GTA 6 Vice City Merch Collection Revealed – All Prices and How to Buy

Rockstar Games has teamed up with the Miami Heat to sell a new Grand Theft Auto VI Vice City collection through the team’s official store. From shirts to hoodies and New Era hats, here are all the GTA 6 merch items, their prices, and how to buy them.

GTA 6 Merch Collection revealed by Rockstar Games

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Miami Heat

Rockstar Games has revealed a new GTA 6 merchandise line called the Vice City collection. The the new merch line features 14 items including shirts, hats and more. Prices range from $45 to $110. Although it is being sold through the Miami Heat Store, the lineup is Vice City merchandise rather than Miami Heat team apparel.

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The collection includes clothing from Court Culture, collaborations with Duvin, and several New Era hats. If you just want a Vice City shirt, there are plenty of options here. However, the lineup also includes a $100 hoodie and a $110 crewneck for anyone looking for something a little warmer.

Here is every item in the GTA 6 Vice City merch collection and its price in USD:

All GTA 6 Vice City Collection Items and Prices

Court Culture “Vice City Grill” Oversized Tee: $55.

$55. Court Culture x Duvin “Vice City Postcard” Tee: $55.

$55. Court Culture “I 🩷 Vice City” Crop: $45.

$45. Court Culture “Vice City Souvenir” Oversized Tee: $55.

$55. Court Culture x New Era “Vice City Logo” Snapback: $50.

$50. Court Culture x New Era “Vice City Goodtime State” Snapback: $50.

$50. Court Culture “Vice City” Hoodie: $100.

$100. Court Culture x Duvin “Welcome to Vice City” Crewneck: $110.

$110. Court Culture “Welcome to Vice City” Tee: $45.

$45. Court Culture x Duvin “Vice City Pool Service” Pocket Tee: $55.

$55. Court Culture x New Era “Vice City Logo” Dad Cap: $48.

$48. Court Culture x New Era “Vice City Billiards” Snapback: $50.

$50. Court Culture “Vice City” Oversized Tee: $55.

$55. Court Culture x Duvin “Vice City Shades” Tee: $55.

The new clothing line offers players additional merch options for those who missed out on the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition.

How to Buy the GTA 6 Vice City Merch Collection

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Miami Heat

To buy the GTA 6 Vice City merch collection, visit the official Miami Heat Store website, select the item you want, and choose your size. There are no extra steps required here, as you do not need a Miami Heat account to purchase the new Grand Theft Auto VI merchandise.

Here are the steps to purchase the Vice City collection:

Visit the Miami Heat Store’s Vice City collection page. Select the shirt, hoodie, crewneck, or hat you want. Choose your size and select your quantity. Click “Add to Cart” and then complete checkout with your shipping and payment details.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Miami Heat

According to the store’s shipping information, most orders are processed within three to five business days, while standard delivery typically takes five to eight business days. International shipping is also available, although customers are responsible for applicable duties and taxes.

Fans will want to act fast, as many of the shirt sizes are already selling out, despite the GTA 6 merch collection only releasing a few minutes ago.