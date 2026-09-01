New GTA 6 Details Reveal a Dynamic Romance and Criminal Profile System

New details about the GTA 6 Criminal Profile and romance systems have been revealed. According to new previews from Rockstar Games, Jason and Lucia can develop completely different criminal personalities, while their romantic relationship is entirely optional and can naturally drift based on how you play.

GTA 6 Criminal Profile System Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

New information about the game’s criminal profile system was recently revealed by YouTuber TGG, who was invited to Rockstar North last month and shown three hours of GTA 6 gameplay.

Videos by VICE

According to TGG, GTA 6 features four known Criminal Profile states:

Professional

Aggressive

Violent

Psycho

Unlike the Honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2, Criminal Profile isn’t designed to judge whether Jason and Lucia are good or bad people. Instead, it represents the type of criminals they become based on your actions. For example, maintaining a Professional Criminal Profile requires players to show restraint during robberies and other illegal activities.

Avoiding unnecessary deaths, preventing injuries and escaping without escalating the situation can all help you remain a calculated criminal. On the other hand, players who frequently kill innocent people and cause excessive chaos can move through the Aggressive and Violent states before eventually becoming a Psycho.

Criminal Profiles Can Permanently Shatter

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

There is reportedly an additional state beyond Psycho. If players commit enough extreme actions, the Criminal Profile icon will begin to crack before eventually shattering completely. Once it breaks, the character’s profile is permanently locked for the remainder of that playthrough.

Rockstar hasn’t fully explained what consequences this will have for this GTA 6 feature, but it seemingly represents Jason or Lucia reaching a point where their criminal reputation can no longer be changed. Criminal Profile also doesn’t use a constantly moving Honor-style bar. Instead, players transition between different states that can be viewed on-screen or checked through the character menu.

Players will be able to disable Criminal Profile notifications if they don’t want them appearing during gameplay. Those who aren’t interested in engaging with the system can also continue causing as much chaos as they want without being forced to maintain a specific profile.

Jason and Lucia Have Separate Criminal Profiles

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, Jason and Lucia each have their own Criminal Profile. This means one protagonist could be a Professional while the other is a Psycho. For example, you could play Jason as a careful criminal who avoids unnecessary casualties while turning Lucia into a violent agent of chaos, or vice versa.

These separate profiles may also affect how certain parts of the story unfold. Rockstar hasn’t revealed the full extent of these consequences, so it’s unclear whether Criminal Profile can change major missions or the game’s ending. However, the system appears to have been created to support different roleplaying styles and encourage players to experience the story more than once.

GTA 6 Has a Dedicated Jason and Lucia Menu

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Netflix

Players can view information about both protagonists through a dedicated Jason and Lucia menu. The screen reportedly displays their character models, individual Criminal Profiles, relationship status and other details.

This menu should make it easier to keep track of how each character is developing throughout the campaign. It also reinforces that Jason and Lucia can change independently based on how you control them.

Choosing to spend most of the game as one protagonist won’t cause the other character to leave or damage their partnership. Rockstar also says the neglected character won’t constantly call or nag players for ignoring them.

Jason and Lucia’s Romance Is Completely Optional

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Despite being portrayed as a couple in the trailers, Jason and Lucia do not have to remain romantically involved throughout GTA 6. Players can nurture their relationship and keep them together as lovers, maintain a friendship as partners in crime or allow the romantic side of their relationship to naturally drift by ignoring it.

Like Criminal Profile, the relationship system uses different states instead of a traditional meter. Your relationship choices may also affect how parts of the story unfold, although Rockstar hasn’t explained exactly how significant these changes will be.

However, ignoring the romance will not remove either protagonist from the campaign. Jason and Lucia remain partners in crime and continue working together regardless of how romantically close they become.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players who want to strengthen Jason and Lucia’s romance will be able to spend time together throughout Leonida. However, GTA 6 doesn’t feature traditional predefined dates that play out through specific scripted sequences.

Instead, players can dynamically create their own dates by inviting the other character to take part in open-world activities.

Rockstar specifically mentioned several potential activities:

Visiting the zoo

Kayaking

Walking along the beach

Presumably, players will be able to turn many of Leonida’s other activities into informal dates. This should make the relationship feel more natural, as Jason and Lucia can spend time together without following a rigid dating system.

GTA 6 Choices Could Lead to Different Outcomes

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The combination of separate Criminal Profiles and an optional romance could make Jason and Lucia’s relationship one of Rockstar’s most dynamic systems yet. Players can keep them together, allow their romance to fade or ignore that side of the relationship entirely.

At the same time, both characters can develop drastically different approaches to crime depending on how they are controlled. Rockstar designed both systems to give players more freedom in how they roleplay as Jason and Lucia.

While we don’t yet know whether these choices can change the ending, different approaches could produce different story outcomes and give players a reason to complete multiple playthroughs.