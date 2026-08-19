GTA 6 Story Cutscenes Leak Online Three Months Before Release

GTA 6 story cutscenes have started to leak online. Clips from Grand Theft Auto 6’s campaign began to surface after several gameplay videos were leaked by a hacker protesting Take-Two Entertainment.

GTA 6 Story Cutscenes Have Leaked Online

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

We are still three months away from the launch of GTA 6, and story cutscenes from the game are already leaking online. In case you missed it, Rockstar Games was recently rocked by a major leak. On August 18, a hacker uploaded several Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay videos and the game’s map online.

Videos by VICE

While it appears that the leaked footage is from an older build of the game, players were stunned when story cutscenes were included in the latest leak to surface online this morning. We won’t go into details, as we don’t want to spoil anyone, but one scene features Jason and Cal talking.

For obvious reasons, we won’t be linking to or posting images or videos from the leak. However, it’s pretty shocking to see GTA 6 story plotlines already getting posted months before its launch. At the time of writing, only one cutscene has surfaced so far, so it’s unclear whether more of the story will leak soon.

Everything Leaked in the GTA 6 Hack

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As for why the hacker group is targeting Rockstar Games, they claim it’s to protest Take-Two not releasing a physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6. Or rather, they are blaming the studio for helping push the industry toward an all-digital future where “players don’t own their games”.

Regardless, the major GTA 6 leak revealed many new features that were previously unknown (courtesy of Okami13):

New GTA 6 details from the alleged leaks:



• There's a 6-Star Wanted system now

• There's some sort of RDR2 style karma or reputation system

• Police can recognize your face, clothing, and getaway car – changing these could make it easier to lower your Wanted Level.

• Cars… pic.twitter.com/EVh79EIuhG — KAMI (@Okami13_) August 18, 2026

With Grand Theft Auto 6 still three months away, players who want to avoid spoilers should be especially careful on social media. Although only one story cutscene has leaked so far, the amount of gameplay footage reportedly obtained means that additional campaign details could surface before the game launches.