The 2026 Game Awards are less than two weeks away, and a group of games is leading the pack this year, each earning multiple nominations across a variety of categories. None of these titles are likely to surprise gamers, particularly not the one in the lead. Here are the top three most nominated games at the Game Awards, including a highly anticipated offering, a new story in a 30-year-old franchise, and a top-tier sequel.

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3. Phantom Blade Zero

Nominations: 5

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Releasing on October 29, 2026, Phantom Blade Zero centers around an assassin called Soul, who has not only been framed for murdering his mentor but also has sixty-six days to live after suffering a wound to his heart. Soul must use that precious time to clear his name and uncover what truly happened, which leads to a deeper conspiracy and a devastating betrayal. Over the course of the game, Soul can master a wide range of weapons, including 20 different Phantom Edges retrieved from fallen foes.

Of the five nominations the game received, one is the most coveted of the night – Game of the Year. It was also nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, along with Best Score and Music. And it received the leading nomination in its own category, earning a Best Action Game nod.

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2. Resident Evil: Requiem and Control Resonant

Nominations: 6

The Resident Evil franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary in March of this year, and 6 nominations at the Game Awards must feel like a pretty nice gift. The game launched on February 27, 2026, and reunited players with both Leon Kennedy and Raccoon City itself. It also introduced FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, the sprawling Rhodes Hill Care Center, and a new stalker enemy known as “the Girl”. It focused on Leon and Grace in predominantly parallel stories as they faced the ghosts of their past and discovered that one particular ghost has a secret that could change the world.

Control Resonant also served as a return to a familiar story, as a sequel to Control (2019). It follows Dylan as he is freed from the Federal Bureau of Containment – a supernatural cousin to the FBI – for the first time in years. In addition to facing off against a host of unpleasant paranormal threats, Dylan is also attempting to reunite with his sister, Jesse, the protagonist of the first game.

Both games earned 6 nominations, with several overlaps, including GOTY, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Resident Evil: Requiem earned a Best Performance nomination for Angela Sant’Albano, for her role as Grace. Control Resonant also received acclaim for its visual style, with a Best Art Direction nomination.

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1. Grand Theft Auto 6

Nominations: 8

It’s no surprise that GTA 6 is the most nominated game this year, with 8 nominations. The game returns to Vice City, focusing on main characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they attempt to restructure their lives – together and as individuals – after Lucia is released from prison. Of course, nothing is ever that simple in Vice City, and though their intentions are good, they find themselves deeply embroiled in a life of crime.

Again, it’s probably no shock that GTA 6 is also up for Game of the Year, along with a Best Performance nomination for Manni L. Perez as Lucia. Its other nominations include Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Score and Music, and Best Art Direction. It has also been nominated for Best Action/Adventure Game, alongside Requiem and Control Resonant.