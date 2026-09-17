GTA 6 Online Release Window Leaked By Surprising Source

Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives on November 19, but the updated multiplayer experience hasn’t confirmed an official release date yet. That said, a new quote from Twitch’s CEO may offer a clue about when the multiplayer mode will arrive.

Leak: Grand theft Auto 6 Multiplayer Mode Launching in 2027

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is launching with only the single-player story mode available, but it is likely still going to quickly become one of the best-selling games of all time. The franchise has a massive fanbase and although millions of fans are looking forward to the campaign, the dedicated GTA Online community is also very eager to learn when multiplayer modes will be released.

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In a new interview with Bloomberg, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy discussed the platform’s strategy when it comes to preparing for the launch of one of the biggest games of all-time. During that conversation, the CEO seems to have indicated a release window for the GTA 6 multiplayer mode:

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators. You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.”

This is far from an official confirmation, but it does sound like players may be diving into GTA 6’s multiplayer offerings sometime in 2027. Rockstar Games is unlikely to respond to the potential leak and will remain quiet until the team is fully ready to reveal the multiplayer modes. That reveal will likely come some time after the game’s November launch, so that none of the current attention is drawn away from the launch experience.

At this point, the GTA 6 multiplayer mode or modes are a complete mystery. It’s unclear whether there will be a brand-new GTA Online-like standalone experience or something entirely different this time around.

Some PC gamers are hopeful that PC support could also launch in 2027, alongside the multiplayer modes, but that hasn’t been confirmed either. For now, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles are the only platform options for gamers who want to dive into the world of GTA 6.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Grand Theft Auto 6 news and updates as the game’s release date approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.