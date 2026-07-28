GTA Online Casino Gambling Banned in Australia

Rockstar Games has blocked Australian GTA Online players from gambling at the Diamond Casino. The restriction reportedly follows the Australian government’s recent crackdown on online gambling, despite Grand Theft Auto Online featuring fictional casino chips rather than direct real-money wagers.

GTA Online Casino Gambling Blocked for Australian Players

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Reports of Australian players not being able to use the GTA Online Casino first started to . Multiple users complained that the gambling feature had mysteriously been disabled. However, it appears we now have confirmation that Rockstar Games has blocked Australian-based players from using the GTA Online Casino.

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According to reliable Rockstar Games dataminer Tez2, the developer recently made changes to the game’s code to restrict Australian players from using the Diamond Casino. Tez2 revealed the details in a recent post on X: “Rockstar Games now restricts Australian players from gambling in the Casino in #GTAOnline.”

Screenshot: X @TexFunz2

The new line of code reads: “Gambling_Restricted_Geographic.” While impacted players can technically enter the Diamond Casino, here is every feature that has been blocked in the GTA Online update:

Casino House

Three Card Poker

Inside Track

Lucky Wheel

Blackjack

Roulette

Casino Slots

GTA Online Players React to Australia Casino Ban

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As you can imagine, many GTA Online players were not happy about the Diamond Casino being restricted. While Rockstar Games has not released an official statement on the matter, it appears the decision was made after the Australian government recently began cracking down on online gambling.

Players took to social media to vent their frustrations. A user on Reddit, for example, wrote: “IT’S CRIMINAL!!! It’s literally a part of the product I originally purchased!! As a 38yr old, I feel absolutely irate at the government’s decision to control yet another aspect of Australians life under the banner of ‘Protection’!!”

Another user complained: “Funny how killing, selling illegal weapons to foreign powers, running a statewide drug trade, and robbing everyone are all fine ways to make money. But gambling is where they draw the line.”

Red Dead Online Poker Reportedly Blocked in Australia

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players have also reported that Red Dead Online Poker has been blocked for Australian users. Interestingly, it should be pointed out that players don’t directly gamble with real money in either game.

Instead, Grand Theft Auto Online players gamble using fictional casino chips obtained inside the game. Nevertheless, Rockstar now appears to be treating its casino activities similarly to real-world gambling in Australia. Unless the developer reverses the restriction, Australian players will no longer be able to use the Lucky Wheel, casino tables, slot machines, or other gambling features at the Diamond Casino.