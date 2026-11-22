In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can unlock the Mr. Mangrove Bigfoot questline after meeting Kirk in Chapter 1. However, you will need to investigate the swamp and track down several mysterious objects before you can progress the storyline. Here is where to search for Tree Effigies in GTA 6, including the easiest Effigy locations to complete the Skunk ape mission.

GTA 6 Search for Tree Effigies Locations

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Search for Tree Effigies is the second quest in the Mr. Mangrove GTA 6 questline. During the mission, Kirk asks you to explore the swamp and investigate three mysterious effigies scattered throughout the area.

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There are actually nine Tree Effigies in GTA 6, but you only need to find three of them to complete the mission. However, tracking down the effigies can be frustrating, as there are no map markers or obvious indicators showing you exactly where to find them.

Thankfully, you don’t need to search the entire swamp. For your convenience, we’ve mapped out the three easiest Tree Effigy locations in GTA 6, along with the best route to reach them quickly.

All GTA 6 Tree Effigy Locations in Skunk Ape Quest

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While there are nine Tree Effigies scattered throughout the swamp, you only need to investigate any three to progress Kirk’s Mr. Mangrove Skunk ape questline. The locations we’ve marked on our map are some of the easiest to reach, as they’re relatively close together.

We recommend starting with Effigy 1 near the beginning of the mission, then heading south toward Effigy 2 before traveling east to Effigy 3. This route should save you time and prevent you from having to search the entire swamp.

Here is where to find all three Tree Effigies in GTA 6:

Effigy 1 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The first Tree Effigy can be found fairly close to where you begin the mission. After hopping into the Alligator Airboat, navigate through the swamp toward the first location marked on our map.

Once you reach the area, look for the effigy among the trees. You will need to get out of your boat and approach the object to investigate it.

Effigy 2 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The second Tree Effigy is located directly south of the first one, in the middle of the swamp area. After investigating the first object, head south through the water until you reach the location marked on our map.

Because the surrounding trees and vegetation can make it difficult to spot, use Focus Mode while searching the area. This should make it easier to identify the effigy without having to explore every corner of the swamp.

Effigy 3 Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Finally, the third Tree Effigy is located directly east of the second one. You can reach this location by taking your Alligator Airboat through the swamp and following the route shown on our map.

If you’re struggling to find the last effigy, use Focus Mode to spot the glowing fire near the objects. This is particularly helpful when searching through the trees, as the effigies can be easy to overlook.

What Happens After Finding All Three Tree Effigies in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After getting out of your boat and investigating all three Tree Effigies, the Mr. Mangrove mission will come to an end. Kirk will now text you to let you know that he has enough data from your investigation.

However, the Bigfoot questline isn’t over just yet. Players will need to progress far enough into Chapter 2 before Kirk contacts them again to unlock the final mission in the Mr. Mangrove storyline.

In the meantime, you can continue exploring Leonida or complete other activities while waiting for his call. Once Kirk reaches out again, you can continue the Bigfoot questline. For more Grand Theft Auto VI tips, check out our Chapter 1 walkthrough and GTA 6 Chapter 2 mission list.