GTA 6 Soundtrack Just Got a Ridiculously Heavy Radio Station Hosted by a Pair of Thrash Metal Icons

The Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack is really filling out. Among a slew of new songs and artists, there is The Chamber 106.6, a heavy metal radio station. And who will be hosting that station, you ask? Well, none other than thrash metal icons Kerry King and Tom Araya from Slayer.

On The Chamber 106.6, fans will hear Slayer’s “Raining Blood,” Pantera’s “I’m Broken,” and Black Sabbath’s “I.” It’s also presumed that some banter will be involved, so you can likely expect to hear King and Araya riffing (pun intended). Check out official details below.

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The Chamber 106.6

Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the 80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots with tracks like:

Black Sabbath – “I”

Pantera – “I’m Broken”

Slayer – “Raining Blood”

It’s unclear what other tunes might turn up on the station, but the description seems to imply there may be more.

There’s tons of other great music coming to GTA 6

In addition to The Chamber, Rockstar Games has added a bunch of other great radio stations to GTA 6.

One example is Back Country Radio, which features some classic, old-school country tunes. “MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond,” Rockstar says of the station. “Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.”

This station will play artists like David Allan Coe, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Jr., and Waylon Jennings.

For pop fans, there’s Flash FM. “The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex,” reads a description of the station. “Guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.” Here you’ll find artists like Zara Larsson, Charli xcx, MGMT, PinkPantheress.

If you’re more of a Southern rap fan, they have you covered with Dirty South Classics. “A little Southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.” Players will hear David Banner, JT Money, DJ Khaled, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull on this station.

There will also be AfroBank FM, which features the best in African music. This includes artists like Asake, Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor, and DJ Lag, as well as Robot Boii and Kamo Mphela.

Finally, fans will be able to play Cocoteo FM, a station dedicated to modern Latin music. You will definitely find Bad Bunny here, along with Axel Rulay, Farruko, El Alfa, Romeo Santos, and El Chaval de la Bachata.

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