s story front and center. Following the trailer’s release, Sony also revealed the PS5 features coming to Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches on November 19.

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The official PlayStation website specifically outlines how GTA 6 uses the PS5’s hardware to enhance its gameplay. From 3D audio to adaptive triggers, there are several features designed to make exploring Leonida even more immersive. Here is the confirmed list:

GTA 6 PS5 Feature What It Does Tempest 3D Audio More accurate sound positioning brings Leonida’s soundscape to life. Fast Loading Uses the PS5’s high-speed SSD for what Sony describes as “near-instant load times.” DualSense Haptic Feedback Controller vibrations react to your actions and simulate environmental effects throughout Leonida. DualSense Adaptive Triggers Provides dynamic trigger resistance during gameplay. Specific uses haven’t been detailed yet. DualSense Integrated Speaker Plays certain sound effects through the controller’s speaker, with some moments also using haptic feedback. PS5 Pro Enhanced Support Confirmed by the PlayStation Store listing, although specific enhancements haven’t been detailed.

Is GTA 6 PS5 Pro Enhanced?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Yes, GTA 6 is confirmed to be PS5 Pro Enhanced on the official PlayStation Store. However, the listing does not confirm or detail which improvements players can expect on Sony’s more powerful console.

That is the big question for anyone deciding where to play. The PS5 Pro Enhanced label confirms support, but it doesn’t tell us whether that means a higher frame rate, sharper visuals, or a combination of improvements. In particular, players shouldn’t take the badge as confirmation of a 60 FPS mode.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Interestingly, the recent GTA 6 launch trailer footage was entirely captured on the base PS5 console. Given how insanely good it already looks, it seems that players will be in for a visual feast regardless what platform they are on. We’ll just have to wait for Sony to confirm exactly what the PS5 Pro version brings to the table.