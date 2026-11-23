Grand Theft Auto VI gives you plenty of time to explore Leonida, but some side missions, weapons, and even cars can disappear as you progress through the story. Here’s whether you can replay missions in GTA 6, when to make a manual save, and what to pick up before moving on to the next chapter.

Can You Replay Missions in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, GTA 6 does not have a mission replay menu. Once you complete a story mission, the only way to play it again is to load a save from before you started it. Beating the main story unlock a post-game free roam mode on the Leonida map. However, earlier missions still can’t be selected from the pause menu.

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The Chapter 5 finale is the one exception. After the credits, Grand Theft Auto VI puts you back before you start the final mission. Its marker stays on the map, so you can launch it again from there at any time you want.

GTA 6 Replay Saves – When to Make a Manual Save

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To make a manual save in GTA 6, open the pause menu and go to Game > Save Game. You have 15 manual save slots, so I’d keep one at the start of each chapter and use separate slots before the missions below.

A save before a chapter finale is handy for last-minute pickups, but you’ll need an earlier save if the item you missed was inside a mission you already completed.

Chapter When to save Why it matters Chapter 1 Before Tourist Trap. Look for Take Up Mattia’s Offer on the map. Accepting Mattia’s job starts a run of missions that takes you straight into Chapter 2. Keep an earlier save for pickups in Pipework, Day Release, and Don Gone. Chapter 2 Before Checking Out, marked Move to Vice City. This is your last chance to use the Starlet Motel as your safehouse. Save before Behind on Payments if you still need to get Lucia’s necklace back. Chapter 3 Before Dubious Provenance, Safe Word, The Missing Link, and The Cartel Heist. The first three saves cover Halifax’s choice and two unique weapons. The heist save gives you one last chance to claim Vanessa’s Growler. Chapter 4 Before Power Play and again before Starting From Zero. Power Play is the cutoff for Felipe’s optional mission. The second save gives you a way back to the end of Chapter 4. Chapter 5 Before Protective Custody and The End of the Road. Save before both missions if you want to revisit the decisions that can affect your ending.

If you’ve already missed something, save your current playthrough in a separate slot before loading an older one. Anything you pick up after loading the old save stays on that file, so you’ll need to continue from there if you want to carry it through the rest of the story.

All GTA 6 Missables by Chapter

GTA 6 Chapter 1 Missables

Screenshot; Rockstar Games

Jason’s Key Lento house. Finish the five repairs, read the books and magazines around the house, and join Lucia on the balcony if she invites you to meditate after Down to Earth .

Finish the five repairs, read the books and magazines around the house, and join Lucia on the balcony if she invites you to meditate after . Jason’s cash and early vehicles. Empty the floorboard stash and move what you can into BuckMe Family Savings before Tourist Trap . Pocket cash, regular checking funds, and personal vehicles are lost in the transition to Chapter 2.

Empty the floorboard stash and move what you can into before . Pocket cash, regular checking funds, and personal vehicles are lost in the transition to Chapter 2. Shirley’s favors. Bring her the rum, then return for Steal the Scooter when it opens up.

Bring her the rum, then return for when it opens up. Lucia’s necklace and Jason’s errands. Buy the necklace at the Siren’s Chest before Coming Home . After Feng Shui , you can also grab groceries and flowers, get a haircut, and pick up Lucia’s clothes from Andy’s before you go to meet her.

Buy the necklace at the Siren’s Chest before . After , you can also grab groceries and flowers, get a haircut, and pick up Lucia’s clothes from Andy’s before you go to meet her. Mandy’s cigars. Grab the box she throws outside during Pipework .

Grab the box she throws outside during . The trailer cash in Gone Fishing. Search the red-and-white trailer before boarding the seaplane.

Search the red-and-white trailer before boarding the seaplane. Lucia’s sunglasses and Clock Out. Talk to the couple near the stairs on the yacht’s middle deck during Day Release . If Lucia calls afterward, pick her up at the community center before 4 PM in-game to see Clock Out .

Talk to the couple near the stairs on the yacht’s middle deck during . If Lucia calls afterward, pick her up at the community center before to see . Cal’s Rusty Anchor merch and Donnie’s lost stash. Follow up on Cal’s text before Swamped , then finish Ring the Bell! and give him a ride for the merch. If you want the extra cash, check the drop sites Cal points out near Hamlet and the boat east of Corsair Key after Swamped .

Follow up on Cal’s text before , then finish and give him a ride for the merch. If you want the extra cash, check the drop sites Cal points out near Hamlet and the boat east of Corsair Key after . Donnie’s H&L .38 and aviators. During Don Gone, check the car trunk for the revolver and the trailer’s bathroom shelf for the sunglasses.

For a full walkthrough, check out our GTA 6 Chapter 1 missables guide which gives a deeper break down of the above items.

GTA 6 Chapter 2 Missables

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Lucia’s necklace. If you bought it in Chapter 1, pay Linda the $900 room bill as Lucia during Behind on Payments to get it back.

If you bought it in Chapter 1, pay Linda the room bill as Lucia during to get it back. Wyman’s parking lot encounter. Help Wyman with his car while you’re still staying at the Starlet Motel.

Help Wyman with his car while you’re still staying at the Starlet Motel. Starlet Motel cards and magazines. Prioritize the Victor Maravilla card on the common-area fridge, since you can lose access to that copy after Checking Out. While you’re there, grab the Bryson Powers and Vicki cards and read Help Me Help You Help Me and Wizard Wang. Some of these pickups can still be found later.

Here is our GTA 6 Chapter 2 missables guide which also goes into more detail about where everything can be found.

GTA 6 Chapter 3 Missables

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Race Against Yago. Start the race as soon as the hourglass marker appears. The invitation can expire if you leave it for later.

Start the race as soon as the hourglass marker appears. The invitation can expire if you leave it for later. Halifax’s follow-up quest and storage unit rewards. If you keep the statue during Dubious Provenance , call Halifax before Chapter 3 ends so you can follow up and collect the optional rewards.

If you keep the statue during , call Halifax before Chapter 3 ends so you can follow up and collect the optional rewards. Monty’s 1992 Pistol. Pick it up during The Missing Link .

Pick it up during . Gil’s Kalinga .50. Check the practice safe during Safe Word for the unique handgun.

Check the practice safe during for the unique handgun. Pfister Vanessa’s Growler. Check the laptop in Boobie’s apartment, then use 92665 at the Del Rio Boulevard Garage to claim the pink sports car before The Cartel Heist. The code won’t open the garage after Chapter 3.

Our GTA 6 Chapter 3 missables guide give a more detailed break down of when each item and quest appears in the story.

Chapter 4 Missables

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Bad Driver! and Felipe’s car. Complete Find Felipe after Party Hard and before starting Power Play . Spare Felipe to unlock Collect Felipe’s Gift and claim his car. The other outcome pays $20,000 .

Complete after and before starting . Spare Felipe to unlock and claim his car. The other outcome pays . This Is a Free Call From… When Shayna calls, switch to Lucia and go straight to the hourglass marker. The pickup can expire if you wait too long. MetaForge

When Shayna calls, switch to Lucia and go straight to the hourglass marker. The pickup can expire if you wait too long. MetaForge Pete’s KZ-59 and delivery payouts. Check the back room of the hangar during Passing the Torch for Pete’s unique rifle. His later delivery runs have deadlines, so make a save beforehand if you want another shot at the payout. gta6collectiblesmap.com

Chapter 5 Missables

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

There are no known Chapter 5 side missions or items that disappear when you finish the story. The main reason to keep a Chapter 5 save is to go back to decisions made before the finale. If you want to see how a different choice in Protective Custody plays out, keep a save from before that mission as well as one before The End of the Road.

If you’re mainly going for 100% completion, you can still finish the checklist in free roam after the credits. I’d prioritize the hourglass missions and unique pickups as you play. Those are the ones that can send you back several hours if your only manual save is at the end of the chapter.