GTA 6 Features Travis Scott, According to Cryptic Teaser

Travis Scott might have just teased that he will be featured in GTA 6. In a cryptic Instagram post, the rapper announced his “return to gaming” by posting a Grand Theft Auto VI-like image and directly tagged Rockstar Games.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Rockstar Games

Travis Scott might have just revealed that he will be featured in Grand Theft Auto VI. The popular rapper recently shared a mysterious message on Instagram teasing an upcoming gaming project before tagging Rockstar Games directly.

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Here is what Travis Scott specifically posted: “Phase 1. NOW ITS TIME. MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND ALOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE. J… O. H….. to be continued. See yall soon @rockstargames.”

Screenshot: Instagram @travisscott

While the post doesn’t specifically mention GTA 6, the rapper directly tagging Rockstar Games has naturally sparked speculation that he could appear in the highly anticipated title. More importantly, the partially obscured image attached to Scott’s post also appears to use an art style similar to GTA 6.

Although it should be pointed out that Rockstar Games has not confirmed Travis Scott is in GTA 6. At this point this is just pure speculation based on Scott’s cryptic teaser, which doesn’t reveal much.

Could Travis Scott Be a GTA 6 Radio Artist?

Travis Scott’s “my return to game” wording seems particularly interesting, as it seems to confirms that he is involved with some kind of video game project. After the rapper directly tagged Rockstar Games, players then speculated that Travis Scott could be featured as a radio artist in GTA 6.

This isn’t a bad theory. Rockstar has a long history of including real-world musicians on Grand Theft Auto radio stations, so fan speculation isn’t too far-fetched. However, this again has not been confirmed by Scott or the game’s developer.

Fans probably shouldn’t get too excited just yet, as again Rockstar Games has not released any additional updates. The teaser could also be related to GTA Online, while the mysterious “J… O. H…..” portion of the message remains unclear. Scott did at least promise that more information is coming soon.

It Could Be His First Major Gaming Collaboration Since Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

If this is a full crossover, it would potentially mark Travis Scott’s first major gaming collaboration since his Astronomical concert in Fortnite in 2020. The massive virtual event featured the rapper performing several songs while a giant version of his character moved across the island.

Given Rockstar’s history of featuring celebrity cameos and real-world artists throughout the Grand Theft Auto series, a Travis Scott appearance wouldn’t be too surprising. For now, we will have to wait and see what “Phase 1” actually means. At the very least, Scott’s post appears to confirm that he is working with Rockstar Games on something gaming-related.