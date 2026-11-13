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GTA 6 Release Date and Launch Times Revealed – Does the NZ Method Work?

GTA 6 releases November 19. See launch times for each region, when New Zealand gets access, and whether the NZ method lets you play early.

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GTA 6 launches on November 19, but regional PlayStation Store listings show that some players will get access before others. Here is when Grand Theft Auto VI releases, the launch times in major regions, and what you need to know about the New Zealand method.

GTA 6 Release Date and Launch Times

GTA 6 Launch Times
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 release date is Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games confirmed the date in its official announcement last November. Yes, Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch this month is really happening!

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However, the GTA 6 launch times depend on your store region. In North America, the US PlayStation Store currently lists a release time of 9:00 PM PT on November 18 / 12:00 AM ET on November 19. That means players on the US West Coast can start playing the evening before the official release date.

Other regional listings show different unlock times as well. The UK store for example, lists midnight GMT on November 19, while New Zealand’s listing points to midnight NZDT. So, rather than everyone getting access at the same moment worldwide, the current PlayStation schedule shows a staggered regional launch.

GTA 6 Release Times (All Regions)

For your convenience, here are the listed GTA 6 PS5 launch times for all major regions:

RegionLocal datePS5 launch time
United States (PT)November 189:00 PM PST
United States (MT)November 1810:00 PM MST
United States (CT)November 1811:00 PM CST
United States / Canada (ET)November 1912:00 AM EST
Brazil (São Paulo)November 1912:00 AM BRT
United KingdomNovember 1912:00 AM GMT
Germany / FranceNovember 1912:00 AM CET
FinlandNovember 1912:00 AM EET
United Arab EmiratesNovember 1912:00 AM GST
SingaporeNovember 1912:00 AM SGT
Japan / South KoreaNovember 1912:00 AM JST / KST
Australia (Sydney)November 1912:00 AM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)November 1912:00 AM NZDT

Note: These are the current PlayStation Store release time listings, rather than a final worldwide launch schedule published by Rockstar. They may change before release, and Xbox unlock times should be checked separately. Also, “local midnight” refers to the store region’s release window.

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in New Zealand?

GTA 6 Birds Artwork
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is currently listed to release in New Zealand on November 19 at 12:00 AM NZDT. The New Zealand PlayStation Store displays November 18 at 11:00 AM UTC, which converts to midnight in Auckland on November 19.

For players in the United States, that is 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18. Based on the current listings, New Zealand gets access 18 hours before the US PlayStation release window.

Here is when the New Zealand launch happens in other major time zones. This table converts the New Zealand unlock time; it does not show when copies purchased in those other regions unlock.

GTA 6 Earliest Time You Can Play It With New Zealand Store

RegionLocal dateTime of New Zealand launch
United States (PT)November 183:00 AM PST
United States / Canada (ET)November 186:00 AM EST
Brazil (São Paulo)November 188:00 AM BRT
United KingdomNovember 1811:00 AM GMT
Germany / FranceNovember 1812:00 PM CET
FinlandNovember 181:00 PM EET
United Arab EmiratesNovember 183:00 PM GST
SingaporeNovember 187:00 PM SGT
Japan / South KoreaNovember 188:00 PM JST / KST
Australia (Sydney)November 1810:00 PM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)November 1912:00 AM NZDT

Does the New Zealand Method Work for GTA 6?

New GTA 6 Screenshots Show How Much Rockstar Has Polished the Game
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 New Zealand method has not been confirmed to work at the time of writing. The regional PlayStation listings explain why players are discussing it, but they do not establish whether changing an Xbox console’s location will unlock an existing purchase early. But in theory, it should work.

The NZ method involves setting an Xbox console’s location to New Zealand to try to access a game when it launches there. Microsoft provides the following steps for changing your console’s location:

  1. Press the Xbox button to open the guide.
  2. Go to Profile & system > Settings.
  3. Select System > Language & location.
  4. Change Location to New Zealand.
  5. Select Restart now.

However, being able to change this setting does not guarantee GTA 6 will become playable early. We still need confirmation of the Xbox regional unlock schedule and whether an existing purchase follows the changed console location.

Can You Use the GTA 6 New Zealand Method on PS5?

You cannot switch an existing PlayStation account’s country to New Zealand. Sony confirms that an account’s country or region cannot be changed after it has been created. Simply adjusting your console’s clock will not change the region associated with your purchase.

With other games that support the New Zealand method, US-based players have to create a NZ-based account on their PS5, and purchase it using the store’s regional currency. As you can imagine this makes it a bit trickier to do than on Xbox.

When Can You Preload GTA 6?

GTA 6 Release Date Physical Edition
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 pre load feature begins on November 12, 2026, at local midnight, according to Rockstar Support. That gives players a week to download the game before its November 19 release.

Rockstar’s platforms and editions FAQ also explains that the physical Grand Theft Auto VI box version contains a download code and becomes available starting November 12 to support preloading. Receiving that code early allows you to prepare the download, rather than granting early access to the game.

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