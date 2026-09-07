GTA 6 PS5 Release Times Revealed – New Zealand Gets It 18 Hours Early

The GTA 6 PS5 release times have reportedly been revealed by PlayStation Store listings in 63 countries and regions. Here is when Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly unlocks on PS5 around the world, and whether the New Zealand method will let you start playing early.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 release date is on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5. However, the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title does not appear to have a simultaneous global launch. According to a report from GTA Vice, regional PlayStation Store listings show that Grand Theft Auto VI will unlock at midnight in each country.

Videos by VICE

This means players in New Zealand will get access first, followed by Australia, Japan, Europe, and North America. As a result, the earliest GTA 6 release time is Wednesday, November 18, at 3 AM PT, which is midnight on November 19 in New Zealand. The game will then gradually roll out across 15 separate launch windows over the following 19 hours.

For example, the US PlayStation Store lists the GTA 6 release time as November 19 at 12 AM ET. This means players on the West Coast can technically start playing at 9 PM PT on November 18.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To make the launch schedule easier to follow, we’ve converted every regional unlock below to Pacific Time. This shows exactly when each version of GTA 6 becomes playable compared to the US release at 9 PM PT.

GTA 6 PS5 Release Times for Every Region

Country/Region Local Release Date/Time US Time (PT) New Zealand November 19 – 12:00 AM NZDT November 18 – 3:00 AM PT Australia November 19 – 12:00 AM AEDT November 18 – 5:00 AM PT Japan and South Korea November 19 – 12:00 AM JST/KST November 18 – 7:00 AM PT Thailand November 19 – 12:00 AM ICT November 18 – 9:00 AM PT India November 19 – 12:00 AM IST November 18 – 10:30 AM PT United Arab Emirates November 19 – 12:00 AM GST November 18 – 12:00 PM PT United Kingdom November 19 – 12:00 AM GMT November 18 – 4:00 PM PT Brazil November 19 – 12:00 AM BRT November 18 – 7:00 PM PT USA, Canada November 19 – 12:00 AM EST November 18 – 9:00 PM PT Mexico November 19 – 12:00 AM CST November 18 – 10:00 PM PT

Note: The above times are based on PlayStation Store’s current release schedule. Rockstar Games has not confirmed these launch times, and they are subject to change.

Although most PlayStation Store regions list a midnight launch on November 19, these unlocks do not happen simultaneously. The New Zealand version of GTA 6 will become playable at 3 AM PT, a full 18 hours before the US PlayStation version unlocks.

It should also be pointed out that your actual GTA 6 release time is determined by the country or region connected to your PlayStation Network account. As a result, it may not necessarily be based on your current physical location.

Does the New Zealand Method Work for GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As of the time of writing, it appears that the New Zealand method should technically work for GTA 6 because the game currently has a staggered midnight release. New Zealand players will be able to start playing at 12 AM NZDT on November 19, which converts to 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET on November 18.

However, using the New Zealand trick on PS5 is not as simple as changing your console’s location. PlayStation does not allow players to change the country or region of an existing PSN account after it has been created.

To use this method, you would need a separate New Zealand PlayStation account and a copy of GTA 6 purchased from that region’s PlayStation Store. Purchasing the game may also require a compatible regional payment method or New Zealand PlayStation Store credit.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Because GTA 6 costs more in New Zealand currency, this method may not be worth the additional hassle or expense for most players. Still, those who already have access to the New Zealand version could potentially start playing 18 hours before the game unlocks on the US PlayStation Store.

Unless Rockstar Games changes the schedule before release, New Zealand players will be the first to enter Vice City when GTA 6 launches this November.