At the center of Grand Theft Auto VI’s story is an optional romance between Jason and Lucia. As a result, players who want to cause chaos in Leonida may be wondering what their dating options are. Can you cheat on Lucia? Can Jason date Mandy? Here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 romance options in Vice City.

Can You Cheat on Lucia in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, you can’t cheat on Lucia in GTA 6. Players can choose to ignore her and skip the relationship altogether. However, Jason can only romance Lucia, and he can’t sleep with other NPCs.

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Jason can technically go to strip clubs by himself, but it doesn’t affect his relationship with Lucia. So ultimately, you can choose whether to pursue dating in Grand Theft Auto VI or not. But there is only one GTA 6 romance option in the game.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Does Lucia Cheat on Jason in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Without getting into story spoilers, no, Lucia doesn’t cheat on Jason in GTA 6. Just as Lucia is Jason’s only romance option, Jason is the only character Lucia can date or hook up with on her adventures across Leonida.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, you can’t date Mandy in GTA 6. I know a lot of players have become enamored with Jason’s stalker neighbor, but unfortunately, the popular Chapter 1 NPC isn’t a hookup option in the game.

Jason and Lucia are each other’s only dating options in GTA 6. Rockstar made their relationship optional, so you can decide whether to pursue the romance as you progress through the story.

Can You Have Sex in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes, Jason and Lucia can have sex in GTA 6. If you nurture their romance enough, their relationship level will rise. This unlocks special safehouse interactions that can lead to intimate sex scenes between them.

Most of these GTA 6 sex scenes can’t be triggered at will. They tend to happen spontaneously the more time Jason and Lucia spend together. You will know when an opportunity is available, as a flaming heart icon will appear over your safehouse logo.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Jason or Lucia will also sometimes mentioning “wanting to go back to the safehouse.” Check your safehouse waypoint on the map, and if there is a heart logo on top of it, then it means both couples are in the mood to get frisky. Finally, all GTA 6 sex scenes are story moments, and not interactive.

Can You Hire Prostitutes in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

No, you can’t hire prostitutes in Grand Theft Auto VI. As we previously reported, Rockstar explained that it wanted to keep the focus on Jason and Lucia’s story. That choice also shapes who you can sleep with in the game.

Fora deeper breakdown of why the feature is missing, check out our Why Rockstar left prostitutes out of GTA 6 article.