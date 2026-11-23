Grand Theft Auto VI players are review bombing the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake on Metacritic, and some Zelda fans are encouraging others to do the same to Rockstar’s game. The two fandoms are arguing over which game is better and using negative user scores to fight it out. Here’s why GTA 6 and Ocarina of Time Remake fans are at war over which game is better.

GTA 6 Players Review Bomb Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Nintendo, Metacritic

When Grand Theft Auto VI launched last week, reviews were overwhelmingly positive. In fact, GTA 6 earned a 99 out of 100 from 156 critic reviews, making it the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic.

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However, some Grand Theft Auto players are now review bombing the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake through user scores. At the time of writing, the Zelda remake’s Metacritic user score has dropped to 8.3, with more than 7,200 negative user reviews flooding in.

Screenshot: Metacritic

An example of one negative review reads, “GTA 6 is a thousand times better than this piece of **** game, Zelda’s fans are **** idiots.” Some Zelda players have pushed back by calling for a review bomb of their own. “Best game I have ever played and I cant believe people are review bombing it because of a trash game called GTA 6. Review bomb Grand Theft Auto VI instead,” one user wrote.

Why Are GTA 6 and Zelda Fans Review Bombing Each Other?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As far as why some GTA 6 players are review bombing the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, it goes back to Rockstar’s launch last week. After Grand Theft Auto VI earned record-breaking reviews from critics, some players flooded the game with negative user scores, citing issues with its “politics” and “writing.”

GTA 6’s Metacritic user score then fell to 4.3 before bouncing back to 5.3, which the site labels “Mixed.” With Grand Theft Auto VI sitting at a much lower user score, some fans appear to be trying to bring down the Ocarina of Time Remake’s score in response. Some GTA 6 fans also argue that Zelda players review-bombed the Rockstar game first following it positive critical reviews.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Finally, there’s also a connection between the two games that goes back much further than last week. The original The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64 held the top spot on Metacritic for years before GTA 6 took it. That history has added fuel to the argument over which game deserves the top spot, and fans are now taking that fight to the user reviews.