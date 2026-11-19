After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 is finally out in the US and Canada on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s what you need to know before jumping into Leonida, including when the game unlocked, how long it takes to download, and how PS5 game sharing works.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out in California?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 unlocked in California at 9 PM PT on Wednesday, November 18 and is playable right now. If you bought and preloaded the digital version on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can jump in as soon as the game unlocks and any pending updates finish installing.

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The West Coast release fell on Wednesday night because the US digital unlock was set for midnight Eastern on Thursday, November 19.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out Central Time?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 unlocked at 11 PM CT on Wednesday, November 18 for US players in the Central time zone. So if you live in Chicago, Dallas, or anywhere else on Central Time, you can start playing right now an hour before midnight.

Here’s how the US digital release broke down across the four time zones in the contiguous US:

US time zone GTA 6 digital unlock Pacific (PT) 9 PM, Wednesday, November 18 Mountain (MT) 10 PM, Wednesday, November 18 Central (CT) 11 PM, Wednesday, November 18 Eastern (ET) 12 AM, Thursday, November 19

How Big Is the GTA 6 PS5 Download?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

The GTA 6 PS5 download size is around 210 GB. if you’re downloading Grand Theft Auto VI. According to Rockstar’s website the preload can require up to 212 GB of storage space depending on your device. If you’re close to that limit, you can see how much room you have by going to Settings > Storage on your PS5.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The latest reported GTA 6 launch patch on PS5 is version 01.002.001, which is around 602.5 MB. It started rolling out on November 16, so your PS5 may have already installed it if you preloaded the game and have automatic updates enabled.

If you want to check manually, highlight GTA 6 on your PS5 home screen, press the Options button, and select Check for Update.

How Long Does It Take to Download GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

A 212 GB GTA 6 download takes about 4 hours and 43 minutes at 100 Mbps, assuming your console can sustain that speed the whole time. At 300 Mbps, the same download takes around 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Here’s how long you can expect the full download to take at a few common speeds:

Download speed Estimated time for 212 GB 50 Mbps 9 hours, 25 minutes 100 Mbps 4 hours, 43 minutes 300 Mbps 1 hour, 34 minutes 500 Mbps 57 minutes 1 Gbps 28 minutes

These are download estimates. Your PS5 may take longer if speeds fluctuate or it still needs to install an update. If you already preloaded the full game, check whether you have a patch waiting before starting a new download.

Can You Game Share GTA 6 on PS5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Yes, you can game share GTA 6 on PS5. PlayStation 5 supports sharing eligible digital purchases through Console Sharing and Offline Play. To try it with GTA 6, sign in with the account that bought the game on the PS5 you want to share it on.

Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Console Sharing and Offline Play, then select Enable. Download the game through the account that owns it, then switch back to the profile you want to play on. Sony allows each account to enable sharing on one PS5 at a time.

Is GTA 6 Good? Review Scores Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it the highest rated game of all time. In our GTA 6 review, I called Grand Theft Auto VI the best game Rockstar has made to date. Leonida is the most impressive open world I’ve played in, but Jason and Lucia’s relationship is what makes the story stick with you.

After 13 years, it was worth the wait. However, that is just my subjective opinion. I recommend checking out Metacritic’s full list of reviews, and deciding if the game sounds like something you would enjoy or not.