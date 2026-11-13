GTA 6 Release Date and Launch Times Revealed – Does the NZ Method Work?

GTA 6 launches on November 19, but regional PlayStation Store listings show that some players will get access before others. Here is when Grand Theft Auto VI releases, the launch times in major regions, and what you need to know about the New Zealand method.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 release date is Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games confirmed the date in its last November. Yes, Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch this month is really happening!

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However, the GTA 6 launch times depend on your store region. In North America, the US PlayStation Store currently lists a release time of 9:00 PM PT on November 18 / 12:00 AM ET on November 19. That means players on the US West Coast can start playing the evening before the official release date.

Other regional listings show different unlock times as well. The UK store for example, lists midnight GMT on November 19, while New Zealand’s listing points to midnight NZDT. So, rather than everyone getting access at the same moment worldwide, the current PlayStation schedule shows a staggered regional launch.

GTA 6 Release Times (All Regions)

For your convenience, here are the listed GTA 6 PS5 launch times for all major regions:

Region Local date PS5 launch time United States (PT) November 18 9:00 PM PST United States (MT) November 18 10:00 PM MST United States (CT) November 18 11:00 PM CST United States / Canada (ET) November 19 12:00 AM EST Brazil (São Paulo) November 19 12:00 AM BRT United Kingdom November 19 12:00 AM GMT Germany / France November 19 12:00 AM CET Finland November 19 12:00 AM EET United Arab Emirates November 19 12:00 AM GST Singapore November 19 12:00 AM SGT Japan / South Korea November 19 12:00 AM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) November 19 12:00 AM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) November 19 12:00 AM NZDT

Note: These are the current PlayStation Store release time listings, rather than a final worldwide launch schedule published by Rockstar. They may change before release, and Xbox unlock times should be checked separately. Also, “local midnight” refers to the store region’s release window.

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in New Zealand?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is currently listed to release in New Zealand on November 19 at 12:00 AM NZDT. The New Zealand PlayStation Store displays November 18 at 11:00 AM UTC, which converts to midnight in Auckland on November 19.

For players in the United States, that is 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 18. Based on the current listings, New Zealand gets access 18 hours before the US PlayStation release window.

Here is when the New Zealand launch happens in other major time zones. This table converts the New Zealand unlock time; it does not show when copies purchased in those other regions unlock.

GTA 6 Earliest Time You Can Play It With New Zealand Store

Region Local date Time of New Zealand launch United States (PT) November 18 3:00 AM PST United States / Canada (ET) November 18 6:00 AM EST Brazil (São Paulo) November 18 8:00 AM BRT United Kingdom November 18 11:00 AM GMT Germany / France November 18 12:00 PM CET Finland November 18 1:00 PM EET United Arab Emirates November 18 3:00 PM GST Singapore November 18 7:00 PM SGT Japan / South Korea November 18 8:00 PM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) November 18 10:00 PM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) November 19 12:00 AM NZDT

Does the New Zealand Method Work for GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 New Zealand method has not been confirmed to work at the time of writing. The regional PlayStation listings explain why players are discussing it, but they do not establish whether changing an Xbox console’s location will unlock an existing purchase early. But in theory, it should work.

The NZ method involves setting an Xbox console’s location to New Zealand to try to access a game when it launches there. Microsoft provides the following steps for changing your console’s location:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Go to Profile & system > Settings. Select System > Language & location. Change Location to New Zealand. Select Restart now.

However, being able to change this setting does not guarantee GTA 6 will become playable early. We still need confirmation of the Xbox regional unlock schedule and whether an existing purchase follows the changed console location.

Can You Use the GTA 6 New Zealand Method on PS5?

You cannot switch an existing PlayStation account’s country to New Zealand. Sony confirms that an account’s country or region cannot be changed after it has been created. Simply adjusting your console’s clock will not change the region associated with your purchase.

With other games that support the New Zealand method, US-based players have to create a NZ-based account on their PS5, and purchase it using the store’s regional currency. As you can imagine this makes it a bit trickier to do than on Xbox.

When Can You Preload GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The feature begins on November 12, 2026, at local midnight, according to Rockstar Support. That gives players a week to download the game before its November 19 release.

Rockstar’s platforms and editions FAQ also explains that the physical Grand Theft Auto VI box version contains a download code and starting November 12 to support preloading. Receiving that code early allows you to prepare the download, rather than granting early access to the game.