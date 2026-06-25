GTA 6 Will Be PS5 Pro Enhanced – Here’s What It Means

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally on the horizon, and it promises to be a stunning technical powerhouse and perhaps one of the best-looking AAA games ever up to this point.

Sony confirms GTA 6 will be enhanced for ps5 pro

screenshot: Rockstar games

Sony confirmed via the PlayStation Store that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be enhanced on PS5 Pro, but it’s still not 100% clear what these boosts will look like.

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Ever since Grand Theft Auto 6‘s first reveal trailer in late 2023, gamers have been wondering and even worrying about whether the behemoth of a game will run well on current Xbox and PlayStation hardware. Prior games in the franchise tout sprawling open worlds packed with NPCs walking and driving about, and each time they’ve managed to maintain an incredibly high visual standard. Not only does Sony have the GTA 6 marketing rights, but it also has a mid-gen refresh in the PlayStation 5 Pro that’s primed to become the home of the best-looking and best-running version of GTA 6, at least until the PC port drops.

Rockstar just recently came out with a big marketing push divulging a ton of important info about GTA 6, including its price and preorder details. This hasn’t come without some controversies, as its $80 asking price and “code in a box” physical edition have many upset despite the slew of exciting new screenshots Rockstar simultaneously put out.

PS5 Pro could significantly enhance Gta 6

screenshot: Rockstar Games

In a new PS Blog post, PlayStation explained how “GTA 6 plays best on PS5,” listing some of the base console’s unique features, like the DualSense’s haptic feedback and speaker and Tempest 3D AudioTech, that will help make players’ jaunt through Vice City more immersive.

However, while the PS5 Pro was briefly mentioned near the bottom of the blog post as PlayStation highlighted where players can go to purchase a console, the exact enhancements the Pro will provide to GTA 6 players weren’t touched on. Each game is different and thus is enhanced differently by the PS5 Pro. In the past, a game like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth utilized the Pro’s exclusive PSSR feature to dramatically boost its resolution while maintaining the game’s stable 60 FPS. For games like the massive open-world Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the moody, atmospheric Alan Wake 2, PSSR was able to improve both games’ ray tracing. Other games like Horizon Forbidden West and Dragon’s Dogma 2 saw big Pro improvements, with DD2 specifically having a more stable frame rate on PS5 Pro than on the base PS5.

screenshot: Rockstar games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to offer a massive open world, so it’s difficult to say with exact certainty how much better the game will look and run on a Pro than on a base PS5. Pro owners will likely be able to expect a bit more of a sharper resolution and maybe even better ray tracing. The game’s FPS has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar. If it’s locked at 30 FPS on Xbox and the base PS5, there’s a small chance the PS5 Pro just might be able to bump it up a bit, though it wouldn’t be wise to expect it to run at 60 FPS on the Pro unless it can do so on the base model.

While PS5 Pro owners are being kept in the dark about GTA 6‘s enhancements, Rockstar and PlayStation will more than likely divulge the full details of the Pro version at some point before the game’s release. Some gamers are holding off on buying a PlayStation until they know with certainty what the Pro’s enhanced version entails. The sooner these details emerge, the better off everyone will be as GTA 6 begins its approach on November 19.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to Xbox and PlayStation on November 19.