In Grand Theft Auto VI Chapter 3, players will have to decide whether to hand their statue over to Halifax. However, making the wrong decision could cause you to miss out on valuable rewards and an entire quest. Here is whether you should trust Halifax or not in GTA 6, and the outcomes of this decision.

Should You Trust Halifax in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Yes, you should trust Halifax in GTA 6, because it will lead to additional rewards and a missable vehicle. As far as whether he’s trustworthy inside of the story itself, well, that’s a whole different matter. If you’re looking for a more detailed explanation, we’ll break down the outcomes below.

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Warning: Below contains minor GTA 6 story spoilers for the Chapter 3 quest “Dubious Provenance.”

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

In GTA 6, you first meet Halifax during the Chapter 3 quest “Dubious Provenance,” which becomes available after completing “Dealer’s Choice.” However, you later learn that he’s a con artist trying to swindle Jason and Lucia. Despite that, trusting Halifax will allow you to progress through the quest, where you will eventually get the statue back from him anyway.

While the mission features a pretty irritating chase sequence, Halifax eventually leads you back to his storage unit, where you can collect money, jewelry, and a tricked-out Vapid ’32 Hustler car that is now yours to own.

All Halifax Missable Rewards in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Here is a list of the missable Halifax rewards you can get if you choose to trust him in GTA 6:

$1,000 in cash: Money you can collect from his storage unit.

Money you can collect from his storage unit. Jewelry: Valuable items that can be sold for additional money.

Valuable items that can be sold for additional money. Vapid ’32 Hustler: A vehicle worth $5,825 that you can also register for $21,900.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Important: Dubious Provenance is a missable quest in GTA 6. If you initially refuse to give Halifax the statue, you will have the option to call him back later. However, if you don’t contact him before Chapter 3 ends, you will permanently miss out on Parts 2 and 3 of Dubious Provenance, including the rewards listed above.

You will also encounter a second decision when meeting Halifax at the motel. We recommend trusting him again, as this is the route that allows you to complete the final part of the quest and collect his storage unit rewards.

Should You Shoot or Spare Halifax in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

We recommend sparing Halifax in GTA 6, as shooting him will negatively impact your Criminal Profile. However, whether you choose to shoot or spare Halifax ultimately depends on whether you care about your Criminal Profile rating.

Shooting Halifax will give you negative points, whereas sparing him will help you reach the Professional level quicker. So, while you might be tempted to get revenge on the con artist for wasting your time, letting him live is actually the better option.

There are no major consequences for sparing or shooting Halifax in GTA 6 in terms of the immediate plot. However, we still recommend sparing Halifax, as having a Professional Criminal Profile rating can help you achieve the best ending in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Should I Give Halifax the Statue in GTA 6?

Yes, you should give Halifax the statue in GTA 6, as it allows you to continue the Dubious Provenance quest and unlock additional rewards. However, if you initially refuse to hand it over, you can still call Halifax back later to continue the quest.

Just make sure you contact him before Chapter 3 ends. Otherwise, you’ll permanently miss out on the remaining Dubious Provenance missions and the rewards found in his storage unit, including the Vapid ’32 Hustler.