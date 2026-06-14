GTA 6 Won’t Miss November Release Date According to Popular Leaker

A popular insider has confirmed that GTA 6 is still on track for its November 19, 2026 release date. According to the leaker, a major “catastrophe” would have to happen for Grand Theft Auto 6 to get delayed by Rockstar Games.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Popular gaming insider NateTheHate recently weighed in on GTA 6’s release date and whether it could theoretically get delayed again. Responding to a user on X, the leaker was confident that Rockstar Games would not miss its planned November 19, 2026 release date. According to Nate, something would have to go terribly wrong in development for it to miss its launch.

Videos by VICE

“Unless something unexpected and catastrophic goes wrong with GTA 6 in the immediate future… it’ll hit in November as planned.” This is interesting because NateTheHate is pretty much seen as the gold standard for gaming leaks and reporting. The insider recently leaked the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake in March, two whole months before it was announced.

Screenshot: X @NateTheHate2

While Nate didn’t report that he had heard anything specifically about Grand Theft Auto 6’s development, he also has a lot of inside sources in the industry. So the fact that he’s not hearing anything bad about its release plans is good news in itself.

And while, yes, Take-Two has recently reaffirmed the November release date, GTA 6 has now been delayed two times after having its launch announced multiple times. So you can’t exactly blame players for being wary of release dates, even if they were officially announced by Rockstar Games.

When Will GTA 6 Marketing Start?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If GTA 6’s release date on November 19 is pretty much locked in, then when will marketing for it begin? After all, we are now only 5 months away from when the game will reportedly be released. Well, we have an answer for that! During a call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6 marketing won’t begin until Summer 2026.

“So the next few weeks, I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet. But when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6. I think we’ve been really clear that we’re releasing the title on November 19.” In North America, most consider June 21, 2026, the official start of the summer season.

Based on what Zelnick said, we shouldn’t expect GTA 6 Trailer 3 until at least the final week of June. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see marketing begin until mid-July. The good news is that, with Take-Two and now an insider like NateTheHate pretty confident that GTA 6 will, in fact, hit its release date, we are unlikely to get another delay.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As Nate said, something unexpected and catastrophic would have to happen. Finally, Strauss Zelnick also confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders wouldn’t go live until after marketing first begins. So those waiting to see what the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be will have to wait until June or July before that also gets revealed.