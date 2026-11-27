In Grand Theft Auto VI, losing the cops gets a lot harder once they know what you look like. Wearing a mask during a robbery can help hide your identity, and taking it off once you’re out of sight can help you shake Appearance Heat. Here’s where to buy masks in GTA 6 and how to equip one before your next job.

Where to Buy Masks in GTA 6

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The earliest place to buy a mask in GTA 6 is Chuck’s Tackle & Shot in Key Lento, just down the road from Jason’s house. Look for the display with an alligator head on top and browse the Neckwear section. The Reel Neck Gaiter costs $35, so you can pick one up early in Chapter 1.

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Here are all the shops that sell masks in GTA 6:

GTA 6 Mask Shops

Store Location What you can buy Chuck’s Tackle & Shot Key Lento Reel Neck Gaiter for $35 Phil’s Ammu-Nation Southside Bandanas and other face coverings Iron & Oak Stockyard Bandanas Stock 305 (Ultimate Edition Exclusive) Stockyard Ski masks and bandanas Suburban Vice City Bandanas and Bigness masks

If you’re looking for a mask like the one Raúl gives you before the cartel bank robbery in GTA 6 Chapter 2 that’s the only one of its kind we’ve found so far. Raúl lets you choose a mask before the job. The shops listed above only sell bandanas, ski masks, and other face coverings you can pull up to hide your face during a robbery.

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For a quick way to find these shops, open the map index in your game and check the Weapons category for a nearby gun shop. If you specifically want a ski mask, head to Stock 305 in the Stockyard. Although the shop is only included in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

All GTA 6 Mask Locations

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Chuck’s Tackle & Shot

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Phil’s Ammu-Nation

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Iron & Oak

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Stock 305

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Suburban

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How to Put On a Mask in GTA 6

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After you buy a mask, equip it in your loadout so you can pull it up over your face whenever you need it. Here are the steps to do it:

Hold L1 on PS5 or LB on Xbox to open the loadout wheel. Press R1 or RB to switch to the Items tab. Highlight the Neckwear slot at the top of the wheel and select Put On. If the mask is hanging around your neck, press Up on the D-pad while highlighting it to change the Wear Style and cover your face.

How to Use Masks to Lose Heat in GTA 6

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Put your mask on before committing a crime, then take it off once you’ve broken line of sight with the cops. That changes your appearance and can help clear the Appearance Recognized icon beneath your wanted stars. Use the same Neckwear slot in the Items wheel to remove it.

If the police also recognized your outfit or getaway car, those Heat icons can still be active. Check the icons beneath your wanted stars to see what the cops are looking for. You may need to change clothes or switch vehicles before you’re in the clear.