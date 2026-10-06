GTA 6 Will Be Playable on PC This November Through Xbox Deal

GTA 6 will be playable on PC this November through Xbox Cloud Gaming, according to a new report from The Verge’s Tom Warren. While this isn’t the native PC release fans have been waiting for, the Xbox deal will give players a way to experience Grand Theft Auto VI at launch without buying a console.

GTA 6 Will Be Playable on PC Through Xbox Cloud Gaming

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

According to a new report from Tom Warren, Rockstar Games has made a deal with Microsoft to give Xbox exclusive streaming rights for Grand Theft Auto VI. Citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, The Verge reports that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be the only service able to stream the game at launch on November 19, 2026.

Videos by VICE

This is a pretty big deal for PC players. Anyone who was considering buying a console just to play GTA 6 will now have another option. Through Xbox Cloud Gaming, they will be able to stream the game directly to their PC.

Rockstar Games has not yet made an official announcement confirming the reported agreement. It’s also unclear how long Xbox’s exclusive streaming rights will last and whether there will be any limitations.

This Isn’t a Native GTA 6 PC Release

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Before you get too excited, there is an important distinction here. As Warren notes, Rockstar Games still hasn’t announced a native PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI. The Xbox deal will instead let players access the game on PC through cloud streaming.

That means you won’t be downloading a PC port or running the game on your own hardware. You’ll be playing over the internet, so your connection will affect the experience, including image quality and input delay.

Still, if you primarily play on PC, this gives you a way to jump into Leonida at launch. For players who don’t want to buy a console for a single game, that could make the wait for a dedicated PC release a little easier to stomach.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Add a Pay-As-You-Go Option in November

Screenshot: Xbox

According to Warren, Microsoft is also introducing a pay-as-you-go option for Xbox Cloud Gaming in November. Players will be able to buy bundles of streaming hours without needing a Game Pass subscription.

However, streaming time will be something to consider. The Verge reports that November’s changes will limit monthly cloud gaming access to 15 hours for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, 10 hours for Premium subscribers, and five hours for Essential subscribers.

Considering how easy it will be to lose hours exploring GTA 6, the cost of additional streaming time could be a deciding factor. Pricing and the full requirements for accessing the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming remain unclear.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

For now, though, the Xbox deal gives PC players another reason to be excited about November. A native PC release is still something fans will have to wait for, but cloud streaming will offer a way to experience Grand Theft Auto VI when it launches.