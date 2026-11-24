If you’ve ever pulled over in Grand Theft Auto VI because you wanted to hear the rest of a song, there’s a good chance it’s in the game’s credits! From the ’80s hits on Vice City FM to the house and techno on The Vault Radio, here’s the GTA 6 radio songs list, broken down by station so you can find the track you’re looking for.

GTA 6 Radio Songs List by Station

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 has 742 song listings across 21 music stations in Rockstar’s credits. There are another 91 entries across the Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J shows and Kodak Black’s unlockable playlist, The Sniper of La Perle. Talk radio has two stations, The Wipe and WKTT. The numbers count track listings, so a song can appear more than once.

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If you know which station you were listening to, jump to it below. The songs are alphabetized by title to make them easier to find.

Radio station Tracks AfroBank FM 31 Back Country Radio 24 CircoLoco Records Radio 27 Cocoteo FM 30 Dirty South Classics 39 Emotion 98.3 35 Flash FM 80 Gloriana Blues Radio 23 Honey FM 52 Kaleidoscope FM 18 Leonida Jazz Radio 36 Radio La Ola 25 Radio On-U 16 Stockyard FM 37 Symphony FM 16 The Chamber 106.6 22 The Vault Radio 24 Vice City FM 71 Vice City Rap Radio 25 V-Rock 70 Worldwide FM 41

All GTA 6 Radio Station Tracklists

GTA 6 FLASH FM Song List

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist 1901 Phoenix Adventure of a Lifetime Coldplay All Again Rose Gray Around The World Daft Punk Be Her Ella Langley Blood In Your Eyes Tove Lo Blow My Mind (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Version) Robyn, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Break Free Ariana Grande, Zedd Bulletproof La Roux Candy Mandy Moore Cheap Thrills Sia Cola CamelPhat, Elderbrook Cool Kids Echosmith Crazy For You Lana Del Rey Crush Jennifer Paige DARE Gorillaz, Shaun Ryder, Roses Gabor Disparate Youth Santigold DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love Usher, Pitbull DVNO Justice earthquake JISOO Electric Feel MGMT Fame is a Gun Addison Rae Fast Emotion Zara Larsson Fastlove, Pt. 1 George Michael Feels Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Forever More Moloko Friends Justin Bieber, BloodPop® Gabriela KATSEYE Girls TSHA, Rose Gray Give Me All Your Luvin’ Madonna, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. Go Easy Dua Lipa good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Good Ones Charli xcx Got Your Money Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kelis Green Light Lorde HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Hold On, We’re Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan HOT TO GO! Chappell Roan Houdini Dua Lipa Inner Smile Texas Jaded Disclosure Last Thing You Need Morgan Wallen Lazy X-Press 2, David Byrne Lean On Major Lazer, DJ Snake, MØ Lemon U2 Lost Frank Ocean Love Sex Magic Ciara, Justin Timberlake LUNCH Billie Eilish Midnight Sun (Girls Trip) Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress Mine O’ Mine Aluna, Jayda G Motivation Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne Move Your Body Xpansions Mr. Cool Kenya Grace No Rain, No Flowers The Black Keys Only Happy When It Rains Garbage oyster chloe moriondo People Watching Sam Fender Persuasive Doechii, SZA Power Trip JENNIE Prove It To You Brittany Howard Pumped Up Kicks Foster the People Rich Girl Gwen Stefani, Eve Run Away With Me Carly Rae Jepsen Sexy Magic CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy Shine Booty Luv Show Me Love Robyn So Hot Prospa ft. Halsey Someday Mariah Carey Spinning Around Kylie Minogue Sports Car Tate McRae Strict Machine Goldfrapp Sweet Like Candy Camila Cabello Tenderoni Kele That’s Not My Name The Ting Tings TRDWFE Rina Sawayama Turn Me On Kevin Lyttle Unwritten Natasha Bedingfield Wanderlust The Weeknd What You Waiting For? Gwen Stefani Wild Ones Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll

AfroBank FM

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist Accuse Alaska Assanssan Alafia Bi Magni Souley Kanté Bigger Burna Boy Black Pepper Yoruba Singers Burning Jungle Ofege Disco Hi-Life Orlando Julius Do I (Remix) Phyno & Burna Boy Fantastic Man William Onyeabor From London to Lagos (Bayaka Remix) Eparapo, Dele Sosimi, Bayaka (IT) Giza Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez Goro City Manu Dibango Government Balcony Mix Africa, Lady Du, Focalistic, Major League DJz, LuuDadeejay, Aunty Gelato Guap Up Zaylevelten Gye Wani Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor Holy Ghost Omah Lay HOW FAR NO11 & Ayjay bobo ft. Monochrome Isaka (6am) Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela Joha Asake Kakalika DopeNation Keep On Dancing Kiki Gyan Milandu Bhe (Dr Moruti Remix) Penny Penny No Discrimination Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers Oe Batla Kae De Mogul Sa ft. Ms Mo & Makhensa Run No More (A Vuo Mo) Hugh Masekela Sarama Oumou Sangaré SEX BILLS BASS THRILLS Ayra Starr Shay’sana DJ Lag, Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela Tomorrow Ntombi Ndaba Wadibusa Uncle Waffles ft. Royal MusiQ, OHP Sage, Pcee YAWA Fireboy DML

Back Country Radio

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist A Country Boy Can Survive Hank Williams, Jr. Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind) Loretta Lynn Gold Dust Woman Waylon Jennings I’ve Been Down Hank Williams, Jr. Is There Any Way (You’d Stay Forever) Jessi Colter Just to Satisfy You Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson Let Your Love Flow The Bellamy Brothers Louisiana Saturday Night Mel McDaniel Love Is Alive The Judds Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior David Allan Coe Pickup Man Joe Diffie Polk Salad Annie Tony Joe White Rhinestone Cowboy Glen Campbell Someone to Give My Love To Johnny Paycheck Stop The World And Let Me Off Merle Haggard Talkin’ to Myself Again Tammy Wynette Tennessee Flat Top Box Rosanne Cash Thanks To The Cathouse (I’m In The Doghouse With You) Waylon Jennings The Conversation Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings The Fireman George Strait Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine The Kentucky Headhunters Waymore’s Blues Waylon Jennings When You’re Hot, You’re Hot Jerry Reed You Can Have Her George Jones, Johnny Paycheck

CircoLoco Records Radio

Song Artist Addicted Larry Latenight Baby Prospa & Murda Beatz Bickering (Max Dean Remix) Black Lounge Body Rock FM PAWSA & Fast Eddie Bootlicker Seth Troxler CeeSeeMee Pional CLOWN The Ghostbusters COLLECT THE COMMAS PAWSA Coming Back To Life Aline Umber, Maxime dB ft. André Baum Deep n Sexy Rossi. & Demi Don’t Break My Heart Jimi Jules Floral Skream Home Now Aline Umber & Krol ft. Tillmann Ostendarp I FEEL LOVE Chloé Caillet & MYD Last Night Carlita & Bakar Let It Go Mind Against MYSTERY OF RAW Michael Bibi & KETTAMA Never Look Back DJ Tennis ft. Tomike Positive Jamback Rhythm of the Night Michael Bibi ROCKMI Map.ache Silver Lines ANOTR ft. Emily Warren The Attention Deficit Track Skream & Jackmaster The Church (DJ Lag & Palms Trax Remix) Rampa This Rhythm Prospa ft. RAHH Turbo Rosso Jimi Jules We On This Ride CHRIS STASSY

Cocoteo FM

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist Amanece Anuel AA, Haze Besito Judeline Canalla Romeo Santos, El Chaval de la Bachata CANDY ROSALÍA CELOS Tokischa, Bulin 47 CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS FEID Dumbai CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso EL MAKINON KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq EoO Bad Bunny Girl Myke Towers Hecho para ti Latin Mafia & Omar Apollo Intocable Don Omar La Mamá de la Mamá El Alfa, CJ, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom La Pari MJ Nebreda Largate Kali Uchis & Helado Negro Macacoa 2000 Rauw Alejandro Malvada Bb Trickz mariposas en el estómago RaiNao & El Laberinto del Coco MOJABI GHOST Tainy, Bad Bunny Ni le cabe Young Miko Nuestra Canción Elvis Crespo Otra Noche en Miami Bad Bunny Pepas Farruko Sandunguea Arca Se Me Nota (Agarrame) (Prod by B-One) Chimbala, Omega Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix) Axel Rulay ft. Farruko & El Alfa Sin Dormir Slow Jamz Suave Mix (Blass Remix) Calle 13 Suzuki Fuerza Regida X Jhayco

Dirty South Classics

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist #1 Stunna Big Tymers, Juvenile, Lil Wayne A Milli Lil Wayne Back Then Mike Jones Big Pimpin’ JAŸ-Z, UGK Bitch I’m Me Brisco Bling Bling B.G. ft. Hot Boys & Big Tymers Born N Raised DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, Pitbull Choppa Style Choppa Style ft. Master P Da Baddest Bitch Trina Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta Geto Boys Dey Know Shawty Lo Freaky Girl Gucci Mane Freek-A-Leek Petey Pablo Hard Out Here for a Pimp Three 6 Mafia, Paula Campbell HelluvaLife Gorilla Zoe, Gucci Mane, OJ da Juiceman Holidae In Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg Hustlin’ Rick Ross I’m a Thug Trick Daddy It’s Goin’ Down Yung Joc, Nitti Knuck If You Buck Crime Mob ft. Lil Scrappy Lemonade Gucci Mane Like A Pimp David Banner, Lil’ Flip No Lie 2 Chainz, Drake Player’s Ball Outkast Pop Bottles Birdman, Lil Wayne Push It Rick Ross Rubber Band Man T.I. Seen It All Jeezy, JAŸ-Z Shorty Wanna Ride Young Buck Side 2 Side Three 6 Mafia Skrilla Kodak Black Slow Motion Juvenile, Soulja Slim Step In The Arena Gang Starr Still Ballin’ (Nitty Remix) 2Pac, Trick Daddy What U Gon’ Do Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz ft. Lil Scrappy What’s Happenin! Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy Where Dem Dollas At Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J White Tee Dem Franchize Boyz Who Dat JT Money ft. Solé

Emotion 98.3

Song Artist Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) Phil Collins All By Myself Eric Carmen All Out of Love Air Supply Alone Heart Angel Of The Morning Juice Newton Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Will to Power But I Think It’s A Dream Captain & Tennille Coming Around Again Carly Simon Devil Woman Cliff Richard Dream Weaver Gary Wright Drive The Cars Father Figure George Michael Fool (If You Think It’s Over) Chris Rea Hard to Say I’m Sorry / Get Away Chicago How Long Ace I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues Elton John In the Air Tonight Phil Collins In The Mood Robert Plant It Keeps You Runnin’ The Doobie Brothers Kiss You All Over Exile Lie To Me Chris Isaak Listen to Your Heart Roxette Love Bites Def Leppard No Regrets The Walker Brothers On My Own Patti Labelle, Michael McDonald Overnite Scritti Politti Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Stranger In My House Ronnie Milsap The Captain of Her Heart Double The Flame Cheap Trick The Way It Is Bruce Hornsby And The Range Tonight, Tonight, Tonight Genesis Trouble Lindsey Buckingham Voices Russ Ballard When You’re in Love With a Beautiful Woman Dr. Hook

Gloriana Blues Radio

Song Artist Baby Scratch My Back Slim Harpo Back to New Orleans Lightnin’ Hopkins Blue Guitar Earl Hooker Boogie Chillen’ John Lee Hooker Bright Lights, Big City Keith Richards Bring It On Home Sonny Boy Williamson II Bumble Bee Big Mama Thornton Chains and Things B.B. King Didn’t It Rain Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Marie Knight, Sam Price Trio Dimples John Lee Hooker Feels So Good #1 Junior Kimbrough Got My Mojo Working Muddy Waters Hoodoo Blues Lightnin’ Slim I Got What It Takes Koko Taylor I’m a Man Bo Diddley Ice Pick Albert Collins Me and My Chauffeur Blues Little Walter, Memphis Minnie One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer Champion Jack Dupree Smokestack Lightnin’ Howlin’ Wolf Stone Crazy Buddy Guy That’s All Right Jimmy Rogers Trouble In Mind Ella Fitzgerald Yonder Wall Freddie King

Honey FM

Song Artist After the Love Has Gone Earth, Wind and Fire Baby Brandy Bad Girl Usher Birthday Sex Jeremih Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’) T-Pain, Yung Joc Can’t You See Total, The Notorious B.I.G. Casanova LeVert Creep TLC Dance With Me 112 Feels Good Tony! Toni! Toné! Feenin’ Jodeci Freak Me Silk Get It On Tonite Montell Jordan Get Your Number Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri Handcuffs Parliament Here We Go Again! Portrait Hey Mr. D.J. Zhané Hit ‘Em up Style (Oops!) Blu Cantrell Hit The Freeway Toni Braxton, Loon Humpin’ Around Bobby Brown I Adore Mi Amor Color Me Badd I Need A Freak Egyptian Lover I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) T-Pain, Mike Jones Intimate Connection Kleeer Lady D’Angelo Locked Up Akon, Styles P Looking For A New Love Jody Watley Love Don’t Live Here Anymore Rose Royce Love Like This Faith Evans My Life Mary J. Blige No Letting Go Wayne Wonder On the Hotline Pretty Ricky Optimistic Sounds of Blackness Pullin’ Me Back Chingy, Tyrese Ride Wit U Joe, G-Unit Shake You Down Gregory Abbott She Blew My Mind (69 Times) Rick James Slow Down Loose Ends Slow Jam Midnight Star Solid Ashford & Simpson Sweet Love Anita Baker Tell Me Groove Theory The Boy Is Mine Brandy, Monica The Vampire That Ate Miami Blowfly Too Close Next Twisted Keith Sweat Vision of Love Mariah Carey What About Your Friends TLC Where The Party At ft. Nelly Jagged Edge Whip Appeal Babyface You’re Makin’ Me High Toni Braxton Your Sweetness Is My Weakness Barry White

Kaleidoscope FM

Song Artist Al Zman Saib Fadoul Chia Tay Trong Mua Phuong Thanh Danse ta vie Sylvie Vartan Gan Ai Gan Zuo George Lam Geburt einer Nation Laibach Gloria Mona Carita Hai capito o no? Ron Ies Manziel Wim Damri Kumbia Dark Kumbia Queers Lola Heinz Rudolf Kunze Nobel Touré Kunda Ola Afta Pou Fovamai Alkistis Protopsalti Rokkibaby Rolf Bergström, Pyhimykset Say It Right Alim Qasimov, Fargana Qasimova Sinfonía Agridulce Mexican Institute of Sound Stupid Girl Trevor M. Simpson, Hi Lo Singers T’ Materiaal Don Melody Club Tvoj Svijet Brazil

Leonida Jazz Radio

Song Artist Always There Ronnie Laws Betcha Don’t Know Najee Birdland Weather Report Blowin’ Smoke BADBADNOTGOOD, Randy Brecker Breaking Point David Sanborn Crosswind Billy Cobham Fleer Ultra Thundercat Forever More Tom Browne Friends and Strangers Dave Grusin Funky Sea, Funky Dew The Brecker Brothers Hotel Alphonso Joe Armon-Jones Humpty Dumpty Placebo Maputo Bob James, David Sanborn Mister Magic Grover Washington Jr. Modaji Dave Grusin Mr. Groove Euge Groove Mystery Miles Davis Night Crawler Bob James On My Way The Kount, CARRTOONS Overtown Lights Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, Robert Glasper Power Marcus Miller Rotation Herb Alpert Rye Lane Shuffle Moses Boyd School Days Stanley Clarke Scrunch The Brecker Brothers Sicily’ Box Venna, Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernardis, Rocco Palladino Silk Fuse One Sorceress Return to Forever Stro Kyat Kaidi Tatham ft. Stro Elliot Time Limit Casiopea Tojo Kokoroko Valdez in the Country Donny Hathaway WHATUP DOMi & JD BECK WHIP.wav Moses Yoofee Trio Wild Dog Stanley Clarke, George Duke Águia não come mosca Azymuth

Radio La Ola

Song Artist Abusadora Wilfrido Vargas Anacaona Cheo Feliciano Bemba Colorá Celia Cruz Besito de coco Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco & Papo Lucca Brujeria El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Caballo Viejo Roberto Torres Catalina la O Pete “El Conde” Rodríguez Descarga Cubana Cachao El Tigueron Jossie Esteban & La Patrulla 15 Kuku-Cha Ku-Cha Hansel y Raúl La Cartera Orquesta Harlow, Larry Harlow, Junior Gonzalez La Hija De Lola Charlie Palmieri Ligia Elena Rubén Blades, Willie Colón Llorarás Oscar D’León Mi Tierra Gloria Estefan No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Pavo Real José Luis Rodríguez Pedro Navaja Willie Colón, Rubén Blades Periódico de Ayer Héctor Lavoe Que Bueno Baila Usted Benny Moré Que Viva Chango Albita Rodríguez & Willy Chirino Rebelión (No Le Pegue a la Negra) Joe Arroyo y La Verdad Sopa de Caracol (Original Caribe Mix) Banda Blanca Soy Guajiro Willy Chirino Tú Con Él Frankie Ruiz

Radio On-U

Song Artist Big Ship Freddie McGregor Black Panta Lee Perry & The Upsetters Caught You in a Lie Louisa Mark Dub Inspector Adrian Sherwood Everything I Own Ken Boothe Frontline Dub Creation Rebel Hurt So Good Susan Cadogan I Am in Love Jennifer Lara I’m So Sorry Carroll Thompson Jah Jah Dub The Conqueror The Aggrovators, Linval Thompson, Bunny Lee & Prince Fatty Mr. Cop Gregory Isaacs Ragnampaiza Version The Revolutionaries Ras Menilik Congo – Harp Augustus Pablo Silly Games Janet Kay Skylarking Horace Andy Under Me Sleng Teng Version King Jammy

Stockyard FM

Song Artist 4eva Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom Abu Simbel WhoMadeWho, Rampa Across That Fine Line Nation of Language Afterimage Justice ft. RIMON All U Writers !!! Bring Me Down Fred Jesse Do It underscores Emerge Fischerspooner Even Angels Ghost Overmono, Kindora French Dip Psychic Mirrors Good Lies Overmono Hungry Child Hot Chip I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE Måneskin Illegal PinkPantheress Inner Light Elderbrook, Bob Moses Interesting The Dare internet $tar Slayyyter mangetout (The Dare Remix) Wet Leg, The Dare MILLION DOLLAR BABY Tommy Richman Monroe Mount Kimbie Never Come Back Caribou NIGHTMARE HEALTH No Stress CMD/CTRL North American Scum LCD Soundsystem Off The Grid !!! ft. Meah Pace One Night/All Night Justice, Tame Impala Only One Fcukers Overpowered Róisín Murphy Paradise ANOTR Playa Rosa Theme Alex Frankel Soon Holy Ghost! Space Invaders Digitalism STORM I GENER8ION, Yung Lean There Is Only Us Favored Nations Time Machine Kitty Ca$h, Thundercat & James Fauntleroy What Love Is Zimmer90 You Move Me Neil Frances

Symphony FM

Song Composer Concerto for Orchestra I. Intrada Allegro maestoso Witold Lutosławski Erlkönig, Op. 1, D. 328 Franz Schubert La valse, M. 72 Maurice Ravel Les préludes, S. 97 Franz Liszt Mass in B Minor, BWV 232: Sanctus Johann Sebastian Bach Messiah, HWV 56: Pt. III: Aria. I know That my Redeemer liveth (Soprano) George Frideric Handel Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fêtes Claude Debussy Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 16: IV. Finale (Allegro tempestoso) Sergei Prokofiev Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 364: II. Andante Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonietta, JW VI/18: V. Allegro Leoš Janáček Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: III. Poco allegretto (Goodbye Again) Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: IV. Andante maestoso – Allegro vivace Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major Op. 82: III. Allegro molto Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 6 in A Minor “Tragic”: I. Allegro energico, ma non troppo. Heftig, aber markig Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto Ludwig van Beethoven

GTA 6 The Chamber 106.6 Song List

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Song Artist Blood and Thunder Mastodon Bonded by Blood Exodus Countess Bathory Venom Freewheel Burning Judas Priest Hammerhead Flotsam & Jetsam I Black Sabbath I Am the Law Anthrax I’m Broken Pantera Master of Puppets Metallica Mutual Death Warrant Power Trip Over the Wall Testament Panorama Voivod Payback Slayer Raining Blood Slayer Rotten to the Core Overkill Seek & Destroy Metallica Sober TOOL Sugar System Of A Down Symphony of Destruction Megadeth Territory Sepultura The Trooper Iron Maiden We Rock Dio

The Vault Radio

Song Artist Armed Pryda Baby (Tony Romera Remix) Four Tet Bismuth Renato Cohen Brighter Days (Marco Lys Remix) Cajmere ft. Dajae Chimicalissimo Argoman Damn Dom Dolla & Solomun Different Side Michael Bibi & KinAhau ft. Audio Bullys Don’t Play Around KETTAMA & CHRIS STASSY E Samba 2018 Junior Jack, Tube & Berger FTH (Pawsa Remix) Real Dimez Lost Without You SKREAM & FLETCH My Computer Adana Twins ft. Glowal Nothing But You (DJ Tennis Remix) Bob Moses Personal Jaden Thompson & Rampa ft. Nafe Smallz PICK UP THE PHONE PAWSA ft. Nate Dogg Rej Âme Return To Bhibo Barry Can’t Swim Simple Times SG Lewis & DJ Seinfeld Simulation (Mano Le Tough Remix) Róisín Murphy Trippy Yeah Jimi Jules & Black Coffee West Coast (Solomun Remix) Lana Del Rey XTC DJ Koze Ye Ye Daphni Yumi Notre Dame

Vice City FM

Song Artist A Good Heart Feargal Sharkey Alive and Kicking Simple Minds All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie Another Life Kano Bakerman Laid Back Blow the House Down Living In A Box Break My Stride Matthew Wilder Bridge To Your Heart Wax Cars and Girls Prefab Sprout Crime Pays Daryl Hall & John Oates Dancing On The Ceiling Lionel Richie Don’t Tell Me Blancmange Dr. Beat Miami Sound Machine Duel (Bittersweet) The Third Side Face To Face Propaganda E = MC2 Big Audio Dynamite Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung Fake Alexander O’Neal Flesh For Fantasy Billy Idol Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals Head Over Heels Tears For Fears Heartbeat Red 7 Hot Together The Pointer Sisters I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On Robert Palmer I’m Alright Kenny Loggins If You Leave Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark If You Love Somebody Set Them Free Sting Imagination Belouis Some Infatuation Rod Stewart Just Like Heaven The Cure Kiss and Tell Bryan Ferry Kiss The Bride Elton John Land Of Confusion Genesis Lips Like Sugar Echo & the Bunnymen Love On Your Side The Thompson Twins Love Song Simple Minds Loverboy Billy Ocean Lucretia My Reflection The Sisters Of Mercy Miss Me Blind Culture Club Money’s Too Tight (To Mention) Simply Red Name and Number Curiosity Killed The Cat Neutron Dance The Pointer Sisters Passion The Flirts People Are People Depeche Mode Precious Little Diamond Fox The Fox Searching Change Shattered Dreams Johnny Hates Jazz She Works Hard For The Money Donna Summer Sometimes Erasure State of Independence Donna Summer Steamy Windows Tina Turner Steppin’ Out Joe Jackson Suddenly Last Summer The Motels Talk Talk Talk Talk Thieves Like Us New Order Things Can Only Get Better Howard Jones This Is the Day The The Valerie Steve Winwood Vanity Kills ABC Walking On The Moon The Police We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off Jermaine Stewart We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Tina Turner What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) Information Society When The Lights Go Out Naked Eyes White Horse Laid Back Who Found Who Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo Wild Heart Stevie Nicks Winners Stanley Clarke & George Duke Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) A Flock Of Seagulls Words Missing Persons Working With Fire And Steel China Crisis You Might Think The Cars

Vice City Rap Radio

Song Artist 50 Bands Latto ft. Flo Milli AHH YEA Playboi Carti All There Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh BILLS PAID DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls CASHOUT SoFaygo Cookin 21 Savage Don Da Da Young Nudy Don’t Chart Cardi B FLA Flow Denzel Curry ft. 454 GMA JT Got Dat Pooh Shiesty I Just Came To Pop It Offset IKYFL Tee Grizzley Left Wrist BossMan Dlow Let’s Rock Kodak Black & Don Toliver Players Coi Leray Pound Town Sexyy Red, Tay Keith RCKSTRL!VING HXG ft. Tana & Quavo RHYNO Travis Scott Rock N Roll Central Cee That’s It Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin Unforgettable French Montana, Swae Lee WAKIN UP FLEX Young Thug Wassup Gway Famous Sally & YB Xanny Family Future

V-Rock

Song Artist Bad Love Eric Clapton Bargain The Who Better Be Good to Me Tina Turner Between Two Worlds Tom Petty Big Love Fleetwood Mac Black Cars Gino Vannelli Cherry Pie Warrant Cocaine Eric Clapton Comin’ Under Fire Def Leppard Dogs on the Run Tom Petty Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe Driven To Tears The Police Emotional Rescue The Rolling Stones Everybody Wants You Billy Squier Find Your Way Back Jefferson Starship Freedom Overspill Steve Winwood Georgy Porgy Toto Get It Right Next Time Gerry Rafferty Give Me All Your Love Whitesnake Go Insane Lindsey Buckingham Got Me Under Pressure ZZ Top Had a Dad Jane’s Addiction Hammer To Fall Queen Heart To Heart Kenny Loggins I Gotta Try Michael McDonald I Saw the Light Todd Rundgren I Want a New Drug Huey Lewis & The News Jack & Diane John Mellencamp Jump into the Fire Harry Nilsson Just Like Paradise David Lee Roth Lawyers, Guns and Money Warren Zevon Let My Love Open The Door Pete Townshend Livin’ On The Edge Aerosmith Living On A Thin Line The Kinks Love Is A Long Road Tom Petty Love the One You’re With Stephen Stills Lovin’ Every Minute of It Loverboy Lunatic Fringe Red Rider Money For Nothing Dire Straits Naughty Naughty John Parr Nothin’ But A Good Time Poison Panama Van Halen Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard Rhythm of Love Yes Ride Like the Wind Christopher Cross Right Down the Line Gerry Rafferty Rock The Casbah The Clash Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Bad Company Rockin’ Into The Night 38 Special Roller April Wine Rooms on Fire Stevie Nicks Runaway Bon Jovi Shakedown Bob Seger Shooting Shark Blue Öyster Cult Sin City AC/DC Stranger Stephen Stills Sure Know Something Kiss Take It On the Run REO Speedwagon Take Me Home Tonight Eddie Money Take The Money And Run The Steve Miller Band Takin’ It to the Streets The Doobie Brothers Talking In Your Sleep The Romantics The Damage You’ve Done Tom Petty The Unforgettable Fire U2 The Wild One, Forever Tom Petty Thunder Island Jay Ferguson Too Much Time On My Hands Styx Urgent Foreigner Wildflowers Tom Petty You Wreck Me Tom Petty

Worldwide FM

Song Artist Aaj Shanibar Rupa Ain’t It Time Queen Yahna Atmosphere Strut Cloud One Brasil da Capoeira fejao & Samtheman Del Oro Floating Points Do It For You Moses Ideka & phil Don’t Send Me Away Garfield Fleming Don’t You Know Jan Hammer Group Fanga Narasimha Free As The Wind The Crusaders Glad To Know You (Todd Terje Re-Edit) Chaz Jankel Hold Tight Change I’m a Sucker For Your Love Teena Marie If There Are Health Food Stores, Then What Is Everything Else Food Courts International Man Champion, BAKEY, Jamakabi Japan Greatly IZCO ft. Reek0 & S.I Kamikazi D’Angelo Lion Lil Simz & Obongjayar Love From The Sun (Louie Vega’s We Out Here Edit) Elements Of Life ft. Rahsaan Patterson & Cindy Mizelle Maktoub Alewya McDonalds Drug Money Roy Ayers, Thundercat, Om’Mas Keith MILITANT DON Mala & Magugu Moral Tem Hora (Ray Mang Edit) Cristina Camargo MY LOVE YOUR LOVE ZENA NO ME BUSQUES Omar Apollo Qué es lo que Hare para Amarte Luis Antonio Diaz y Su Sol Banda Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat) Digable Planets REBIRTH OF SLICK (COOL LIKE DAT) Kassa Overall SAMURAI (Samba House Remix) Jazztronik Si Phan Don Lovers Rock Srirajah Sound System ft. Molam Inteng Keawbuala Skhaftin’ Saka Fonque Atmos Blaq SLoPE VIP Facta ft. Warrior Queen & Killa P Smile Jamiroquai Star Chasers 4hero Stone Kold Krazy Luuv Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK Thank You Deeply Mystery Tiime The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack Think Twice (4hero Remix) Gilles Peterson’s Havana Cultura Band ft. Danay & Carina What You Won’t Do for Love Bobby Caldwell Yoppa Ratta DONGURIZU Yu Done Know (Jingle) Klash & Brown

GTA 6 Bonus Radio Shows and Playlists

Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J have their own tracklists alongside Vice City Rap Radio. There’s also The Sniper of La Perle, a hidden playlist hosted by Kodak Black.

Bodega the DJ

DJ Stevie J

The Sniper of La Perle

Bodega the DJ

Song Artist 2 Phones Kevin Gates 7.62 God Pooh Shiesty 712PM Future All da Smoke Future & Young Thug All There Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast) Rick Ross ft. Styles P Back On The Road Icewear Vezzo Bad and Boujee Migos & Lil Uzi Vert Bitcoin Liro 100 Blow a Check Zoey Dollaz Boss Shit RushDee, ATL Jacob, Big Boss Vette Brokey Latto Can’t Fuck wit Me Trick Daddy CONTEST Travis Scott & SoFaygo COUNT UP Gunna Cyclone Baby Bash ft. T-Pain Dale Bodega Flee ft. Chucky73 & DGLO73 Dance With Me A Boogie Wit da Hoodie ft. elkan FLACKITO JODYE A$AP Rocky ft. Tokischa Friend Do Remix Belly Gang Kushington ft. YKNiece GASS Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott Go Go Go BunnaB Help Me Real Boston Richey Hoochie Coochie Sexyy Red Maybach Coupe Key Glock & Tay Keith My Neck, My Back (Lick It) Khia No Flockin’ Kodak Black No Sucker Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo Nonstop Drake O Let’s Do It Waka Flocka Flame ft. Cap One of Them Ones Mustard ft. Quavo & Rob49 Outside Cardi B PA QUE LO BAILES (BAILALO ROCKY) Lomiiel Rake It Up Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj ROBOCOP Moreno ITF Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song) BossMan Dlow She Make It Clap (Remix) Soulja Boy & French Montana Skrilla Kodak Black Soak City 310babii ft. Mustard, Tyga, Blueface, OhGeesy & BlueBucksClan Super Gremlin Kodak Black TF? Don Toliver Type Shit Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME GloRilla, Sexyy Red WHIM WHAMIEE PLUTO & YKNIECE Wipe Me Down (Remix) Boosie Badazz ft. Foxx, Webbie & Lil Boosie

DJ Stevie J

Song Artist BAND4BAND Central Cee & Lil Baby Big Mama (2nd Half Only) Latto Digits Young Thug Dior Pop Smoke Dreams and Nightmares Meek Mill Dum, Dumb, and Dumber Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future DUMMY (Prod. Tay Keith) Key Glock Faneto Chief Keef FE!N Travis Scott, Playboi Carti Fried (She a Vibe) Future, Metro Boomin Hustlin’ Rick Ross I’m A Monster ATL Jacob Just Wanna Rock Lil Uzi Vert Love Me Lil Wayne, Drake, Future Mo Bamba Sheck Wes Mr. Pot Scraper BossMan Dlow NOKIA Drake OFF MY CHEST Stevie J Roll in Peace Kodak Black, XXXTENTACION SICKO MODE Travis Scott SkeeYee Sexyy Red T-Shirt Migos TGIF GloRilla Up Cardi B

The Sniper of La Perle

Song Artist 300 Blackout Kodak Black 6:45 Naïka Are You Ready Carimi Child Support Zenglen Chokola Alan Cavé Flanm Emeline Michel Fresh From Head To Toe Billy Blue Guantanamera Wyclef Jean ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Celia Cruz & Jeni Fujita Haiti John Wicks ft. Kodak Black Haitian Scarface Kodak Black Imma Zoe Black Dada Jessica Michaël Brun w/ J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black & J Perry Kanpe devan’m 5Lan featuring TonyMix Koul Non King Posse La Familia Djakout Magic Gouyad #6 R Dydy Ou Pa Ka Fè Sa DJ Platinum D Ou Paka Gangster Barikad Crew Tranble Roody Roodboy Tu Me Touches T-Vice Tèt Kale Bobis Kodak Black & Michaël Brun Ville Top Adlerman

Liquid City on Honey FM

Craig Robinson plays Liquid Wilson on Honey FM’s Liquid City. Rockstar lists eight originals for the show in their own credits section.

Come In Liquid City (Theme Song)

Finger Bang My Heart

Girl In Gloriana

Liquids Words of Wisdom

Oochie Coochie Man

Sex Specs

Sexification

Titties For Liquid

How to Unlock The Vault Radio and The Sniper of La Perle

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Vault Radio is a house and techno station you can unlock by scanning the red gas mask poster inside The Vault nightclub in Downtown Vice City. Open the WAiNK app on your in-game phone and scan the poster to add the station.

For The Sniper of La Perle, use WAiNK to scan four posters. Three are in La Perle, at TWA Ponya Tattoo, Drip Drops, and Aunt Zola’s Soul Food. The fourth is upstairs in the Jack of Hearts studio in Crosstown, which opens as you progress through the story.

If the song you’re looking for played during a cutscene, try the Additional Music section of Rockstar’s credits. You can also preview select stations or listen to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album on Rockstar’s music page