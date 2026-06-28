GTA 6 Story May Have Chapters Like Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games may have just revealed that the GTA 6 story will feature chapters like Red Dead Redemption 2. A new detail on the official Grand Theft Auto VI website suggests the game could ditch the traditional mission structure in favor of a more cinematic RDR2-inspired campaign.

GTA 6 Story Could Feature Red Dead Redemption 2 Style Chapters

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When GTA 6 pre-orders went live recently, Rockstar Games posted new details about each edition of the game. However, eagle-eyed fans have discovered a detail on the official site that might have revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI‘s story will borrow a page directly from Red Dead Redemption 2‘s campaign.

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According to the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition description, the game’s story will feature chapters. Here is what the official site says: “GTA 6 Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.” The key wording here is “behind each chapter.” Based on this wording, it’s likely pre-order bonuses will be unlocked throughout the game’s chapters.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Assuming this description is worded correctly, Rockstar Games has seemingly confirmed GTA 6 will have chapters in its story campaign. This is actually a big deal, as the story of GTA 5 was presented seamlessly across 69 missions, although the game did have cinematic interludes, such as the intro and ending. However, it looks like the GTA 6 story could be taking a more cinematic approach this time by adopting Red Dead Redemption 2‘s narrative structure.

More Red Dead Redemption 2 Features Could Be Coming to GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Interestingly, there have been GTA 6 leaks in the past that have claimed the game has multiple Red Dead Redemption 2 features. If this latest update is accurate and Grand Theft Auto VI has RDR2-inspired chapters, then it may add validity to some of those previous rumors.

Here are the leaked GTA 6 RDR2 features rumored to be in the game:

Dead Eye: Can slow down time to highlight important items or threats during heists or enemy encounters.

Can slow down time to highlight important items or threats during heists or enemy encounters. Weapon Storage: Players will now physically store weapons in the trunk of their car instead of on a weapon wheel.

The first big feature that has been rumored is the Grand Theft Auto VI weapon wheel being overhauled. In Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan used his horse to store all of his guns. Players would then have to physically pull each weapon out of his satchel and equip it as part of their loadout. According to leaks, GTA 6 will use this RDR2 feature, but instead of a horse, you will store all of your weapons in the trunk of your car.

Intriguingly, there is an official in-game screenshot of Lucia and Jason grabbing their weapons from the back of their vehicle. So this could be an image of how the feature works. You can see the screenshot below:

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, a prominent Rockstar Games leaker in the past that Red Dead Redemption 2‘s Dead Eye will make a return in GTA 6. However, in Grand Theft Auto VI, it will be implemented for searching areas. The way the leak described it, players would be able to slow down time to search for valuable items during a heist or detect enemy NPCs.

That said, I would take these leaks with a grain of salt. Unlike the GTA 6 RDR2 chapters update, these are not backed by official marketing from Rockstar Games. They are mostly leaks from “insiders,” so it could go either way. Regardless, it appears that Grand Theft Auto VI could be taking inspiration from many popular Read Dead Redemption 2 features.