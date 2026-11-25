In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can unlock the Legendary Little Friend W-10 SMG, named after Tony Montana’s iconic line. Here’s where to find the GTA 6 Scarface Easter egg in East Ocean Beach, how to trigger the encounter, and where to pick up the weapon.

GTA 6 Scarface Easter Egg Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The GTA 6 Scarface Easter egg can be found at an apartment complex next to the dance clubs in East Ocean Beach between 12 PM and 2 PM in-game. To make it easier to find, we’ve marked the exact location on the map below.

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Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Trigger the Scarface Easter Egg in GTA 6

Arrive at the East Ocean Beach apartment complex between noon and 2 PM. The encounter is a little tricky to trigger, as you’ll need to try the locked door before heading back down to the street.

Step 1: Take the stairs next to the dance clubs on the Ocean Beach strip. Look for the staircase tucked under the red awning.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 2: Try to open the first apartment door at the top of the stairs. Make sure Jason or Lucia actually grabs the handle and tries to open it.

Image: Brent Koepp

Step 3: Go back down the stairs into the alley, then walk out onto the street. This triggers a cutscene with a man in yellow getting shot in the streets.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Step 4: Follow the blood trail back upstairs to the room you were just at. The apartment door will now be unlocked. Just a heads-up, the scene inside is pretty grisly.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

GTA 6 Little Friend W-10 SMG Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Legendary Little Friend W-10 SMG is on the floor just inside the apartment entrance. You can grab it as soon as you walk in. If you want to see the rest of the Scarface Easter egg, head deeper into the apartment and check the bathroom.

Inside, you’ll find a man whose arms have been cut off with a chainsaw. It’s a nod to the infamous Scarface scene where Tony Montana’s friend Angel is killed with a chainsaw in the motel room.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

You can also pick up some cocaine in the apartment, but don’t linger too long. Police will start approaching, so grab the GTA 6 Little Friend SMG and get out before the cops descend on you.

Finally, players may have to wait until they reach at least GTA 6 Chapter 3 to access Vice Beach. Although you can technically drive over there as soon as you get a car in Port Gellhorn. Regardless, it’s worth checking out the Legendary weapon is one of the most powerful weapons in the game and has a silencer attached as well! Say hello to my little…SMG.