‘GTA 6’ Was Originally Going To Have a Protagonist Like Trevor Phillips, According To Leak

A new leak claims that Grand Theft Auto VI went through three scripts before landing on Lucia and Jason as protagonists. If true, one of the original ideas for GTA 6 supposedly centered around a story that had a lead character like GTA 5 maniac Trevor Phillips.

‘GTA 6’ Could Have Had Another Trevor Phillips, Supposedly

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Before we dive into this one, take this leak with a major grain of salt. The rumor comes from Fravilys over at Medium, and there isn’t a second source. According to the writer, GTA 6 had three script rejections before they settled on the game’s current storyline. However, one of the more interesting aspects of the leak is that GTA VI could have had a protagonist similar to Trevor Phillips from GTA 5.

In a translation of the article, Fravilys wrote: “The second version of GTA 6 offered a less dark scenario, this time with two protagonists. Protagonist 1 was a policewoman, daughter of a Vice City cop who was murdered while on duty. On a quest for personal revenge, she infiltrates the local underworld in order to dismantle it through illegal means. Protagonist 2 would have been a drug smuggler’s underling, quite crazy like Trevor from GTA 5. He would be rising in the ranks as the story progressed.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The leaker also claims the scrapped Grand Theft Auto VI stories are what led Dan Houser to leave Rockstar Games. The first rejected GTA 6 script reportedly had three protagonists again and was a detective thriller that featured a cop, his son, and a cartel drug smuggler. Could we have gotten a darker version of L.A. Noire? I have to say that concept actually sounds really cool. Fravilys, however, claims that Rockstar rejected this script idea due to the story concept being “too dark.”

‘GTA VI’ Fans Don’t Believe Leaks

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While the leaks are interesting to be sure, many GTA 6 fans were quick to dismiss them. Over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, one user claimed that the source for the new leak has reported incorrectly about other games. Other commenters on the forum also had doubts that Take-Two would reject that many scripts all the way into 2019.

“I highly doubt this. From all the stuff we know about Rockstar, Take-Two lets them do what they want,” one user wrote. Another commented, “I do not buy this at all. They’ve more or less allowed Dan and Sam Houser to do whatever they wanted for decades. But they then decided to get involved and reject scripts for the sequel to their most successful project of all time?” One user even argued: “This doesn’t really fit with any of the many GTA 6 leaks so far, or any of the reported stories about GTA VI’s development. Not only is there evidence that Lucia’s actor started working in early to mid-2019, we know Take-Two are pretty damn hands-off with this stuff.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Only time will tell whether the leaks were true. Maybe Dan Houser will write a tell-all about his time at the company. Regardless, we know GTA 6 is going to have a story that centers around Lucia and Jason. It looks to be a Bonnie and Clyde narrative about two lovers trapped in chaos. And I mean, that does sound absolutely perfect. Still, it would have been interesting to see what Grand Theft Auto VI could have been with a Trevor-type protagonist.