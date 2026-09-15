GTA 6 Radio Artists Revealed – Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen and More

Rockstar Games has allowed several major artists to reveal that they will be featured in GTA 6. From Travis Scott to Morgan Wallen, here are all the Grand Theft Auto VI radio artists announced today.

GTA 6 Radio Artists Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Although the GTA 6 Extended Look featured music during several scenes, Rockstar Games has remained pretty tight-lipped about which artists will appear in the game. Until today, that is. Fans were surprised when several major recording artists simultaneously shared cropped images of Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming their involvement in the highly anticipated title.

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Some of the biggest GTA 6 artists revealed today include Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. If you did a double take at that last name, that is completely understandable. Yes, the Keith Richards made a social media post about GTA 6. Let that one sink in.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Rockstar Games

For your convenience, here is a list of every GTA 6 music artist announced today:

Travis Scott

Morgan Wallen

Future

Metro Boomin

Rauw Alejandro

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Keith Richards

PinkPantheress

Yung Lean

New GTA 6 Artwork Released

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, each artist who confirmed their involvement in GTA 6 also posted a cropped image from the game. Most of the shots do not appear to be connected and seemingly feature random pieces of artwork from the title. For example, Travis Scott shared an image of a woman’s high-heeled shoe on a pole, whereas Future posted the back of a sports car.

Still, for fans eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI to launch on November 19, it’s exciting to get anything new from the game. Today’s music artist rollout also lines up with from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who said the company would market GTA 6 differently from its previous titles.

Zelnick specifically said Take-Two would utilize social media and newer marketing ideas to promote GTA 6. Between the Extended Look streaming on Netflix and this coordinated Instagram rollout, the publisher is certainly living up to that promise.