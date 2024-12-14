‘GTA Online’ Releases a Huge December Update, Fresh With New Content and Many Fixes

Few things have been as impressive as GTA Online and its ascension to becoming one of the best multiplayer experiences on the market! With so many ways to play, the game’s become a sort of “Online Hub” leading to various experiences. (Not unlike Fortnite, really.) Now, we can enjoy GTA Online‘s “Agents of Sabotage” December update! With so much to discuss and go over, let’s get right to the good stuff!

[December 13, 2024] – PC

General

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked from GTA Online after receiving a BattlEye alert

[December 10, 2024] - PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC

The Agents of Sabotage Title Update adds new Freemode content, a new business for players to manage, Vehicles, and a range of experience improvements and Creator additions.

‘GTA Online’ Darnell Bros Garment Factory

Purchasing the Garment Factory from Maze Bank Foreclosures opens up The FIB Files, a series of new multi-stage scores where you’ll master your hacking, infiltrating, and technical sabotage skills. You’ll also get access to Bureau Tech upgrades for the Terrorbyte, and a number of other amenities:

Garment Factory owners can complete new FIB Files, sourced via new contact Jodi and launched from either a computer or via the new Darnell Inc. phone app in Freemode

Each week the Priority File can be completed once for an increased reward

Jodi’s connections also grant Garment Factory owners access to a suite of Bureau Tech upgrades for an owned Terrorbyte: Master Control Terminal – Allows access to a range of owned businesses from the rear of the Terrorbyte Collectible Scanner – Nearby collectibles will be displayed while driving the Terrorbyte Silent Running – While stationary, the Terrorbyte will be removed from the map for other players Missile Lock-On Jammer

The Garment Factory grants 10 additional vehicle storage spaces in the basement

The Garment Factory basement grants underground access to various exit points spread around Los Santos that can also be used to enter the Garment Factory while in Freemode

Garment Factory staff will gradually accumulate additional income, adding cash to the owner’s safe

This property will come with new Awards as well as Career Progress Challenges on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles

Additional Dispatch Works

New Dispatch Work has been added to the existing pool that can be accessed while driving an owned Law Enforcement personal vehicle in Freemode

Dispatch Work cannot be accessed when part of an Organization or Motorcycle Club

‘GTA Online’ Vehicles

Six new vehicles have been added:

Bravado Banshee GTS (Sports) – With Hao’s Special Works Upgrade (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Dinka Jester RR Widebody (Sports)

Karin Chavos V6 (Sedan)

Canis Terminus Patrol (Emergency) – Law Enforcement Vehicle

Vapid Caracara Pursuit (Emergency) – Law Enforcement Vehicle

Police Predator (Boat)

The following vehicles are returning for general sale and can now be upgraded with the Imani-Tech Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade inside an owned Agency Workshop:

Available via the Legendary Motorsports website:

Annis RE-7B

Gallivanter Baller LE

Gallivanter Baller LE (Armored)

Benefactor Stirling GT

Pfister Comet SR

Grotti Stinger GT

Pegassi Infernus

Enus Cognoscenti 55

Enus Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

Obey 9F

Obey 9F Cabrio

Annis Savestra

Ocelot XA-21

Annis S80RR

Truffade Z-Type

Pegassi Zorrusso

Lampadati Tigon

Coil Cyclone

Vysser Neo

Ocelot Locust

Available via the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

Pegassi Bati 801RR

Maibatsu Sanchez (Livery)

Maibatsu Sanchez

RUNE Cheburek

Dinka Double T

Bravado Buffalo S

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Exclusive Weapon

GTA+ Members will gain early access to a new weapon , the El Strickler, which can be claimed from the Gun Van for free

The El Strickler will be made available for general purchase at a later date

Economy Updates

Base GTA$ payout rates for both Drag and Drift Races have been increased

Cosmetics

More than 100 pieces of male clothing have been added to clothing stores

More than 100 pieces of female clothing have been added to clothing stores

One new male and one new female hair style have been added to barber shops

‘GTA Online’ Experience Improvements

Several changes have been made to GTA Online as part of this update.

Owned Law Enforcement Vehicles can now activate Emergency Lighting independently from Sirens

When launching certain missions, like Salvage Yard Robberies, Project Overthrow, or The First Dose and The Last Dose from Los Santos Drug Wars, players will be granted one unit of Body Armor to use (based on highest quality unlocked)

A range of updates have been made to the Passed Out VIP and Troublemaker events that can occur in owned Nightclubs: Both events can now occur while in Passive Mode, however players will need to leave Passive Mode to interact with them The spook threshold of the Passed Out VIP has been increased, allowing players to drive at higher speeds

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will now receive Help Text if they have any unclaimed Career Progress Rewards

A new Safety and Alerts space has been added in the Pause > Online menu

Added new notifications that appear for remote players when a player is suspended from voice or text chat while in session

Players will now see Help Text alerting them how to turn off PC text chat when first sending or receiving a message

GTA+ Updates

The Vinewood Club App

GTA+ Members can now claim any Destroyed Vehicles for free via the in-game Vinewood Club phone app

The Vinewood Club Garage

GTA+ Members can now access the following options from inside The Vinewood Club Garage: Hao’s Special Workshop Upgrades Benny’s Original Motor Works Supermod Upgrades Drift Tuning Upgrades Arena War Headlights



Several updates have been added to the Race Creator as part of this update.

Race Creator

The default catchup setting for newly created races is now set to Advanced Medium

Creators of races can now choose what the default catchup setting of their race will be in lobbies

A setting has been added to the Stunt Race Creator that allows players to choose weather settings in lobbies

Fixes

The Agents of Sabotage update brings a range of fixes to various issues.

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes and issues affecting stability that occurred in GTAV

Matchmaking and Networking

Fixed multiple issues that affected network stability in GTA Online

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in PC players crashing with a corrupt game data error if voice chat was enabled

Fixed an issue that resulted in The Prison Break Heist Finale failing unexpectedly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to claim the Ocelot Virtue after completing all First and Last Dose missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete the ‘Source all types of Special Items’ Career Progress Challenge for Further Adventures in Finance and Felony

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete ‘The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid’ Platinum Award

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being awarded the Gooch outfit when expected

Fixed multiple issues affecting Assault on ATT-16

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not progressing through ‘Planning Work: Elevator Key’ during The Union Depository Contract

Fixed an issue that resulted in the health bar of the transporter not updating during The Superdollar Deal Contract

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Playlist Rank Best First’ Starting Grid option not functioning as intended

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Advanced Catchup’ setting not functioning as intended

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to fly an owned Thruster into the hold of their Avenger while it hovers

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck while putting targets in handcuffs during Bounty missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the weapon wheel during Repo – Sasquatched

Fixed an issue that resulted in players becoming out of sync during Last Dose 2 – Unusual Suspects

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck during Last Dose 5 – BDKD, preventing progression

Content (2)

Fixed an issue that resulted in Drag Race leaderboards not updating as expected

Fixed an issue that resulted in Jenette sending the same target image multiple times during Bounty missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck during Bounty missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in the convoy stopping unexpectedly during Most Wanted – Thompson Fixed an issue that resulted in the player teleporting unexpectedly during Most Wanted – Thompson

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being shown securing the target underwater during Most Wanted – Thompson

Fixed an issue that resulted in Brock Thompson spawning under the map and shooting players during Most Wanted – Thompson

Fixed an issue that resulted in players briefly seeing under the map during Most Wanted – Lieberman

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being placed in vehicles when expected during Most Wanted – Garcia

Fixed an issue that resulted in the wrong vehicle being used during Most Wanted – Garcia

Fixed an issue that resulted in Nightclub troublemakers appearing briefly after being kicked out

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Treasure Hunt introduction email not being sent to players while in Freemode

Fixed an issue that resulted in The Bogdan Problem – Setup: Rescue ULP failing unexpectedly

Fixed an issue that resulted in Street Dealers moving unexpectedly

Fixed an issue that resulted in SFX looping while playing Story Mode Parachute Jumps

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies not spawning and preventing progression during The Prison Break Finale

Fixed an issue that resulted in the radar disappearing during the Nightlife Leak

Fixed an issue that resulted in muggers interrupting Nightclub DJ missions, preventing progression Fixed an issue that resulted in objects not appearing during Liquidize Assets missions

‘GTA Online’ Content (3)

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies not appearing on the radar during The Cayo Perico Heist Finale

Fixed an issue that resulted in Pavel not sending the safe combination to players during The Cayo Perico Heist Finale, preventing progression

Fixed an issue that resulted in P Moss not entering the Avenger at the start of Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare, preventing progression

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Avenger flying away from players during Project Overthrow – Unconventional Warfare, preventing progression

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Avenger appearing in the wrong place during Project Overthrow – Falling in

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies respawning unexpectedly during Project Overthrow – Falling In

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to intimidate the golfer during The Contract – On Course

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Brickade spawning in the wrong place during First Dose 6 – Off The Rails

‘GTA Online’ Content (Final)

Fixed an issue that resulted in players respawning constantly during First Dose 4 – Uncontrolled Substance, preventing progression

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck under the Facility during The Doomsday Scenario – Marked Cash

Fixed an issue that resulted in no music playing during the High Society Leak

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning under the map during Assault on Cayo Perico

Fixed an issue that resulted in teams being given the incorrect match result during Arena War – Carnage

Fixed an issue that resulted in the client not entering the escape vehicle during Special Vehicle Work – Escape Escort, preventing progression

Fixed an issue that resulted in the time of day being updated unexpectedly during MC Deathmatches

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies struggling to attack players in the Smuggler – Steal Cargo mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Drag Race leaderboard displaying incorrect GTA$ rewards when playing multiple rounds

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being wrongly considered AFK during Drag Races, denying them rewards

Fixed an issue that resulted in Drift Race leaderboards appearing out of sync for multiple players

Fixed an issue that resulted in Random Transform leaderboards containing information in the wrong columns.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to use the Axe of Fury Arcade Machine

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the online leaderboard for a Job while in the lobby

Properties

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck inside the Bail Office holding cell

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to drive personal vehicles inside the Bail Office

Fixed an issue that resulted in Jenette’s phone screen copying the player’s phone screen inside the Bail Office

Fixed an issue that resulted in secured targets not appearing in the Bail Office holding cell

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Bottom Dollar Bounties ‘Step Two: Profit’ Platinum Award not unlocking

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to leave properties while On Call

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to enter the Bail Office in a non-personal vehicle Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when moving to the cab of the Terrorbyte inside an owned Nightclub

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Personal Interaction menu after entering another player’s apartment

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter an owned Hangar while in a Pegasus aircraft

Fixed an issue that resulted in some inputs losing functionality after entering an owned Hangar with a Pegasus aircraft

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when driving their Acid Lab into the Freakshop Fixed an issue that resulted in the Motorcycle Club introduction playing incorrectly

‘GTA Online’ Vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in multiple drift tuned vehicles missing updated camera functionality

Fixed an issue that resulted in the emergency lights on the Bravado Greenwood Cruiser not functioning

Fixed an issue that resulted in players adding Turbo tuning to the Överflöd Pipistrello

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked from a session for being idle while modifying vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Ghosts Exposed Albany Brigham livery being removed from players’ unlocks

Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera moving erratically when aiming out the side of various helicopters

Fixed an issue that resulted in the RM-10 Bombushka’s armor upgrade levels being scaled incorrectly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to claim destroyed vehicles from Mors Mutual Insurance

Fixed an issue that resulted in the drift tune upgrade price for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody being incorrect

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck while modifying their vehicle inside the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in spoiler prices being changed unexpectedly while modifying a vehicle inside the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not modifying their Avenger inside an owned Facility

‘GTA Online’ Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue that resulted in highway paddles not bending as expected when being walked or driven over

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ crew ranks being incorrectly displayed as level one

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ preferred default action choices not persisting

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Battle Rifle having a black outline around it on the weapon wheel

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to store the Candy Cane or Snowball Launcher weapons inside Gun Lockers

Fixed an issue that resulted in weapons that had been hidden via the Gun Locker appearing during missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in custom Gun Locker Loadouts being overridden when collecting dropped weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mechanic not delivering personal vehicles to the LS Car Meet

Fixed an issue that resulted in personal vehicles being delivered far away from the player when requested while on Elysian Island

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the LS Car Meet Test Track after entering on foot

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck dancing inside The Music Locker

Xbox Specific

Fixed an issue that resulted in some players being unable to connect to GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving property invites from other players

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to accept an invite from other players

Fixed an issue that resulted in players with insufficient permissions for online play were not directed to the Xbox store when trying to access GTA Online

PC Specific

Fixed numerous issues relating to stability and security

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Only

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to navigate through the Career Progress menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tier 1 Original Heists challenge requiring a High-End or Custom Apartment not unlocking when expected

‘GTA Online’ Creator