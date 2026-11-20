Grand Theft Auto VI is finally out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the first sales estimates are already in. Rockstar’s latest game appears to have made more by the end of launch day than GTA 5 did in its first three days. Here’s how much money GTA 6 sales has made so far and how many copies it’s estimated to have sold on each platform.

How Much Money Has GTA 6 Made So Far?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 made an estimated $2.36 billion in digital sales by Thursday evening, November 19, according to Sensor Tower. If you’ve seen people saying the game made $2.4 billion, that’s the same estimate just rounded up.

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The GTA 6 sales estimate includes digital pre-orders and purchases made on launch day. It specifically covers the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts only, so physical copies are outside the tally and not counted yet.

That said, it shold be pointed out that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have yet to release official launch sales figures or confirm Sensor Tower’s report. So these latest Grand Theft Auto VI sales figures should be taken as “estimates” and not officially confirmed.

GTA 6 Sales So Far: How Many Copies Has It Sold?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 sold an estimated 24.58 million digital copies worldwide by Thursday evening. PS5 accounted for roughly three out of every four copies sold. Here’s how Sensor Tower’s launch-day estimate breaks down:

PS5: 18.44 million copies sold and $1.77 billion in sales

18.44 million copies sold and $1.77 billion in sales Xbox Series X|S: 6.15 million copies sold and $588 million in sales

The total was already climbing fast on launch day. On Thursday morning, Sensor Tower had Grand Theft Auto VI at an estimated 19.1 million copies and $1.84 billion in sales. By that evening, its estimate had climbed by roughly 5.5 million copies and $520 million.

How Do GTA 6 Launch Sales Compare to GTA 5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Back in 2013, Take-Two announced that Grand Theft Auto V had made more than $800 million in worldwide retail sales on its first day. The game went on to pass $1 billion in its first three days on PS3 and Xbox 360.

That puts GTA 6’s estimated launch-day digital sales at nearly three times the $800 million milestone GTA 5 hit on day one. We’ll have a clearer picture of how the two launches stack up once Take-Two shares its own numbers.