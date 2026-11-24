If you’ve ever pulled over in Grand Theft Auto VI because you wanted to hear the rest of a song, there’s a good chance it’s in the game’s credits! From the ’80s hits on Vice City FM to the house and techno on The Vault Radio, here’s the GTA 6 radio songs list, broken down by station so you can find the track you’re looking for.
GTA 6 Radio Songs List by Station
According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 has 742 song listings across 21 music stations in Rockstar’s credits. There are another 91 entries across the Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J shows and Kodak Black’s unlockable playlist, The Sniper of La Perle. Talk radio has two stations, The Wipe and WKTT. The numbers count track listings, so a song can appear more than once.
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If you know which station you were listening to, jump to it below. The songs are alphabetized by title to make them easier to find.
Radio station
Tracks
AfroBank FM
31
Back Country Radio
24
CircoLoco Records Radio
27
Cocoteo FM
30
Dirty South Classics
39
Emotion 98.3
35
Flash FM
80
Gloriana Blues Radio
23
Honey FM
52
Kaleidoscope FM
18
Leonida Jazz Radio
36
Radio La Ola
25
Radio On-U
16
Stockyard FM
37
Symphony FM
16
The Chamber 106.6
22
The Vault Radio
24
Vice City FM
71
Vice City Rap Radio
25
V-Rock
70
Worldwide FM
41
All GTA 6 Radio Station Tracklists
GTA 6 FLASH FM Song List
Song
Artist
1901
Phoenix
Adventure of a Lifetime
Coldplay
All Again
Rose Gray
Around The World
Daft Punk
Be Her
Ella Langley
Blood In Your Eyes
Tove Lo
Blow My Mind (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Version)
Robyn, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
Break Free
Ariana Grande, Zedd
Bulletproof
La Roux
Candy
Mandy Moore
Cheap Thrills
Sia
Cola
CamelPhat, Elderbrook
Cool Kids
Echosmith
Crazy For You
Lana Del Rey
Crush
Jennifer Paige
DARE
Gorillaz, Shaun Ryder, Roses Gabor
Disparate Youth
Santigold
DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
Usher, Pitbull
DVNO
Justice
earthquake
JISOO
Electric Feel
MGMT
Fame is a Gun
Addison Rae
Fast Emotion
Zara Larsson
Fastlove, Pt. 1
George Michael
Feels
Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
Forever More
Moloko
Friends
Justin Bieber, BloodPop®
Gabriela
KATSEYE
Girls
TSHA, Rose Gray
Give Me All Your Luvin’
Madonna, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A.
Go Easy
Dua Lipa
good 4 u
Olivia Rodrigo
Good Ones
Charli xcx
Got Your Money
Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kelis
Green Light
Lorde
HEAT
Tove Lo, SG Lewis
Hold On, We’re Going Home
Drake, Majid Jordan
HOT TO GO!
Chappell Roan
Houdini
Dua Lipa
Inner Smile
Texas
Jaded
Disclosure
Last Thing You Need
Morgan Wallen
Lazy
X-Press 2, David Byrne
Lean On
Major Lazer, DJ Snake, MØ
Lemon
U2
Lost
Frank Ocean
Love Sex Magic
Ciara, Justin Timberlake
LUNCH
Billie Eilish
Midnight Sun (Girls Trip)
Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress
Mine O’ Mine
Aluna, Jayda G
Motivation
Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne
Move Your Body
Xpansions
Mr. Cool
Kenya Grace
No Rain, No Flowers
The Black Keys
Only Happy When It Rains
Garbage
oyster
chloe moriondo
People Watching
Sam Fender
Persuasive
Doechii, SZA
Power Trip
JENNIE
Prove It To You
Brittany Howard
Pumped Up Kicks
Foster the People
Rich Girl
Gwen Stefani, Eve
Run Away With Me
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sexy Magic
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy
Shine
Booty Luv
Show Me Love
Robyn
So Hot
Prospa ft. Halsey
Someday
Mariah Carey
Spinning Around
Kylie Minogue
Sports Car
Tate McRae
Strict Machine
Goldfrapp
Sweet Like Candy
Camila Cabello
Tenderoni
Kele
That’s Not My Name
The Ting Tings
TRDWFE
Rina Sawayama
Turn Me On
Kevin Lyttle
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
Wanderlust
The Weeknd
What You Waiting For?
Gwen Stefani
Wild Ones
Jessie Murph, Jelly Roll
AfroBank FM
Song
Artist
Accuse
Alaska
Assanssan
Alafia
Bi Magni
Souley Kanté
Bigger
Burna Boy
Black Pepper
Yoruba Singers
Burning Jungle
Ofege
Disco Hi-Life
Orlando Julius
Do I (Remix)
Phyno & Burna Boy
Fantastic Man
William Onyeabor
From London to Lagos (Bayaka Remix)
Eparapo, Dele Sosimi, Bayaka (IT)
Giza
Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez
Goro City
Manu Dibango
Government
Balcony Mix Africa, Lady Du, Focalistic, Major League DJz, LuuDadeejay, Aunty Gelato
Guap Up
Zaylevelten
Gye Wani
Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor
Holy Ghost
Omah Lay
HOW FAR
NO11 & Ayjay bobo ft. Monochrome
Isaka (6am)
Ciza, Jazzwrld, Thukuthela
Joha
Asake
Kakalika
DopeNation
Keep On Dancing
Kiki Gyan
Milandu Bhe (Dr Moruti Remix)
Penny Penny
No Discrimination
Tony Allen & The Afro Messengers
Oe Batla Kae
De Mogul Sa ft. Ms Mo & Makhensa
Run No More (A Vuo Mo)
Hugh Masekela
Sarama
Oumou Sangaré
SEX BILLS BASS THRILLS
Ayra Starr
Shay’sana
DJ Lag, Robot Boii, Kamo Mphela
Tomorrow
Ntombi Ndaba
Wadibusa
Uncle Waffles ft. Royal MusiQ, OHP Sage, Pcee
YAWA
Fireboy DML
Back Country Radio
Song
Artist
A Country Boy Can Survive
Hank Williams, Jr.
Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)
Loretta Lynn
Gold Dust Woman
Waylon Jennings
I’ve Been Down
Hank Williams, Jr.
Is There Any Way (You’d Stay Forever)
Jessi Colter
Just to Satisfy You
Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson
Let Your Love Flow
The Bellamy Brothers
Louisiana Saturday Night
Mel McDaniel
Love Is Alive
The Judds
Need a Little Time Off for Bad Behavior
David Allan Coe
Pickup Man
Joe Diffie
Polk Salad Annie
Tony Joe White
Rhinestone Cowboy
Glen Campbell
Someone to Give My Love To
Johnny Paycheck
Stop The World And Let Me Off
Merle Haggard
Talkin’ to Myself Again
Tammy Wynette
Tennessee Flat Top Box
Rosanne Cash
Thanks To The Cathouse (I’m In The Doghouse With You)
Waylon Jennings
The Conversation
Hank Williams, Jr., Waylon Jennings
The Fireman
George Strait
Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine
The Kentucky Headhunters
Waymore’s Blues
Waylon Jennings
When You’re Hot, You’re Hot
Jerry Reed
You Can Have Her
George Jones, Johnny Paycheck
CircoLoco Records Radio
Song
Artist
Addicted
Larry Latenight
Baby
Prospa & Murda Beatz
Bickering (Max Dean Remix)
Black Lounge
Body Rock FM
PAWSA & Fast Eddie
Bootlicker
Seth Troxler
CeeSeeMee
Pional
CLOWN
The Ghostbusters
COLLECT THE COMMAS
PAWSA
Coming Back To Life
Aline Umber, Maxime dB ft. André Baum
Deep n Sexy
Rossi. & Demi
Don’t Break My Heart
Jimi Jules
Floral
Skream
Home Now
Aline Umber & Krol ft. Tillmann Ostendarp
I FEEL LOVE
Chloé Caillet & MYD
Last Night
Carlita & Bakar
Let It Go
Mind Against
MYSTERY OF RAW
Michael Bibi & KETTAMA
Never Look Back
DJ Tennis ft. Tomike
Positive
Jamback
Rhythm of the Night
Michael Bibi
ROCKMI
Map.ache
Silver Lines
ANOTR ft. Emily Warren
The Attention Deficit Track
Skream & Jackmaster
The Church (DJ Lag & Palms Trax Remix)
Rampa
This Rhythm
Prospa ft. RAHH
Turbo Rosso
Jimi Jules
We On This Ride
CHRIS STASSY
Cocoteo FM
Song
Artist
Amanece
Anuel AA, Haze
Besito
Judeline
Canalla
Romeo Santos, El Chaval de la Bachata
CANDY
ROSALÍA
CELOS
Tokischa, Bulin 47
CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
FEID
Dumbai
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
EL MAKINON
KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq
EoO
Bad Bunny
Girl
Myke Towers
Hecho para ti
Latin Mafia & Omar Apollo
Intocable
Don Omar
La Mamá de la Mamá
El Alfa, CJ, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom
La Pari
MJ Nebreda
Largate
Kali Uchis & Helado Negro
Macacoa 2000
Rauw Alejandro
Malvada
Bb Trickz
mariposas en el estómago
RaiNao & El Laberinto del Coco
MOJABI GHOST
Tainy, Bad Bunny
Ni le cabe
Young Miko
Nuestra Canción
Elvis Crespo
Otra Noche en Miami
Bad Bunny
Pepas
Farruko
Sandunguea
Arca
Se Me Nota (Agarrame) (Prod by B-One)
Chimbala, Omega
Si Es Trucho Es Trucho (Remix)
Axel Rulay ft. Farruko & El Alfa
Sin Dormir
Slow Jamz
Suave Mix (Blass Remix)
Calle 13
Suzuki
Fuerza Regida
X
Jhayco
Dirty South Classics
Song
Artist
#1 Stunna
Big Tymers, Juvenile, Lil Wayne
A Milli
Lil Wayne
Back Then
Mike Jones
Big Pimpin’
JAŸ-Z, UGK
Bitch I’m Me
Brisco
Bling Bling
B.G. ft. Hot Boys & Big Tymers
Born N Raised
DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, Pitbull
Choppa Style
Choppa Style ft. Master P
Da Baddest Bitch
Trina
Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta
Geto Boys
Dey Know
Shawty Lo
Freaky Girl
Gucci Mane
Freek-A-Leek
Petey Pablo
Hard Out Here for a Pimp
Three 6 Mafia, Paula Campbell
HelluvaLife
Gorilla Zoe, Gucci Mane, OJ da Juiceman
Holidae In
Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg
Hustlin’
Rick Ross
I’m a Thug
Trick Daddy
It’s Goin’ Down
Yung Joc, Nitti
Knuck If You Buck
Crime Mob ft. Lil Scrappy
Lemonade
Gucci Mane
Like A Pimp
David Banner, Lil’ Flip
No Lie
2 Chainz, Drake
Player’s Ball
Outkast
Pop Bottles
Birdman, Lil Wayne
Push It
Rick Ross
Rubber Band Man
T.I.
Seen It All
Jeezy, JAŸ-Z
Shorty Wanna Ride
Young Buck
Side 2 Side
Three 6 Mafia
Skrilla
Kodak Black
Slow Motion
Juvenile, Soulja Slim
Step In The Arena
Gang Starr
Still Ballin’ (Nitty Remix)
2Pac, Trick Daddy
What U Gon’ Do
Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz ft. Lil Scrappy
What’s Happenin!
Ying Yang Twins, Trick Daddy
Where Dem Dollas At
Gangsta Boo ft. DJ Paul & Juicy J
White Tee
Dem Franchize Boyz
Who Dat
JT Money ft. Solé
Emotion 98.3
Song
Artist
Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
Phil Collins
All By Myself
Eric Carmen
All Out of Love
Air Supply
Alone
Heart
Angel Of The Morning
Juice Newton
Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird
Will to Power
But I Think It’s A Dream
Captain & Tennille
Coming Around Again
Carly Simon
Devil Woman
Cliff Richard
Dream Weaver
Gary Wright
Drive
The Cars
Father Figure
George Michael
Fool (If You Think It’s Over)
Chris Rea
Hard to Say I’m Sorry / Get Away
Chicago
How Long
Ace
I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues
Elton John
In the Air Tonight
Phil Collins
In The Mood
Robert Plant
It Keeps You Runnin’
The Doobie Brothers
Kiss You All Over
Exile
Lie To Me
Chris Isaak
Listen to Your Heart
Roxette
Love Bites
Def Leppard
No Regrets
The Walker Brothers
On My Own
Patti Labelle, Michael McDonald
Overnite
Scritti Politti
Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around
Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Stranger In My House
Ronnie Milsap
The Captain of Her Heart
Double
The Flame
Cheap Trick
The Way It Is
Bruce Hornsby And The Range
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Genesis
Trouble
Lindsey Buckingham
Voices
Russ Ballard
When You’re in Love With a Beautiful Woman
Dr. Hook
Gloriana Blues Radio
Song
Artist
Baby Scratch My Back
Slim Harpo
Back to New Orleans
Lightnin’ Hopkins
Blue Guitar
Earl Hooker
Boogie Chillen’
John Lee Hooker
Bright Lights, Big City
Keith Richards
Bring It On Home
Sonny Boy Williamson II
Bumble Bee
Big Mama Thornton
Chains and Things
B.B. King
Didn’t It Rain
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Marie Knight, Sam Price Trio
Dimples
John Lee Hooker
Feels So Good #1
Junior Kimbrough
Got My Mojo Working
Muddy Waters
Hoodoo Blues
Lightnin’ Slim
I Got What It Takes
Koko Taylor
I’m a Man
Bo Diddley
Ice Pick
Albert Collins
Me and My Chauffeur Blues
Little Walter, Memphis Minnie
One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
Champion Jack Dupree
Smokestack Lightnin’
Howlin’ Wolf
Stone Crazy
Buddy Guy
That’s All Right
Jimmy Rogers
Trouble In Mind
Ella Fitzgerald
Yonder Wall
Freddie King
Honey FM
Song
Artist
After the Love Has Gone
Earth, Wind and Fire
Baby
Brandy
Bad Girl
Usher
Birthday Sex
Jeremih
Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)
T-Pain, Yung Joc
Can’t You See
Total, The Notorious B.I.G.
Casanova
LeVert
Creep
TLC
Dance With Me
112
Feels Good
Tony! Toni! Toné!
Feenin’
Jodeci
Freak Me
Silk
Get It On Tonite
Montell Jordan
Get Your Number
Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri
Handcuffs
Parliament
Here We Go Again!
Portrait
Hey Mr. D.J.
Zhané
Hit ‘Em up Style (Oops!)
Blu Cantrell
Hit The Freeway
Toni Braxton, Loon
Humpin’ Around
Bobby Brown
I Adore Mi Amor
Color Me Badd
I Need A Freak
Egyptian Lover
I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)
T-Pain, Mike Jones
Intimate Connection
Kleeer
Lady
D’Angelo
Locked Up
Akon, Styles P
Looking For A New Love
Jody Watley
Love Don’t Live Here Anymore
Rose Royce
Love Like This
Faith Evans
My Life
Mary J. Blige
No Letting Go
Wayne Wonder
On the Hotline
Pretty Ricky
Optimistic
Sounds of Blackness
Pullin’ Me Back
Chingy, Tyrese
Ride Wit U
Joe, G-Unit
Shake You Down
Gregory Abbott
She Blew My Mind (69 Times)
Rick James
Slow Down
Loose Ends
Slow Jam
Midnight Star
Solid
Ashford & Simpson
Sweet Love
Anita Baker
Tell Me
Groove Theory
The Boy Is Mine
Brandy, Monica
The Vampire That Ate Miami
Blowfly
Too Close
Next
Twisted
Keith Sweat
Vision of Love
Mariah Carey
What About Your Friends
TLC
Where The Party At ft. Nelly
Jagged Edge
Whip Appeal
Babyface
You’re Makin’ Me High
Toni Braxton
Your Sweetness Is My Weakness
Barry White
Kaleidoscope FM
Song
Artist
Al Zman Saib
Fadoul
Chia Tay Trong Mua
Phuong Thanh
Danse ta vie
Sylvie Vartan
Gan Ai Gan Zuo
George Lam
Geburt einer Nation
Laibach
Gloria
Mona Carita
Hai capito o no?
Ron
Ies Manziel
Wim Damri
Kumbia Dark
Kumbia Queers
Lola
Heinz Rudolf Kunze
Nobel
Touré Kunda
Ola Afta Pou Fovamai
Alkistis Protopsalti
Rokkibaby
Rolf Bergström, Pyhimykset
Say It Right
Alim Qasimov, Fargana Qasimova
Sinfonía Agridulce
Mexican Institute of Sound
Stupid Girl
Trevor M. Simpson, Hi Lo Singers
T’ Materiaal
Don Melody Club
Tvoj Svijet
Brazil
Leonida Jazz Radio
Song
Artist
Always There
Ronnie Laws
Betcha Don’t Know
Najee
Birdland
Weather Report
Blowin’ Smoke
BADBADNOTGOOD, Randy Brecker
Breaking Point
David Sanborn
Crosswind
Billy Cobham
Fleer Ultra
Thundercat
Forever More
Tom Browne
Friends and Strangers
Dave Grusin
Funky Sea, Funky Dew
The Brecker Brothers
Hotel Alphonso
Joe Armon-Jones
Humpty Dumpty
Placebo
Maputo
Bob James, David Sanborn
Mister Magic
Grover Washington Jr.
Modaji
Dave Grusin
Mr. Groove
Euge Groove
Mystery
Miles Davis
Night Crawler
Bob James
On My Way
The Kount, CARRTOONS
Overtown Lights
Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes, Robert Glasper
Power
Marcus Miller
Rotation
Herb Alpert
Rye Lane Shuffle
Moses Boyd
School Days
Stanley Clarke
Scrunch
The Brecker Brothers
Sicily’ Box
Venna, Yussef Dayes, Marco Bernardis, Rocco Palladino
Silk
Fuse One
Sorceress
Return to Forever
Stro Kyat
Kaidi Tatham ft. Stro Elliot
Time Limit
Casiopea
Tojo
Kokoroko
Valdez in the Country
Donny Hathaway
WHATUP
DOMi & JD BECK
WHIP.wav
Moses Yoofee Trio
Wild Dog
Stanley Clarke, George Duke
Águia não come mosca
Azymuth
Radio La Ola
Song
Artist
Abusadora
Wilfrido Vargas
Anacaona
Cheo Feliciano
Bemba Colorá
Celia Cruz
Besito de coco
Celia Cruz, Justo Betancourt, Johnny Pacheco & Papo Lucca
Brujeria
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Caballo Viejo
Roberto Torres
Catalina la O
Pete “El Conde” Rodríguez
Descarga Cubana
Cachao
El Tigueron
Jossie Esteban & La Patrulla 15
Kuku-Cha Ku-Cha
Hansel y Raúl
La Cartera
Orquesta Harlow, Larry Harlow, Junior Gonzalez
La Hija De Lola
Charlie Palmieri
Ligia Elena
Rubén Blades, Willie Colón
Llorarás
Oscar D’León
Mi Tierra
Gloria Estefan
No Hay Cama Pa’ Tanta Gente
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Pavo Real
José Luis Rodríguez
Pedro Navaja
Willie Colón, Rubén Blades
Periódico de Ayer
Héctor Lavoe
Que Bueno Baila Usted
Benny Moré
Que Viva Chango
Albita Rodríguez & Willy Chirino
Rebelión (No Le Pegue a la Negra)
Joe Arroyo y La Verdad
Sopa de Caracol (Original Caribe Mix)
Banda Blanca
Soy Guajiro
Willy Chirino
Tú Con Él
Frankie Ruiz
Radio On-U
Song
Artist
Big Ship
Freddie McGregor
Black Panta
Lee Perry & The Upsetters
Caught You in a Lie
Louisa Mark
Dub Inspector
Adrian Sherwood
Everything I Own
Ken Boothe
Frontline Dub
Creation Rebel
Hurt So Good
Susan Cadogan
I Am in Love
Jennifer Lara
I’m So Sorry
Carroll Thompson
Jah Jah Dub The Conqueror
The Aggrovators, Linval Thompson, Bunny Lee & Prince Fatty
Mr. Cop
Gregory Isaacs
Ragnampaiza Version
The Revolutionaries
Ras Menilik Congo – Harp
Augustus Pablo
Silly Games
Janet Kay
Skylarking
Horace Andy
Under Me Sleng Teng Version
King Jammy
Stockyard FM
Song
Artist
4eva
Shygirl, Empress Of & Kingdom
Abu Simbel
WhoMadeWho, Rampa
Across That Fine Line
Nation of Language
Afterimage
Justice ft. RIMON
All U Writers
!!!
Bring Me Down
Fred Jesse
Do It
underscores
Emerge
Fischerspooner
Even Angels Ghost
Overmono, Kindora
French Dip
Psychic Mirrors
Good Lies
Overmono
Hungry Child
Hot Chip
I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
Måneskin
Illegal
PinkPantheress
Inner Light
Elderbrook, Bob Moses
Interesting
The Dare
internet $tar
Slayyyter
mangetout (The Dare Remix)
Wet Leg, The Dare
MILLION DOLLAR BABY
Tommy Richman
Monroe
Mount Kimbie
Never Come Back
Caribou
NIGHTMARE
HEALTH
No Stress
CMD/CTRL
North American Scum
LCD Soundsystem
Off The Grid
!!! ft. Meah Pace
One Night/All Night
Justice, Tame Impala
Only One
Fcukers
Overpowered
Róisín Murphy
Paradise
ANOTR
Playa Rosa Theme
Alex Frankel
Soon
Holy Ghost!
Space Invaders
Digitalism
STORM I
GENER8ION, Yung Lean
There Is Only Us
Favored Nations
Time Machine
Kitty Ca$h, Thundercat & James Fauntleroy
What Love Is
Zimmer90
You Move Me
Neil Frances
Symphony FM
Song
Composer
Concerto for Orchestra I. Intrada Allegro maestoso
Witold Lutosławski
Erlkönig, Op. 1, D. 328
Franz Schubert
La valse, M. 72
Maurice Ravel
Les préludes, S. 97
Franz Liszt
Mass in B Minor, BWV 232: Sanctus
Johann Sebastian Bach
Messiah, HWV 56: Pt. III: Aria. I know That my Redeemer liveth (Soprano)
George Frideric Handel
Nocturnes, L. 91: II. Fêtes
Claude Debussy
Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 16: IV. Finale (Allegro tempestoso)
Sergei Prokofiev
Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 364: II. Andante
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonietta, JW VI/18: V. Allegro
Leoš Janáček
Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90: III. Poco allegretto (Goodbye Again)
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47: IV. Allegro non troppo
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: IV. Andante maestoso – Allegro vivace
Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Major Op. 82: III. Allegro molto
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No. 6 in A Minor “Tragic”: I. Allegro energico, ma non troppo. Heftig, aber markig
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto
Ludwig van Beethoven
GTA 6 The Chamber 106.6 Song List
Song
Artist
Blood and Thunder
Mastodon
Bonded by Blood
Exodus
Countess Bathory
Venom
Freewheel Burning
Judas Priest
Hammerhead
Flotsam & Jetsam
I
Black Sabbath
I Am the Law
Anthrax
I’m Broken
Pantera
Master of Puppets
Metallica
Mutual Death Warrant
Power Trip
Over the Wall
Testament
Panorama
Voivod
Payback
Slayer
Raining Blood
Slayer
Rotten to the Core
Overkill
Seek & Destroy
Metallica
Sober
TOOL
Sugar
System Of A Down
Symphony of Destruction
Megadeth
Territory
Sepultura
The Trooper
Iron Maiden
We Rock
Dio
The Vault Radio
Song
Artist
Armed
Pryda
Baby (Tony Romera Remix)
Four Tet
Bismuth
Renato Cohen
Brighter Days (Marco Lys Remix)
Cajmere ft. Dajae
Chimicalissimo
Argoman
Damn
Dom Dolla & Solomun
Different Side
Michael Bibi & KinAhau ft. Audio Bullys
Don’t Play Around
KETTAMA & CHRIS STASSY
E Samba 2018
Junior Jack, Tube & Berger
FTH (Pawsa Remix)
Real Dimez
Lost Without You
SKREAM & FLETCH
My Computer
Adana Twins ft. Glowal
Nothing But You (DJ Tennis Remix)
Bob Moses
Personal
Jaden Thompson & Rampa ft. Nafe Smallz
PICK UP THE PHONE
PAWSA ft. Nate Dogg
Rej
Âme
Return To Bhibo
Barry Can’t Swim
Simple Times
SG Lewis & DJ Seinfeld
Simulation (Mano Le Tough Remix)
Róisín Murphy
Trippy Yeah
Jimi Jules & Black Coffee
West Coast (Solomun Remix)
Lana Del Rey
XTC
DJ Koze
Ye Ye
Daphni
Yumi
Notre Dame
Vice City FM
Song
Artist
A Good Heart
Feargal Sharkey
Alive and Kicking
Simple Minds
All Night Long (All Night)
Lionel Richie
Another Life
Kano
Bakerman
Laid Back
Blow the House Down
Living In A Box
Break My Stride
Matthew Wilder
Bridge To Your Heart
Wax
Cars and Girls
Prefab Sprout
Crime Pays
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Dancing On The Ceiling
Lionel Richie
Don’t Tell Me
Blancmange
Dr. Beat
Miami Sound Machine
Duel (Bittersweet) The Third Side Face To Face
Propaganda
E = MC2
Big Audio Dynamite
Everybody Have Fun Tonight
Wang Chung
Fake
Alexander O’Neal
Flesh For Fantasy
Billy Idol
Good Thing
Fine Young Cannibals
Head Over Heels
Tears For Fears
Heartbeat
Red 7
Hot Together
The Pointer Sisters
I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On
Robert Palmer
I’m Alright
Kenny Loggins
If You Leave
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Sting
Imagination
Belouis Some
Infatuation
Rod Stewart
Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Kiss and Tell
Bryan Ferry
Kiss The Bride
Elton John
Land Of Confusion
Genesis
Lips Like Sugar
Echo & the Bunnymen
Love On Your Side
The Thompson Twins
Love Song
Simple Minds
Loverboy
Billy Ocean
Lucretia My Reflection
The Sisters Of Mercy
Miss Me Blind
Culture Club
Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)
Simply Red
Name and Number
Curiosity Killed The Cat
Neutron Dance
The Pointer Sisters
Passion
The Flirts
People Are People
Depeche Mode
Precious Little Diamond
Fox The Fox
Searching
Change
Shattered Dreams
Johnny Hates Jazz
She Works Hard For The Money
Donna Summer
Sometimes
Erasure
State of Independence
Donna Summer
Steamy Windows
Tina Turner
Steppin’ Out
Joe Jackson
Suddenly Last Summer
The Motels
Talk Talk
Talk Talk
Thieves Like Us
New Order
Things Can Only Get Better
Howard Jones
This Is the Day
The The
Valerie
Steve Winwood
Vanity Kills
ABC
Walking On The Moon
The Police
We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off
Jermaine Stewart
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)
Tina Turner
What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Information Society
When The Lights Go Out
Naked Eyes
White Horse
Laid Back
Who Found Who
Jellybean ft. Elisa Fiorillo
Wild Heart
Stevie Nicks
Winners
Stanley Clarke & George Duke
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)
A Flock Of Seagulls
Words
Missing Persons
Working With Fire And Steel
China Crisis
You Might Think
The Cars
Vice City Rap Radio
Song
Artist
50 Bands
Latto ft. Flo Milli
AHH YEA
Playboi Carti
All There
Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh
BILLS PAID
DJ Khaled ft. Latto & City Girls
CASHOUT
SoFaygo
Cookin
21 Savage
Don Da Da
Young Nudy
Don’t Chart
Cardi B
FLA Flow
Denzel Curry ft. 454
GMA
JT
Got Dat
Pooh Shiesty
I Just Came To Pop It
Offset
IKYFL
Tee Grizzley
Left Wrist
BossMan Dlow
Let’s Rock
Kodak Black & Don Toliver
Players
Coi Leray
Pound Town
Sexyy Red, Tay Keith
RCKSTRL!VING
HXG ft. Tana & Quavo
RHYNO
Travis Scott
Rock N Roll
Central Cee
That’s It
Yung Lean ft. Future & Metro Boomin
Unforgettable
French Montana, Swae Lee
WAKIN UP FLEX
Young Thug
Wassup Gway
Famous Sally & YB
Xanny Family
Future
V-Rock
Song
Artist
Bad Love
Eric Clapton
Bargain
The Who
Better Be Good to Me
Tina Turner
Between Two Worlds
Tom Petty
Big Love
Fleetwood Mac
Black Cars
Gino Vannelli
Cherry Pie
Warrant
Cocaine
Eric Clapton
Comin’ Under Fire
Def Leppard
Dogs on the Run
Tom Petty
Dr. Feelgood
Mötley Crüe
Driven To Tears
The Police
Emotional Rescue
The Rolling Stones
Everybody Wants You
Billy Squier
Find Your Way Back
Jefferson Starship
Freedom Overspill
Steve Winwood
Georgy Porgy
Toto
Get It Right Next Time
Gerry Rafferty
Give Me All Your Love
Whitesnake
Go Insane
Lindsey Buckingham
Got Me Under Pressure
ZZ Top
Had a Dad
Jane’s Addiction
Hammer To Fall
Queen
Heart To Heart
Kenny Loggins
I Gotta Try
Michael McDonald
I Saw the Light
Todd Rundgren
I Want a New Drug
Huey Lewis & The News
Jack & Diane
John Mellencamp
Jump into the Fire
Harry Nilsson
Just Like Paradise
David Lee Roth
Lawyers, Guns and Money
Warren Zevon
Let My Love Open The Door
Pete Townshend
Livin’ On The Edge
Aerosmith
Living On A Thin Line
The Kinks
Love Is A Long Road
Tom Petty
Love the One You’re With
Stephen Stills
Lovin’ Every Minute of It
Loverboy
Lunatic Fringe
Red Rider
Money For Nothing
Dire Straits
Naughty Naughty
John Parr
Nothin’ But A Good Time
Poison
Panama
Van Halen
Pour Some Sugar On Me
Def Leppard
Rhythm of Love
Yes
Ride Like the Wind
Christopher Cross
Right Down the Line
Gerry Rafferty
Rock The Casbah
The Clash
Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy
Bad Company
Rockin’ Into The Night
38 Special
Roller
April Wine
Rooms on Fire
Stevie Nicks
Runaway
Bon Jovi
Shakedown
Bob Seger
Shooting Shark
Blue Öyster Cult
Sin City
AC/DC
Stranger
Stephen Stills
Sure Know Something
Kiss
Take It On the Run
REO Speedwagon
Take Me Home Tonight
Eddie Money
Take The Money And Run
The Steve Miller Band
Takin’ It to the Streets
The Doobie Brothers
Talking In Your Sleep
The Romantics
The Damage You’ve Done
Tom Petty
The Unforgettable Fire
U2
The Wild One, Forever
Tom Petty
Thunder Island
Jay Ferguson
Too Much Time On My Hands
Styx
Urgent
Foreigner
Wildflowers
Tom Petty
You Wreck Me
Tom Petty
Worldwide FM
Song
Artist
Aaj Shanibar
Rupa
Ain’t It Time
Queen Yahna
Atmosphere Strut
Cloud One
Brasil da Capoeira
fejao & Samtheman
Del Oro
Floating Points
Do It For You
Moses Ideka & phil
Don’t Send Me Away
Garfield Fleming
Don’t You Know
Jan Hammer Group
Fanga
Narasimha
Free As The Wind
The Crusaders
Glad To Know You (Todd Terje Re-Edit)
Chaz Jankel
Hold Tight
Change
I’m a Sucker For Your Love
Teena Marie
If There Are Health Food Stores, Then What Is Everything Else
Food Courts
International Man
Champion, BAKEY, Jamakabi
Japan Greatly
IZCO ft. Reek0 & S.I
Kamikazi
D’Angelo
Lion
Lil Simz & Obongjayar
Love From The Sun (Louie Vega’s We Out Here Edit)
Elements Of Life ft. Rahsaan Patterson & Cindy Mizelle
Maktoub
Alewya
McDonalds Drug Money
Roy Ayers, Thundercat, Om’Mas Keith
MILITANT DON
Mala & Magugu
Moral Tem Hora (Ray Mang Edit)
Cristina Camargo
MY LOVE YOUR LOVE
ZENA
NO ME BUSQUES
Omar Apollo
Qué es lo que Hare para Amarte
Luis Antonio Diaz y Su Sol Banda
Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
Digable Planets
REBIRTH OF SLICK (COOL LIKE DAT)
Kassa Overall
SAMURAI (Samba House Remix)
Jazztronik
Si Phan Don Lovers Rock
Srirajah Sound System ft. Molam Inteng Keawbuala
Skhaftin’ Saka Fonque
Atmos Blaq
SLoPE VIP
Facta ft. Warrior Queen & Killa P
Smile
Jamiroquai
Star Chasers
4hero
Stone Kold Krazy Luuv
Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK
Thank You Deeply
Mystery Tiime
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Roberta Flack
Think Twice (4hero Remix)
Gilles Peterson’s Havana Cultura Band ft. Danay & Carina
What You Won’t Do for Love
Bobby Caldwell
Yoppa Ratta
DONGURIZU
Yu Done Know (Jingle)
Klash & Brown
GTA 6 Bonus Radio Shows and Playlists
Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J have their own tracklists alongside Vice City Rap Radio. There’s also The Sniper of La Perle, a hidden playlist hosted by Kodak Black.
Bodega the DJ
DJ Stevie J
The Sniper of La Perle
Bodega the DJ
Song
Artist
2 Phones
Kevin Gates
7.62 God
Pooh Shiesty
712PM
Future
All da Smoke
Future & Young Thug
All There
Jeezy ft. Bankroll Fresh
B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)
Rick Ross ft. Styles P
Back On The Road
Icewear Vezzo
Bad and Boujee
Migos & Lil Uzi Vert
Bitcoin
Liro 100
Blow a Check
Zoey Dollaz
Boss Shit
RushDee, ATL Jacob, Big Boss Vette
Brokey
Latto
Can’t Fuck wit Me
Trick Daddy
CONTEST
Travis Scott & SoFaygo
COUNT UP
Gunna
Cyclone
Baby Bash ft. T-Pain
Dale
Bodega Flee ft. Chucky73 & DGLO73
Dance With Me
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie ft. elkan
FLACKITO JODYE
A$AP Rocky ft. Tokischa
Friend Do Remix
Belly Gang Kushington ft. YKNiece
GASS
Nemzzz ft. Travis Scott
Go Go Go
BunnaB
Help Me
Real Boston Richey
Hoochie Coochie
Sexyy Red
Maybach Coupe
Key Glock & Tay Keith
My Neck, My Back (Lick It)
Khia
No Flockin’
Kodak Black
No Sucker
Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo
Nonstop
Drake
O Let’s Do It
Waka Flocka Flame ft. Cap
One of Them Ones
Mustard ft. Quavo & Rob49
Outside
Cardi B
PA QUE LO BAILES (BAILALO ROCKY)
Lomiiel
Rake It Up
Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj
ROBOCOP
Moreno ITF
Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)
BossMan Dlow
She Make It Clap (Remix)
Soulja Boy & French Montana
Skrilla
Kodak Black
Soak City
310babii ft. Mustard, Tyga, Blueface, OhGeesy & BlueBucksClan
Super Gremlin
Kodak Black
TF?
Don Toliver
Type Shit
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME
GloRilla, Sexyy Red
WHIM WHAMIEE
PLUTO & YKNIECE
Wipe Me Down (Remix)
Boosie Badazz ft. Foxx, Webbie & Lil Boosie
DJ Stevie J
Song
Artist
BAND4BAND
Central Cee & Lil Baby
Big Mama (2nd Half Only)
Latto
Digits
Young Thug
Dior
Pop Smoke
Dreams and Nightmares
Meek Mill
Dum, Dumb, and Dumber
Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future
DUMMY (Prod. Tay Keith)
Key Glock
Faneto
Chief Keef
FE!N
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti
Fried (She a Vibe)
Future, Metro Boomin
Hustlin’
Rick Ross
I’m A Monster
ATL Jacob
Just Wanna Rock
Lil Uzi Vert
Love Me
Lil Wayne, Drake, Future
Mo Bamba
Sheck Wes
Mr. Pot Scraper
BossMan Dlow
NOKIA
Drake
OFF MY CHEST
Stevie J
Roll in Peace
Kodak Black, XXXTENTACION
SICKO MODE
Travis Scott
SkeeYee
Sexyy Red
T-Shirt
Migos
TGIF
GloRilla
Up
Cardi B
The Sniper of La Perle
Song
Artist
300 Blackout
Kodak Black
6:45
Naïka
Are You Ready
Carimi
Child Support
Zenglen
Chokola
Alan Cavé
Flanm
Emeline Michel
Fresh From Head To Toe
Billy Blue
Guantanamera
Wyclef Jean ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Celia Cruz & Jeni Fujita
Haiti
John Wicks ft. Kodak Black
Haitian Scarface
Kodak Black
Imma Zoe
Black Dada
Jessica
Michaël Brun w/ J Balvin, SAINt JHN, Charly Black & J Perry
Kanpe devan’m
5Lan featuring TonyMix
Koul Non
King Posse
La Familia
Djakout
Magic Gouyad #6
R Dydy
Ou Pa Ka Fè Sa
DJ Platinum D
Ou Paka Gangster
Barikad Crew
Tranble
Roody Roodboy
Tu Me Touches
T-Vice
Tèt Kale Bobis
Kodak Black & Michaël Brun
Ville
Top Adlerman
Liquid City on Honey FM
Craig Robinson plays Liquid Wilson on Honey FM’s Liquid City. Rockstar lists eight originals for the show in their own credits section.
Come In Liquid City (Theme Song)
Finger Bang My Heart
Girl In Gloriana
Liquids Words of Wisdom
Oochie Coochie Man
Sex Specs
Sexification
Titties For Liquid
How to Unlock The Vault Radio and The Sniper of La Perle
The Vault Radio is a house and techno station you can unlock by scanning the red gas mask poster inside The Vault nightclub in Downtown Vice City. Open the WAiNK app on your in-game phone and scan the poster to add the station.
For The Sniper of La Perle, use WAiNK to scan four posters. Three are in La Perle, at TWA Ponya Tattoo, Drip Drops, and Aunt Zola’s Soul Food. The fourth is upstairs in the Jack of Hearts studio in Crosstown, which opens as you progress through the story.
If the song you’re looking for played during a cutscene, try the Additional Music section of Rockstar’s credits. You can also preview select stations or listen to Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album on Rockstar’s music page