GTA 6 has surprise-released a deluxe edition of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The new version of the soundtrack features fresh tracks from artists like Travis Scott, Slayyyter, Power Trip, and more.

Produced by Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records, the album comes after Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album was released the same day as the highly anticipated video game. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the new edition also features Anitta, Offset, Latto, and HEALTH.

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There is also an official single “Tèt Kale Bobis” from Kodak Black & Michaël Brun. Check that out below, and scroll down to see the full tracklisting.

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‘GRAND THEFT AUTO VI: THE ALBUM (DELUXE EDITION)’ OFFICIAL TRACKLIST

Burn This Shit Down – Travis Scott internet $tar – Slayyyter Interesting – The Dare Touch & Go – Anitta I Just Came To Pop It – Offset RCKSTRL!VING – HXG, tana & Quavo Cookin – 21 Savage Got Dat – Pooh Shiesty Don Da Da – Young Nudy CASHOUT – SoFaygo Cooties (Remix) – Real Dimez & Sexyy Red 50 Bands (feat. Flo Milli) – Latto Tèt Kale Bobis – Kodak Black & Michaël Brun FLA Flow (feat. 454) – Denzel Curry You Move Me – NEIL FRANCES Don’t Play Around – CHRIS STASSY & KETTAMA NIGHTMARE – HEALTH Mutual Death Warrant – Power Trip Granforma – Overmono Windsor Drop – Overmono Eighty Eight Comet – Overmono Banshee – Overmono Welcome to Leonida – Overmono

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival

Before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the Deluxe Edition, Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records celebrated the game and soundtrack with Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival.

Held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Mana Wynwood in Miami, the star-studded festival featured appearances by Travis Scott, Cardi B, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Metro Boomin, Rauw Alejandro, Justice, Kodak Black, and Fcukers.

“Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album and the deluxe arrives alongside the next evolution of the pioneering in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints that anchor the series,” Rockstar said in a press release.

The company also revealed that there are “various retail exclusives” for the soundtrack. These include different vinyl pressings from stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, amongn opthers.

Finally, there are three Atlantic Records exclusives: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case — each featuring exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that echo the iconic style of Grand Theft Auto VI. All are available now.

Photo courtesy of Rockstar Games/Atlantic Records