GTA 6 Actor Stephen Root Reveals Why His Secret Role Was Impossible to Hide

GTA 6 actor Stephen Root has revealed why his secret role in Rockstar Games’ upcoming title was impossible to hide. According to the King of the Hill and Office Space actor, fans quickly recognized his voice after Brian Heder appeared in an early Grand Theft Auto VI trailer.

Why Stephen Root’s GTA 6 Role Was Impossible to Hide

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Popular Hollywood actor Stephen Root appears to be the first major actor to publicly confirm that he plays a key character in GTA 6. While attending a recent event, Root was asked whether he was in the game following widespread fan speculation about Brian Heder’s voice.

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Root then confirmed that he plays Brian in Grand Theft Auto VI and explained why the secret was revealed earlier than Rockstar Games may have intended: “Yeah, you are going to see me in there. It’s coming out November 19, it’s the latest I know. I think from the very first rollout of GTA, they had my character in it. There were too many people who knew from King of the Hill and my voice. So I think that secret kind of got divulged early there.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While many had correctly guessed it was Stephen Root based on the second Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, his casting was not actually confirmed until now. In fact, this is the first official GTA 6 casting that we know about. To put this into perspective, we still don’t even know who voices Grand Theft Auto VI leads Jason and Lucia. Although again, many fans have speculated which actors are behind them.

Who Does Stephen Root Play in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Stephen Root plays Brian Heder in GTA 6, a veteran drug runner with close ties to Jason. Brian is the older character seen speaking with Jason at the beginning of the game’s second trailer, and he later meets Jason and Lucia during a double date featured in the GTA VI Extended Look.

Rockstar Games has also published an official biography for Brian Heder, giving us more details about Stephen Root’s character: “Brian’s a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.”

Another interesting detail confirms that Brian Heder allows Jason to live rent-free at one of his properties near the beginning of GTA 6. In exchange, Jason helps him with his criminal operations: “Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Based on his close connection to Jason and Lucia, Brian Heder could play an important supporting role in the Grand Theft Auto VI story. At the very least, it sounds like Stephen Root’s character will be prominently featured during the opening portion of the game.