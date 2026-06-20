GTA 6 Screenshots Compared to Real-Life Miami Show How Realistic Rockstar’s Graphics Are

Players are comparing the latest GTA 6 screenshots with real-life Miami, and it’s hard to tell the difference. The new Grand Theft Auto 6 images went viral after revealing just how realistic Rockstar Games’ graphics are going to be in the much-anticipated title.

GTA 6 Screenshot Compared to Real-Life Miami

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

After announcing the GTA 6 , Rockstar Games uploaded a teaser video of Vice City on its official website. The updated 4K image shows off dense skyscrapers in front of a gorgeous purple and orange sunset in the background. Seriously, the graphics are so impressive, you could spend hours looking at the video and still discover new details.

Videos by VICE

However, the new screenshot quickly went viral online after user yrnch1 compared it to a real-life image of Miami, Florida, in a post on X. When pairing an actual photograph of downtown Miami during sunset with GTA 6‘s Vice City in-game screenshot, it’s almost hard to tell the pictures apart.

For your convenience, here are the two images side by side:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, X @yrnch1

While you can tell one is a video game, I got to say, the GTA 6 screenshot is really impressive. The fact that Rockstar Games was able to accurately capture the exact color of Miami’s sunset, as well as the building details, is kind of mind-blowing.

Why GTA 6’s Graphics Look So Realistic

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

There might be a reason the new GTA 6 screenshot looks so good. According to Digital Foundry, the latest Vice City teaser video is actually using ray tracing. Reacting to the analysis on X, popular Rockstar Games dataminer Videotech explained:

“Digital Foundry confirms ray-traced reflections are being used on the central bay water in the Vice City shot. They note that the missing ferris wheel reflection is either a ray-tracing quirk or a deliberate omission for performance reasons.”

Screenshot: X @videotech

Technical breakdowns aside, many fans reacted to the realistic Rockstar graphics with shock. “Both images look so similar, oh my god. The only difference is the water,” a user on X said in reaction to the image comparisons. Another user agreed and replied, “This has to be easily the longest it has taken me to tell which one is in real life and which one is in game.”

Another fan who recently visited Miami also shared their own personal photo of downtown Miami next to GTA 6’s trailer. And again, it’s a really accurate. “I had this realization when staying on West Avenue. This is in-real-life GTA 6 trailer vs an image from opposing sides of South Beach.”

Screenshot: X

I guess GTA 6‘s hyper-realistic graphics shouldn’t be too surprising. Even in 2013’s GTA 5, Rockstar Games was so accurate with its recreation of Los Angeles that it’s become a meme that players already know the entire city when visiting it for the first time. I can verify this myself, as I’ve driven around the LA stunned at how accurate Rockstar re-created it. Well, based on these latest image comparisons, GTA 6 might be the next-gen graphics leap many have waited years for.