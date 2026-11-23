A YouTuber has discovered a mind-blowing Grand Theft Auto VI Easter egg that sends Jason back to the Malibu Club from 2002’s GTA: Vice City. Here’s how to open the secret portal and unlock Tommy Vercetti’s iconic blue Hawaiian shirt in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Vice City Easter Egg portal Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, MemeioYT

YouTuber Memeio has discovered a major GTA 6 Easter egg just days after launch. According to creator, the secret quest starts at the Badger R&D Radio Tower in Key Lento, where flipping a switch and pressing a button makes the Malibu Club logo flash on a TV. From there, the puzzle sends players to 12 LPL substations scattered across Leonida.

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The clues at the substations spell out “LIFE IS PASSING ME BY,” a cheat code from the original GTA: Vice City that sped up the in-game clock. After pressing the right buttons and pulling the right levers in order, you’ll receive a text from an unknown number that reads “U-235 REACTOR2 19-06.”

I discovered this GTA 6 easter egg about 3 days ago, here it is in video form, I think I'm the first person to ever crack this code in the world so enjoy! #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/vTORjUlYNi — Memeio (@MemeioYT) November 23, 2026

That message points to Reactor 2 at the LPL Turtle Head Power Station, where a purple portal opens between 7 PM and 6 AM in-game. Step through it as Jason and you’ll find yourself inside the Malibu Club, complete with PS2-style graphics and an appearance from Kent Paul. Once you return, you’ll unlock Tommy Vercetti’s blue Hawaiian shirt.

How to Get Tommy Vercetti’s Shirt in GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, MemeioYT

Start at the Badger R&D Radio Tower in Key Lento. Flip the power switch, then press the button in the room to make the Malibu Club logo appear on the TV.

Flip the power switch, then press the button in the room to make the Malibu Club logo appear on the TV. Activate all 12 LPL substations in order. Use the button or lever listed below at each stop. Avoid fast travel during this part, as it can reset your progress.

Use the button or lever listed below at each stop. Avoid fast travel during this part, as it can reset your progress. Check your phone for the reactor text. Once you receive “U-235 REACTOR2 19-06,” head to Reactor 2 at the LPL Turtle Head Power Station, east of Hamlet. Arrive between 7 PM and 6 AM in-game .

Once you receive “U-235 REACTOR2 19-06,” head to Reactor 2 at the LPL Turtle Head Power Station, east of Hamlet. Arrive between . Enter the purple portal as Jason. Finish the encounter at the Malibu Club and return through the portal to unlock Tommy Vercetti’s shirt.

GTA 6 LPL Substation Order

Screenshot: X @MemeioYT

Stop Location Button or lever 1 Downtown Vice City Press D 2 Balsero Press D 3 Key Lento Press . 4 North end of Vice Beach Press A 5 North Vice City Pull the . lever 6 Port Gellhorn Pull the A lever 7 Hamlet Press A 8 Gloriana Key Press A 9 Hamlet Pull the . lever 10 Port Gellhorn Pull the W lever 11 Hamlet Pull the D lever 12 Near Breakwater Quarry, southwest of Vice City International Airport Pull the W lever

The switch sequence was discovered by Memeio, who shared it on X. Tommy’s shirt is a great reward, but my favorite part of the Easter egg is how Rockstar uses an old cheat code to make the whole thing work. “Life Is Passing Me By” used to make time move faster. More than two decades later, it’s the clue that sends you back to the Malibu Club.

However, you may need to progress the game at least to GTA 6 Chapter 3 where you get full access to the rest of the Leonida map.