GTA 6 is finally here, and fans are going to be able to get their hands on the soundtrack very soon. Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records have announced that Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released on Nov. 20, 2026.

“With 34 original tracks that capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI’s world of Vice City and Leonida, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world,” reads a description of the soundtrack.

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Vinyl and CD versions are available for pre-order now, but are moving fast. There’s a limited edition vinyl that is already gone, and a splatter-vinyl version is nearly sold out. Fans can see the full tracklisting below.

‘Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album’ tracklist

1. “Starting From Zero” by Justice (feat. Michael McDonald)

2. “That’s It” by Yung Lean (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

3. “AHH YEA” by Playboi Carti

4. “RHYNO” by Travis Scott

5. “Sexy Magic” by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy

6. “Flower In A Hurricane” by Justice (feat. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)

7. “Go Easy” by Dua Lipa

8. “Last Thing You Need” by Morgan Wallen

9. “X” by JHAYCO

10. “Suzuki” by Fuerza Regida

11. “Macacoa 2000” by Rauw Alejandro

12. “Dance With Me” by A Boogie wit da Hoodie (feat. elkan)

13. “Bigger” by Burna Boy

14. “Count Up” by Gunna

15. “Let’s Rock” by Kodak Black & Don Toliver

16. “WAKIN UP FLEX” by Young Thug

17. “IKYFL” by Tee Grizzley

18. “TF?” by Don Toliver

19. “Don’t Chart” by Cardi B

20. “GMA” by JT

21. “Power Trip” by JENNIE

22. “Blood In Your Eyes” by Tove Lo

23. “Fast Emotion” by Zara Larsson

24. “Sweet Like Candy” by Camila Cabello

25. “Only One” by Fcukers

26. “Sandunguea” by Arca

27. “TRDWFE” by Rina Sawayama

28. “All Again” by Rose Gray

29. “Crazy For You” by Lana Del Rey

30. “Largate” by Kali Uchis & Helado Negro

31. “NO ME BUSQUES” by Omar Apollo

32. “Bright Lights, Big City” by Keith Richards

33. “Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” by Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK

34. “Overtown Lights” by Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

‘Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album’ is different from the ‘GTA 6’ score

To be clear, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is not the same as the GTA 6 score, which was composed by Justice.

“The Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score is composed by Grammy Award winners Justice, the renowned French duo of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay,” Rockstar says of the score. “Justice bring their signature sound to this adaptive score, featuring expansive compositions all dynamically tuned to the different ways players engage with the world of Vice City and Leonida throughout Jason and Lucia’s story.”

The description adds: “Coming December 11 to all major music streaming services as well as on CD and vinyl, the official Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score album features 30 tracks, along with a number of digital bonus tracks included across all formats.”

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games