GTA 6 Switch 2 Port Reportedly Releasing in 2027

Although Grand Theft Auto 6 is only confirmed for a PS5 and Xbox Series console launch this November, a new leak suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 version could arrive in 2027.

Multiple Insiders Report that ‘Technical Hurdles have been overcome’

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Pre-orders are now open for Grand Theft Auto 6 and consumers are already showing up in huge quantities to pick up the $80 or $100 versions of the game for PS5 or Xbox Series consoles. Those are the only platforms with confirmed November 19 release dates, but a new leak suggests that serious progress is being made on a Nintendo Switch 2 version, as well.

Videos by VICE

There have been rumors that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game could be in works since late 2025, but the theory has arisen again thanks to a new post from industry insider Nash Weedle.

🔥ACTUALIZACIÓN GTA VI Switch 2‼️

– Se han superado escollos técnicos

– Se han incorporado por subcontrata especialistas en ports a Switch 2

– Me siguen diciendo que no llega este año

– Más insiders me confirman que también han recibido información de sus fuentes sobre este port https://t.co/xFxSVKV7VP — Nash Weedle 💎 (@NWeedle) June 26, 2026

Nash Weedle’s post is in Spanish, but roughly translates to:

GTA VI Switch 2 UPDATE

Technical hurdles have been overcome

Specialists in Switch 2 ports have been brought in via subcontract

They keep telling me it won’t arrive this year

More insiders confirm to me that they’ve also received information from their sources about this port

At this time, neither Rockstar nor Nintendo have confirmed anything about a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6. Although Nash Weedle does reference this information being confirmed from other insiders as well, they did not share any specific sources or other reputable leakers who have officially posted about this topic lately.

If there are only versions of the game in the works, more concrete details will likely arrive sometime after the official launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series versions. PC and Nintendo Switch 2 gamers will very likely receive some version of Grand Theft Auto 6 eventually, but it may take a while.

If and when the Nintendo Switch 2 version does arrive, it will likely come with some degree of visual and performance cuts to help it run on the slightly less powerful Nintendo hardware. The possible PC version, on the other hand, has to potential to take advantage of very high-end gaming rigs and potentially be the most visually stunning version of the game in the long run.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on all things Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. Pre-orders are available now for those platforms. At this time, there is no official confirmation of a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

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